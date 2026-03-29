Everything Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk said after losing to South Carolina women's basketball in the Sweet 16

Oklahoma women’s basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk spoke with the media after falling to South Carolina in the Sweet 16 in Sacramento Regional 4 at Golden 1 Center.

Here is everything she had to say after the loss.

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What do you want a player like Aaliyah Chavez to take away from playing her freshman season with great players like Raegan and Payton?

“You know, as we’re in the locker room and we have those moments when she says things about how much she’s grown as a person, I think she’s grown as a basketball player, and she’s more than just what’s on the court. She plays hard. She makes mistakes. She does really good things. She’s learned a lot. She gives everything that she has every time she’s out there.”

“And I think what this team has really taught her and what you want her to take away is how amazing of a person she really is, where she’s independent and strong. She’s learning to be a leader. She’s learning just to have a really cool friend group that’s your team, that is people that tell you the truth, that people challenge you, that people love you and care about you. That’s what I want her to take away. I want her to take away the hurt, the good, the positive, the bad, the learning opportunities.”

“I want her to just continue to become a holistic person, because she’s really, really special, and she’s only going to get better at basketball, and she’s only going to become this more charismatic person that you’re going to be able to see. I’ve seen her growth a ton. I want her to take that away. But there will be an edge there, too. I want her to take that hunger, too.”

When you think back to the first time you guys played them, your offense seemed to flow pretty easily, and today, they just turned the faucet off pretty early, and it was hard to get past that. How do you feel like the pressure of Ta’Niya Latson and Raven Johnson stymied your offense today?

“Well, I think, obviously, I feel like they’re very, very good defensively, and again, that margin of error is small. I thought we got some good looks. At the very, very beginning, it didn’t go in the basket, and I think that’s what really stifled us, too.”

“At this level, and great teams, those can’t bother you so much. And I think they bothered us a little bit too much, partially because they are very good, and they do have a lot of size in there. And at the same time, we didn’t necessarily share the ball the way that we normally share the ball either. We wanted to get it back right away, and then we kind of didn’t work together, and then there were moments that we just have to finish a little bit better, too.”

“No, I mean, they’re a good team, and we’ll take that away. But we also needed to make sure that we finished some of those and took care of the ball a little better in some of those other areas.”

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Is their defense a little bit underrated in some ways?

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know if people are talking about their underrated defense. I don’t know if people are saying that. I have not heard that. Nor do I think that. But I do think when you shoot the ball like that, your defense is pretty damn good too. And there’s an element that, I mean, 10-for-14 from 3, when that’s not something that, I mean, you have to plan for their interior play. They’re so strong and tall, and they finish well. And they are still crafty. They can face. They can have their back to the basket. They rebound. You have to take care of that. So for them to do that, that puts a lot of pressure on that end, too.”

“Defensively, I think, again, they do a great job of; it’s the experience of understanding what it takes and being connected and reading each other. A lot of them have played together for a long time, or at least a couple of years. And so they can read that. They can understand that. And there’s a standard there. So I wouldn’t say that they’re underrated, but I would say they’re pretty dang good.”

If you had a chance to stand in front of a WNBA GM and explain to them what makes Raegan Beers so special and why she deserves a chance at the next level, what would you tell them about her?

“Well, I think — and the fortunate part is I’ve had a lot of these conversations. And Raegan is addicted to growing. She likes to get better. She has worked really, really hard. She doesn’t take off days. She sees goodness in everybody around her. She has another level in her that’s not been tapped into yet, and that’s going to be at that next level, for her to be able to play in a physical game, for her to be able to — she can stretch it a little bit.”

“There are still some areas, obviously, she can improve upon, and that’s the exciting part. But you get literally the best person and best teammate and somebody that sees greatness in everybody around her. Not that we don’t have a team of that or there aren’t people like that everywhere, but not like Raegan. I mean, Raegan, she’s unique, and she’s very, very special in that.”

“So I think her best basketball is, honestly, ahead of her. I think she will thrive. And even if it takes a second, she’s not going to stop working.”