Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's midweek defeat to Charlotte

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 11-8 loss to Charlotte on Tuesday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“I don’t really have much to say tonight. 13 free passes, five errors about tells it all that I need to say.”

This obviously was not the result you wanted, but you were able to get a little bit more going on offense after a pretty slow weekend. How do you make sure that translates, or you can try to keep a little more consistency when you go back to facing some tougher arms this weekend?

“Well, they were a different kind of pitching staff tonight. We played them in the fall. We knew their pitching style. They threw an awful lot of sliders and breaking balls, pitch backwards. At the beginning, we didn’t do a very good job. Then, we did a good job for a couple innings, and then we went back to not being able to handle it again.

“I mean, 13 free passes by our pitching staff — 11 walks, two hit batters. And then, five errors… I mean, they weren’t physical errors; they were mental errors, some of them. But we also didn’t get big hits late in the game. There was some good things offensively, but we’re going to need to do a little bit more, especially when our defensive side is like it was tonight.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!

“Pitching and defense was not very good tonight. Sometimes, you got to outscore the other team, and we just weren’t able to do that tonight.”

Early on, it seemed like there were a lot of struggles with getting that first out of the inning on the leadoff guy. What did you see there?

“Yeah, I agree. Every inning was like torture for us on when we were on defense. A lot of leadoff hitters got on base. They put a lot of pressure on us. They executed at least one, if not two, hit-and-runs. And you give them credit for that, but we gave them opportunities to do that by allowing leadoff hitters to get on base. I mean, 13 free passes… Wow, that’s a lot. It’s a lot to overcome.”

Could you talk us through the decision to send Riley [Goodman] back out there today? And does that affect how things might look this weekend, considering he’s pitched so much in recent days?

“I hadn’t even really thought about it. It’s no secret that Riley’s been struggling, and we just thought maybe a little bit different thing tonight, get him out there for one good inning. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get through the inning. So we’ll just have to huddle up as a coaching staff and figure out where to go from here with him.”

You’re facing a difficult Arkansas team this weekend. How do you get confidence going over the next couple days heading into that series?

“Well, we got to work. Get back to work tomorrow, two days of practice, and get ready for Friday. I don’t know what else to tell you. We’ll get back to working at it. And hopefully, we’ll play better.”

Will [Craddock] had two big hits today, the home run and the double, but it seemed like in the field he had a couple tumbles. What did you see from him in the field? Is there anything that you know you saw from him overall today?

“Well, I saw the same thing you saw. He got his feet all tangled up on that last play. You know, he’s a big guy. I can’t really relate to being as tall as he is and the coordination that it takes to do some of those things. But for the most part, he’s looked really good at second base.

“Tonight, he struggled with that one play, but he did some other good things. He made a good catch on a throw to second base and got a force out. But he got three big hits. I’m sure he wishes he had that other one with the runner on third base and one out.

“Nobody’s perfect. He’s a great kid, and he’s a good ball player. He’s going to be really good here.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!