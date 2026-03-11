Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's midweek loss to The Citadel

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 8-3 defeat to The Citadel on Tuesday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“I’d just like to give credit where credit is due. I thought The Citadel played a great game tonight; I really did. Early in the game, they turned around a couple of 95-mile-an-hour fastballs and hit them out of the ballpark. They made some terrific plays; their pitchers did a good job. They coached a great game. I mean, I give credit where credit is due. They played well. And they, obviously, deserved to win.

“On the other hand, we didn’t play so well. We gave away 10 free passes — nine walks and a hit batter — and made four errors and got four hits. I mean, that’s not a very good game for us. We’ve been playing really good baseball, and the last thing we want to do now is just let one game change the feeling we have about ourselves. We’ve got, obviously, a very challenging weekend ahead of us going down to Gainesville, and I want these guys in a positive frame of mind. I thought we were ready to play, but they just had a great game.”

You got your first look at [Alex] Philpott and [Cullen] Horowicz in game action. What did you see from them?

“They actually were throwing the ball good. I think some of the pitch selection wasn’t as good as it probably could have been in that first inning for Philpott. He pitched well to the first batter. The second batter [The Citadel infielder Miles Barbrey] is not really a home run threat. He’s up with nobody on base, and we pitched him like the bases were loaded and we were facing Babe Ruth instead of just going after him. I mean, the kid was throwing 95 miles an hour. I think throwing him a 3-2 breaking ball probably wasn’t a smart thing for us to do, and we ended up walking him. And then, the kid [The Citadel utility player TJ Anderson] turned around a big fastball. You got to give him credit; he hit it over the center-field the wall. But it was giving them a free run.

“Outside of that, the only reason I took him out is because the pitch limit was going to be 25 pitches. I was hoping to get through a full inning. But I thought he threw the ball good, and he felt healthy.

“I thought Horowicz threw the ball well, also. The kid [The Citadel outfielder Rhyder Poppell] ambushed a first pitch-fastball. And give him credit; he hit it out. But it was a point in the game where I think they had five runs, and three of the five runs were guys that got on base via free passes. They had the two home runs that accounted for the other two runs. And then, the game just kind of got away from us there at the end.”

How do you feel about the team heading into SEC play now?

“Well, I’ve been feeling really good. We won five games in a row and played some really good baseball. Tonight was not a good day for us. But again, I give credit to The Citadel. They really played a good game. I was very impressed by them.”

Have you run across The Citadel before in your career?

“Just last year. We won both games last year against them. But I have a lot of respect for their coach. Russell [Triplett] does a really good job. He’s paid his dues to get this job. And they played well. They play a tough schedule, and they were hardened — three games against Florida State, three games against Kentucky, you know. They’d seen 94, 95 miles an hour already, so they were ready for us.

“I just give them a lot of credit. We get to play them again later on in the year. Hopefully, we have a better game.”

You had a difficult day on the mound but still held The Citadel hitless for a while. How would you assess the pitchers that went out there?

“Walk nine guys and hit a batter, 10 free passes… You can’t win doing that. Guys that have been pitching well for us just struggled with their command tonight. Some of that was The Citadel. You know, they battled our guys and drew some walks and… It wasn’t our best pitch game of the year, that’s for sure.”

