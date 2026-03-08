Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's doubleheader sweep of Princeton on Saturday

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s pair of victories (10-7 in game one, and 4-3 in game two) over Princeton on Saturday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“Long, long, hard day at the ballpark today. It’s a long day for these kids, long day for old coaches, too. But two tough ball games. I knew they’d be tough. Princeton is always scrappy but talented. They’ve had such bad weather up there, and they haven’t even hardly been able to practice outside, so their stats are a little misleading. Boy, they came out today swinging the bats. I mean, they jumped all over Josh Gunther. Every time he threw a strike, they were attacking it. And they carried it right into the second game, as well. The key for us today was we got some really clutch hits — and our relief pitching, again, carried our team. Brandon was phenomenal in the second game. [Alex] Valentin showed he was human in the first game, but he still went out there in the ninth and got the job done.

“So it was two good wins against a program that I have a lot of respect for. Their coach, Scott Bradley, is one of the great guys in all of college baseball. He does a tremendous job — former major leaguer, former North Carolina Tar Heel. And he’s been at Princeton, I think, 29 years, so we go way back together. But he’s a great guy and a great coach, and his team played tremendous baseball today. I thought so. It took everything we had to win these games today.

“I think Brandon Stone showed his maturity and his unselfishness after an error to pick up a teammate, make a big pitch and get that pop up. It’s all part of the maturation process of young men.”

In response to question asked to Stone about KJ Scobey’s ninth-inning error in game two

What were your impressions of the way Logan [Sutter] swung the bat throughout the day? Two home runs, four RBIs… It really looks like he’s getting comfortable out there now.

“I mean, he’s hit everywhere he’s been before he came here, and he’s had some rough times. All fall, he didn’t hit very well. In the preseason, he wasn’t too good. He’s had some at-bats that he’s let get away from him, even this spring — you know, runner’s at third and less than two outs, and he struck out a few times. But you got to stay with a guy like him because, sooner or later, something’s going to click for him. I think he’s hit, like, four home runs already now. He’s a veteran guy.

“And let’s not forget, too, the young kid getting that big two-run single earlier in the game when we were down 2-0. Will Craddock came through with a big clutch hit. You got young guys; you got older guys. It’s a good blend of players. And, hopefully, Logan is going to take a day like today and get really hot as we’re entering into SEC play. That would be a wonderful thing.”

What do your guys have to do tomorrow to not come out and have the doubleheader and the long day at the park bite them in the butt?

“Well, I talked to them about it. But they’re young kids, and you hope that the message comes through to them. They need to get a good night’s sleep. We lose an hour of sleep because of daylight savings. Obviously, Princeton is a scrappy, hard-nosed team. They played really well today, and they’ll play well again tomorrow. When schools come from the North — heck, an SEC weekend, sometimes, when you go on the road, you’re happy if you win one game. So you don’t think about sweeping a series.

“This is how I educate our players. You don’t think about ever sweeping a series because if you lose the first game, your goal for the weekend is over; you lose your motivation. You don’t even think about winning a series because if you lose the first game, you still got to win… The first win that you have, all it does is prevent you from being swept. But if you’re fortunate enough to win the first two games, then you can start thinking about a sweep.

“If you want to have a good record at the end of the year, you have to win some games on Sunday. That’s the way it’s been my whole career. I’ve always preached that. But we used our two big bullets out of the bullpen today. They won’t be available tomorrow, so we’re going to have to have some guys step up out of the ‘pen that maybe haven’t been used much or have been used but in different roles. Somebody’s got to get those last outs in the ninth inning if we’re fortunate enough to have a lead. It would be nice if, one day, we make it easy on the old coach and just score a bunch of runs, but it seems our players don’t like doing that for me. They just like to keep everything close, make it a nail-biter every day.

“I will say this. The more times you win these close, hard-fought games, the more confidence it gets to your team, though. I remember way back when, when I was coaching at Notre Dame maybe my first year, and we eked out of midweek 4-3 game against an inferior team, talking to my father that night. I was really upset that we didn’t blow this team out. And he said to me, ‘You’ll be glad that you play these kind of games because the more you win these kind of games, the more your team’s confidence grows, and the more poise and composure they have at the end of the games.’ He was right about that, and that was probably 30 years ago when he told me that. So I’ve never forgotten that.”

You’ve talked extensively about the depth that you have in the bullpen and having some power arms back there, more guys that you can trust at the end of games. As you’ve gone through the season, the bullpen has been really good for you. Apart from just the depth, what stands out to you about how they performed, and what’s made them so good?

“Well, I think they have talent, first of all. You look at Alex Valentin and Brandon Stone, those kids are good pitchers. They have good ability. They both throw 90 miles an hour plus; they have secondary pitches that are really good. Stone, in particular, has really developed his slider, the last pitch that the kid [Princeton infielder Bennett Crerar] popped up.

“Remember, that ball that he hit off of Riley Goodman in the first inning, it had to have been 150 miles an hour off the bat. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a ball hit that hard. So when I went out to the mound, I just wanted to calm everybody down after KJ didn’t make that play on that slow roller and just everybody regroup. But Brandon Stone was not flustered at all. He was like, ‘Nope, no problem,’ you know. And I said, ‘Remember now, this kid has more trouble with the off-speed pitch, the slider, than he does the fastball.” So, he threw a first pitch slider; the kid was aggressive and popped it up. You have to have the ability to make those kind of pitches.

“That’s the first thing that I would tell you about our bullpen arms is they’re talented. Alex Valentin’s a talented pitcher. So is Brandon Stone. Eli Foster came in; he gave up the home run, but he pitched well. He threw the ball good. We had other guys that threw the ball good today. You have arm strength that makes everything better because they can’t just sit on off speed pitches because they know that you can throw a fastball by them. So, hopefully, somebody will step up tomorrow and do the job for us like we got done today.”

Before Craddock’s two-run single in the fifth inning, what made Princeton’s starter [Liam Kinneen] so tough on you guys, especially right after a game where you scored 10 runs 45 minutes earlier?

“He was, like, effectively wild. I don’t know if that makes sense to you. The starting pitcher of the first game [Justin Kim] was a strike-thrower. He mixed his pitches well, but he threw a lot of strikes. You look at the stat sheet of this kid that started second game, he had 10 walks in eight innings. We knew he was a little bit wild. So what do you do, go up there and look for walks? I mean, yeah, great, you walked and get on base, but somebody’s got to drive them in eventually, right?

“So when a guy is a little bit wild, it takes a lot of the aggressiveness out of your hitters. You might get some runners on base, but guys don’t want to swing at bad pitches. They get a little tentative at the plate, and I think he used that to his advantage. He threw some good breaking balls, too. We didn’t expect to see so many good breaking balls from the kid. The report on him was more using his fastball most of the time. So it had us a little bit off balance, this combination of things. That’s why we play nine innings, though.”

You mentioned that you used some of your best bullpen arms today and that you’re going to need some guys to step up tomorrow. Do you have any names that stand out to you that’ll probably be on the top of your list coming tomorrow?

“To be honest with you, I haven’t even thought about it. I’m not trying to avoid the question; I’m just… Honestly, my brain is tired right now of a long day at the ballpark.

“We’ll have to see who shows up and physically feels good. I had Hudson Lee up. He never really threw that much out in the bullpen, but I had him up a couple times — once during the afternoon, and once this evening. I might have to see how [Logan] Prisco feels; I’m going to have to see how [Connor] Chicoli feels after they pitched on Tuesday and Wednesday. I don’t know if those are possibilities or not. But outside of that, my mind’s a little mush right now.

You probably would have liked to see Goodman maybe work deeper into the game. But considering how his last few outings have gone, what made today feel like progress for him?

“Unfortunately, he threw 80 pitches in four innings. That’s an average of 20 pitches an inning, and that just doesn’t allow you to pitch deep in the game. I was patient with him. We were fortunate he got out of a couple of jams. I can’t remember exactly what happened in some of those innings, but it was good fortune for us, as I recall.

“But I think, each time he goes out there, it’s progress because he’s gaining more and more experience. I do think he’s going to need to change speeds a little bit more than he is. Everything’s so hard right now — his fastballs, hard slider. He’s got to start throwing his change-up a little bit more just to keep them off the hard stuff. He ran a lot of counts full, and that drove his pitch count up. But he made some big pitches, too. So it’s a work in progress, but he’ll get there.”

Warm day, wind blowing out a little bit, [was it] nice to see some balls get out of the yard and off the wall and so forth after having about three weeks of cold and wind blowing in?

“Yeah. The first game, I think we had 13 hits. Eight of them were for extra bases, if I’m not mistaken; I think we had three home runs, four doubles and a triple. That’s a lot of extra base hits in one ball game. It’s a little bit of Founders Park magic, you know? The little bit of breeze blowing out, the dimensions are favorable… Our guys got the bat head on the ball a few times, so it’s nice to get some extra-base hits.”

