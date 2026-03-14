Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Friday defeat to Florida

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 1-0 loss to Florida on Friday. Here’s everything he had to say.

What did you think of Josh [Gunther]’s performance tonight?

“Oh my gosh, it was unbelievable. I mean, six-plus innings of no-hit baseball in this environment, he was unbelievable. What a ball game.”

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You made a bunch of great plays defensively, too. What do you make of the game about the level of play from the pitching staff and defense?

“It was an unbelievable game, really. It was SEC baseball at its best. Obviously, they got some unbelievable arms over there. Every guy they brought in was throwing 98-plus [mph], including their starting pitcher [Liam Peterson]. It was tough. It was hard for our hitters. I thought we had a two-run single there in the 10th inning when [Dawson] Harman smoked that ball up the middle. And then, I saw it take a hop, and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s going to eat the guy up and go into center for a two-run single.’ The kid [Florida infielder Colton Schwarz] made the play, and we didn’t score.

“We played great defense. We pitched unbelievable. And I’ll tell you, in the first four innings against Peterson, I thought we hit half a dozen balls over 100 miles an hour and just didn’t have anything to show for it — you know, had some bad luck. It’s baseball. It was a great ball game, and I thought we were going to win it until we didn’t.”

In KJ [Scobey]’s last at-bat, he got ahead 3-0 and then swung at that pitch. Did he get the green light there?

“Oh, yeah. I gave him the green light. I just felt that our best chance to score was let KJ swing and try to hit one out or hit one in the gap. Obviously, the hitters after KJ hadn’t done much all night, and we had a lot of strikeouts. He’s your guy, you know. He’s your cleanup hitter; he’s your power hitter. He was going to get a cripple pitch — I mean, if you can call a 98-mile-an-hour fastball a cripple pitch. But he [Florida reliever Joshua Whritenour] had to come in to him, and KJ was just a tad late on the pitch.

“But I don’t regret that. I think if the next two hitters didn’t do anything, and even if we’d walked and got the guy in scoring position, we didn’t get anything there. But if I had to do it all over again, I’d have him hit again. I’ve given him green lights a lot in two years, and usually he does some damage. The guy just beat him a little bit with that fastball.”

What made Whritenour so tough to hit?

“He threw 100 miles an hour. I mean, he’s their closer, and he threw hard. He threw some good sliders, But we thought we had him. We got the bases loaded, and Harman had the best swing he’s had in a while. He really stuck his nose in there and put a good swing on the ball. It was hard to hit a home run tonight because of this wind, but I thought it was destiny. We were going to get a two-run single there, and [Brandon] Stone was going to [close out the game]… And then, the guy [Florida outfielder Kyle Jones] comes out and hits one right on the damn chalk down the line. We’re playing ‘no doubles,’ and somehow the guy squeaked it down the line on us.

“It was disappointing, obviously, because Stone pitched his heart out. [Alex] Valentin got a big out. And, obviously, Gunther was amazing. It’s a shame we couldn’t win, but we only had one hit. It’s hard to win a game when you only get one hit.”

You mentioned the double that got by Harman, and you said it was ‘no doubles’ defense. Was he playing close enough to the line for you?

“Not as much as I probably should have had him on the line, to be honest with you. But my feeling was that… We were having trouble throwing guys out stealing, let’s be honest about it. So I just figured that if we played him right on the line, and the guy hits a single, they’re probably going to steal second base. And then, we’re going to end up having to walk [Florida infielder Brendan] Lawson anyway. So I just figured I’d play the percentages.

“This kid had hit balls in the hole between short and third. Harman made a couple of good plays. Remember when he hit one with the bases loaded and it was in, you know? So I didn’t want to give up the single because I was afraid the single would turn into a double anyway by them stealing. But, I mean, he couldn’t have placed it any better. It was just really rotten luck on our part.”

Did you think the ball [Ethan] Lizama hit in the ninth inning was going out?

“Yeah, I did when Lizama hit his ball. But look at the wind. You know, Lawson hit a ball that was on the [way out]. [We] made a great play on it. The wind probably hurt him a little bit because the wind was going across. It probably held it up just enough for Lizama to be able to get to the ball, instead of going out of the park. The wind giveth and it taketh away. It’s just part of the game.”

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