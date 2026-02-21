Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Friday loss to Army

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 9-5 loss to Army on Friday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“Well, obviously, we didn’t expect that today. But I must say this — that the kids that represent the United States Military Academy, they’re going to be the leaders of our country. They played with a lot of heart and a lot of desire, a lot of aggressiveness, and just really outplayed us all day today. So, when you think of them someday becoming officers and leading our country, it gives you a warm feeling to know that those are the kind of people that are going to be out there helping us. I give a lot of credit to the way they played today.

“Obviously, we didn’t do nearly enough to win today. It was our most poorly pitched game of the year. It’s really the first time we haven’t pitched well. We just walked too many batters. I think we gave up eight free passes, threw four wild pitches. We gave them opportunities, and they took advantage of them. Their second baseman (Chris Barr) played a great game — hit a couple home runs, made a diving catch. They just totally outplayed us.

“We wasted the first four innings of the game. We didn’t hit any balls hard in the first four innings of the game. And then, finally, in the fifth inning, we hit four balls hard but, unfortunately, had a little bad luck. We’re only able to score one run, despite hitting four balls really good. Then, it was just a little too little, too late for our offense.

“We just got to turn the page and get ready for another tough team tomorrow.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!

Overall, what did you think about the team’s effort today?

“I mean, effort is a hard word to define. Obviously, Riley (Goodman) didn’t have his pinpoint control like we expect him to. We let a lot of leadoff hitters get on base and put a lot of pressure on us. Their kids were tough. They were hard-nosed. And like Josh (Gunther) said, that one pitch hits the foul pole and puts us behind by a few instead of just being down two. Now, we’re down by four.

“I think the kids were into the game. I think they were intense; I think they wanted to win. They just… I don’t know. Sometimes, we just didn’t put good swings on balls if it got beat by certain kinds of pitches. And, obviously, we struggled on the mound. I don’t think it was because of a lack of effort or anything like that. I just think Army totally outplayed us today, and I give a lot of credit to them. We just got to keep working and get better and come out tomorrow and play a much better game.”

Army seemed really able to play their style of baseball, especially on offense — working the count, getting on base, drawing walks, going station to station, driving runs in. How much did that impact the game for your guys, with their style of play?

“Well, again, I think we gave them some opportunities with the walks. I mean, eight free passes is a lot of, you know, free passes. You could say they earned some of those walks, but some of the walks were just our undoing. And then, they hit three home runs. The second baseman hit two, and they had a big three-run homer that gave them some space. They stole a couple of bases on us. So, they were very much the aggressor today. Some of it was what we gave to them, and they took advantage of it.

“Again, I give a lot of credit to them. They got a bunch of hard-nosed kids, and they just outplayed us in every phase today. They look like a team that expects to win. I know they had… I want to say they had seven seniors, including their starting pitcher, in the starting lineup today. So, they have some older kids that have been through a lot at a military academy. They’re not going to play with any fear. They just took the fight to us today, and we just didn’t have an answer for it.”

You talked about Goodman not having the control you’d hope for today, and you’ll have to take a look at it and see what the issue was. But did you see anything that jumped out to you in the game mechanically, or was it more of a mental thing of running into trouble early?

“I couldn’t really answer that right now. I haven’t really talked to Riley since the game’s been over. But, you know, everything starts with fastball command for him. Then, when he was trying to throw his slider, his cutter, what whatever it may be — especially that one inning, I think he moved the runner up three bases with three pretty wild pitches that Talmadge (LeCroy) couldn’t do anything with.

Become part of The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral. Start for $1, and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership.

“That’s just unlike Riley. I mean, he doesn’t have Greg Maddux control. Nobody does. But his control was really off today. We’ll just have to sit down with him, and Terry (Rooney) will get together with him and see if maybe there’s something in the preparation for the game that maybe needs to be tweaked a little bit.

“I haven’t lost confidence in Riley. I think he’s going to be a really good pitcher. But remember, this is his first year of playing college baseball. So, nobody expected him to go out there and pitch 17 great games this year. I mean, this is how baseball is. Sometimes, kids, they’re doing the best they can. They just are a little bit off. And I think that was the case with Riley today.”

You mentioned not hitting a whole lot of balls hard those first four innings. What was their starting pitcher able to do to keep you guys off balance?

“In all honesty, I thought their pitcher (Trey Ates) was a gutty kid. He wasn’t afraid to throw the ball over the plate. He mixed his pitches. Just some guys that have been doing a good job for us had off days today. I thought, with the wind galing out to right field, that we’d hit a few home runs today. Except for Talmadge’s solo home run there in the last inning, I don’t think we had any other home runs. So, we didn’t take advantage of the wind blowing to right.

“We had a really great pregame batting practice today. Guys were utilizing the wind. We hit a lot of balls out of the ballpark to right field. We just didn’t take it into the game for whatever reason. I don’t know if you give credit to their pitcher, if it was really good pitching, or just poor hitting on our part, but whatever reason it was, they got the best of us today.”

You mentioned earlier that Army took the fight to you guys. You’re going to face two more schools that are probably very eager to try and do the same thing this weekend. What do you hope is different about your team in order to be able to change that these next two games?

“I think everything we talked about already. We’re going to have to pitch much better, and we’re going to have to be better at the plate. I mean, we just totally got outplayed in those two phases of the game today. We just didn’t pitch up to our capabilities, and we weren’t the aggressor at the plate and didn’t get the bat on the ball the way we needed to. Consequently, they just outperformed us today.

“So, we got to come out tomorrow with a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of determination, be more aggressive. And, hopefully, we’ll play more up to our capabilities tomorrow.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!