Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Game 3 defeat to Northern Kentucky

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 3-2 loss to Northern Kentucky on Saturday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“First of all, I’d like to congratulate Northern Kentucky on a very inspiring performance by them today after a heartbreaking loss last night. Their kids really played well all weekend. I thought they were a very, very scrappy team. They weren’t gonna give us anything, and they deserved to win today.

“I’m disappointed, obviously, that we didn’t win. Came up just a little bit short there at the end. We almost had another miraculous rally, but we obviously didn’t play our best baseball today. So, we’ll turn the page and get ready for Wofford on Tuesday.”

Overall through the weekend, how did you think the offense performed? You had some big knocks, but with runners in scoring position, maybe weren’t as consistent as you’d like.

“I wasn’t really, today, just with runners in scoring position. We just didn’t swing the bats good at all today. It’s hard to understand, really. I expected a lot more; I told you yesterday, I thought we’d come out and really explode today. I knew the guys were tired from yesterday. It was a long day, 18 innings. We had a lot of guys whose legs were cramping and so forth. So, we decided not even to take batting practice on the field and just do it exclusively in the batting cages to try to let their bodies heal a little bit.

“But, obviously, I didn’t have them ready to play today. They just needed to be a little more disciplined and ready to go. And I just kind of felt like they played like they were very tired from yesterday. No matter what you try to do to inspire them sometimes, it just doesn’t work. I just felt like everything was in slow motion today. We were doing a lot of walking around. Our bat speed wasn’t good. We’re swinging at bad pitches.

“I thought we were going to go the other direction today. I thought they’d be really excited about playing. It’s only the second day of the season. But I just think, you know, maybe it wasn’t the right thing to do. We should have just gone through a batting practice session. If guys were too sore to play, I should have just played somebody else. I just thought we’d be hitting better than we are.

“I mean, even look at yesterday. [Tyler] Bak was 2-3 with runners in scoring position, and Talmadge [LeCroy] was 2-2. The rest of team was 0-18 with runners in scoring position. And today, we just didn’t hit that many balls hard. Again, I give a lot of credit to Northern Kentucky. But we need to hold ourselves to a higher standard.

“I thought our pitching was really outstanding all weekend. We pitched well enough to win today. We just couldn’t muster enough offense. And we’ll get it figured out. We might have to try a few different guys to make that happen, but we’ll evaluate it all and get ready to play on Tuesday.”

Logan [Sutter] didn’t have a hit this weekend. You pinch-hit for him a couple times, including today. What are you seeing out of him right now? And do you continue giving him opportunities, even though he has not really hit since coming to South Carolina?

“Well, we’ll reevaluate everything. I mean, I’m not gonna to announce today any kind of changes, you know. But we’re gonna look at everything. I’m not gonna just sit stagnant.

“Everybody has pressure on him in this job, and the players coming here… We expect people to produce. And if they don’t, then somebody else deserves a chance. I’m not talking specifically about Logan; I’m just talking in general. So, we’ll look at everything.

“Obviously, he’s hit everywhere he’s been before this year, but he really hasn’t hit well since he’s been here. I know Monte [Lee]’s been working with him a lot. You think he’s on the verge of coming out of it; and then, things just don’t happen the way you hope.”

Is there anything you look for in an opening weekend, or an opening month, that would be different than what you would look for in the last couple weeks of spring practices?

“That’s a good question. I just think, these early games… I mean, you hate losing non-conference games. But you also got to find out about your team, and the only way you can find out about them is by running them out there — you know, the inter-squad games. But we haven’t really hit the ball good in the inter-squad games either over three weeks. So, I’d like to think everybody’s had a chance, but some guys started to come on late. I mentioned [Aaron] Jamison, who would have probably started Friday night — or last night, I guess it was yesterday afternoon before it was rescheduled. Jack Reynolds swung the bat good the last week or so.

“Everybody got to play, and I thought this was our best lineup going into the season. We just haven’t produced the way that I thought we would early. So, I think you got to evaluate it all, and you got to decide who are the guys you’re gonna believe in. We’re gonna evaluate it, meet as a staff, talk it all over and see if we need to make a few moves.”

Northern Kentucky had a two-running inning in the sixth. They knocked one up the box. Were your players in the right position there? It seemed like it could have been double-play position, but you maybe were a little off.

“Yeah, we were in double-play depth, as I remember, and the ball was just a little bit left of [KJ] Scobey’s [glove]. Let’s see, it was the 5-hole hitter [Ethan Thomas] who hit that ball, I think? You know, you have your charts, and you defend. We haven’t played these guys except for two games yesterday, so you don’t know for sure. And baseball is funny game that way. Like, their catcher — [Jake] Paulick, I think is his name — I mean, he’s a dead pull hitter. And then, with a 2-2 count, he slaps one to right field. We didn’t execute the cut-off properly, and the ball went to the fence. We gave them a run there. But you can’t defend everything. I mean, you take your best guess.

“I thought we had the position correct. It was just a couple feet. But baseball’s like that. Sometimes, it’s a few feet here or there — you know, inches, maybe even. I thought that ball that Patrick Evans hit in the ninth inning might have gone over the base. But from my vantage point, maybe I was looking at it with rose glasses, I don’t know… But it’s a game of inches. If that ball’s over the base, we got second and third, nobody out. Maybe it’s a different outcome. But you do your best looking at your scouting reports, and we have all the services that you can have to [see] what these hitters have done, even at other schools. You look at the chart, and you try to position them where you think it’s going to be the best opportunity.

“Cooper [Parks] is gonna be a guy that we’re gonna really count on. He got us the first inning; but then, he had a couple walks in that second inning. That kid, I think we had struck him out like six times already in the series, and we thought Cooper had the best chance to get him to swing and miss. He probably left the slider up a little bit, and the kid was able to put it on the ball. Wasn’t hit terribly hard, but just found a hole.”

You mentioned that the players were tired after a really long day yesterday, and you really didn’t feel like you had them ready. This won’t be the last doubleheader you have to play this year with a day game the next day. How do go about addressing that so they feel more ready to play in that case?

“Well, it’s been a challenge, your whole life, to inspire and motivate them and try to explain to them that each game counts the same. What we did yesterday doesn’t mean anything today, and you got to be ready to go. Sometimes, if you’ve got the personnel to do it, you play a few different guys that maybe are more excited about getting out there. They’re not as tired and sore. And I think, in retrospect, I maybe could have played a couple of different guys today that were a little more fresh than the guys that played 18 innings yesterday.

“Who am I going to take out — Scobey, Dawson [Harman]? I mean, these guys have been what you think could be your best players, you know? Scobey got a couple of hits but then had a couple of not-so-good at-bats. Same with Dawson; he didn’t have any hits today. But look all around the field. The guys that you think are your better guys, you go with them. You just hope that they’re inspired. They just seemed lethargic today.

“I’m sure, by the time they got out of here last night, they were tired. I was even texting with some of them at 10:30 p.m., 11 p.m. last night. Tyler Bak, his legs were still cramping at 11 p.m. last night. What was I gonna do, not play Bak today after the day he had yesterday? You just make those decisions the best you can, and hopefully they learn from this.

“We’ll have a doubleheader with Princeton on a Saturday [later in the season], and we’ll have a Sunday game. So, we’ll see how ready they are if we have to play some different guys the next day.”

