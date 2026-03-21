Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Friday loss to Arkansas

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 22-6 defeat to Arkansas on Friday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“Obviously, a tough night for us tonight. They really swung the bats against us, that’s for sure. I could tell during batting practice today that the ball was really going to carry. You know, the warm temperatures, a little prevailing breeze… The ball was just carrying like crazy. I very much expected them to hit some home runs. I expected us to hit some home runs.

“Where we made it tough on ourselves was — it’s hard for me to even say this — 15 free passes tonight, between walks and hit batters. You’re going to give up some home runs. You just can’t walk batters in front of the home runs, and that’s what we did tonight, especially Joshy [Gunther]. He was trying to be so cute — what I mean by cute is just be so perfect with his pitches — and didn’t really attack the way that he attacked the Florida hitters last weekend. He fell behind in counts, and then he had to throw them in there. And, of course, they have a very good hitting team, which is really, really a tough outing for him. I feel for him because he’s really a good pitcher, and he just had a tough night tonight.

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“We got off to a bad start, but I was really proud out of the guys at the end, the way we kept swinging the bats and hit a few home runs and had some good swings. Hopefully, we’ll carry that into tomorrow.”

It looked like you guys had a quick team huddle in the dugout after the game. What was your message there?

“What I basically just said to you all: that it’s one game. They have an excellent team, of course. I expected that they would hit some home runs tonight. I mean, the field was just playing very hot today. You could see it in batting practice. Our BP, we must’ve hit 50 balls out of the ballpark. What normally seemed like routine fly balls were flying out of the park in batting practice.

“I knew they had a good hitting team, and Josh’s best chance was to get ahead of the hitters and change speeds and that type of thing. He just really never found a good rhythm. He came out trying to make perfect pitches — you know, be Greg Maddux trying to nibble on the corners. He’d fall behind in the counts and then have to lay one in there, or he’d walk a batter and then fall behind in the count on the next hitter. That was giving them multiple runs instead of solo home runs.

“I mean, it was just a hitter’s day. And that’s what I told the kids. I told them, too, that we had some good swings, and we didn’t give up, and we kept battling and hit some balls hard and hit three home runs. But when you, obviously, have a tough day on the mound like we did, it’s going to be hard to win the game.”

You’re normally always the one to make pitching changes. Just curious, why did Terry [Rooney] make all of them tonight instead?

“It was just something I talked with him about earlier today. Just trying to change things up a little bit. So no real reason.”

Winning, obviously, solves a lot of problems, but do you feel like the level of engagement is there right now with the players? It doesn’t sound like there’s a whole lot of noise coming out of the dugout, a lot of encouragement, and those kinds of things.

“Yeah, I think our players are giving it the best they can. The people in the dugout are rooting for the other teammates.”

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