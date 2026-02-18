Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's midweek victory over Wofford

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 8-2 win over Wofford on Tuesday. Here’s everything he had to say.

What did you think of Connor (Chicoli)’s start tonight?

“Thought Connor was really good. I was just telling him how proud I was of him because he had three infield hits. There’s a lot of times that a pitcher gets frustrated because you’re making good pitches. I mean, one of them was hit hard; (KJ) Scobey made a great play on the dive for the ball. But the other two were just good pitches, and they ended up getting infield singles because their team can really run. And Connor didn’t get frustrated — he just kept making good pitches.

“He did a tremendous job. He threw strikes. There’s no defense against a base on balls — that’s what we say all the time. Throw the ball over the plate, you got a chance to get people out. That’s what Chicoli is. He’s a strike-thrower. He mixes his pitches; he did a tremendous job. And honestly, we badly needed it, having two midweek games and a little bit thin in the bullpen. We got three or four guys that are down. So, he really did a tremendous job for us.”

You mentioned Chicoli not getting frustrated. He gave up a home run to the first batter. How many times can you see a pitcher just automatically flush that and get back to business?

“Well, he gives up a home run on the second pitch of the game, and then gives up three infield singles, all within the first 25 pitches of the game. It just takes tremendous poise and composure by a young man to be able to overcome those kinds of things. I’ve seen it happen 1,000 times, where a kid gets all flustered, he starts (with the) ‘why me’ attitude, and it gets worse. He rose above it all and did a tremendous job.”

Coming off last weekend, how did you feel about the offensive performance tonight?

“We worked so hard yesterday at practice with challenging the hitters. We had a pretty good drill that we worked on yesterday for having players hitting with guys in scoring position, and we put a lot of pressure on them. I thought they responded well in the drill yesterday.

“I tell you, we hit an awful lot of balls hard, I thought, with guys in scoring position tonight. It was really great to see a couple of the outs, like (Ethan) Lizama’s line drive and even (Dawson) Harman’s hard ground ball to second base with two outs. You know, they hit those balls hard. Once the ball leaves the bat, you can’t control what happens unless you’ve hit it over the fence. So, if it’s caught, or it’s right at somebody, or they make a great play, you got to be proud of yourself. Because if you hit balls hard — and especially with runners in scoring position, low line drives instead of lazy, easy fly balls or weak ground balls — then sooner or later, they’re gonna fall for you. And that happened for us tonight.

“I was really, really proud of the guys. And even though Scobey’s wasn’t with a guy on base, for him to deal with what happened the other day, the way the game ended… I was worried about him. He might be tripping over his lip a little bit, pouting and feeling sorry for himself. But he didn’t. He played a really solid game tonight, and he hit that home run at the end. You can’t do anything about the past. All you can do is go forward. I think Scobey showed a lot of character tonight.”

Who do you like pitching tomorrow against Garder-Webb?

“Bradley Hodges is gonna start for us tomorrow. He was (supposed to start tonight), but he hadn’t been pitching well. So, I scratched him from the start, and I thought Chicoli would give us a better chance tonight. I had a pretty honest conversation, I guess is the way you would say it, with Bradley. And to his credit, he took a lot of responsibility that he hadn’t been pitching well in the preseason. He took it like a man. But then, he threw a really good bullpen session on Sunday, and I think he’s ready to turn the corner. And let’s hope he does.”

Speaking about that honesty, how did you feel the team responded to your challenge — or assessment — that they looked tired in the last game and bounced back here?

“Well, I told them we’re gonna enjoy this drive home, and then we’re gonna turn the page. I’m not making excuses for them anymore; it’s not gonna be because they’re tired. We need to go out tomorrow night and play with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.

“I was just, really, disappointed. We had such a nice crowd at the game Saturday, and they were just waiting to have fun and explode. We just never gave them a reason to. I never use the word embarrassed. I’m not embarrassed because it just happens sometimes. But we got to get some adrenaline and realize that each day is a new day, and we didn’t turn the page quickly enough from last Friday night to Saturday. Pretty confident that tomorrow will be different.”

You don’t have a doubleheader, but in playing five games this week, is there anything, from your point of view, that you’ll change about how you manage the roster?

“A couple of different guys will play tomorrow night again. I don’t know what I’m gonna do with catching. I wanted to catch (Reese) Moore tomorrow night, but he’s had that offseason, or last fall, knee surgery. He fortunately got to run the bases a lot today, and I think it was a little bit sore. I’m not sure I’ll be able to catch him tomorrow. So, I don’t know if it’ll be Talmadge (LeCroy) or if it’ll be Gavin Braland. I’ll think about it during the drive home.

“But yeah, I mean, five games in six days is a lot of baseball, particularly on your pitching staff. So, I thought our pitching staff really did another great job — not just Chicoli, but the guys coming in out of the bullpen did a good job. Saved a couple of guys for us for tomorrow night. Hopefully, we’ll have enough to get through tomorrow night.”

How important was it to get that fifth inning out of Chicoli since, over the weekend, most starters got four innings?

“Honestly I was kind of tempted to let him go another inning. He was only at 62 or 63 pitches, but we’ve been kind of drawing the line at 70 pitches. They want to bring in somebody in a jam; I just want to give somebody a clean inning to start with. And, you know (Elijah) Foster struggled a little bit right out of the gate with his command, but then he regrouped and was able to get the zone. He got a big double play ball.

“I didn’t want to get greedy. Chicoli did a great job giving us five. So, it was time to turn the page. And it’s a good confidence builder for him, as well. I wanted it to finish on a positive note.”

