Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's midweek win over Charleston Southern

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 4-1 victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“I’ve got a lot of guys sick. I don’t know if any of you are sick, but I’m surprised [KJ] Scobey made it through nine innings. He wasn’t feeling good at all. And [Will Craddock] just got off something. I mean, there’s something going around, and a lot of guys are feeling it. So, kind of the walking wounded right now.

“Anyway, good win for us. Ethan [Lizama] came through with a big hit when we needed it. But I think [Connor] Chicoli and Brandon [Stone] and [Alex] Valentin were the story of the game. To hold a team to one run and made some big pitches at some big times — the 3-2 pitch to the leadoff hitter in the ninth inning, getting that guy out, getting the third guy out before their big home-run hitter came up as a potential tying run… When Brandon got through the seventh inning, that was a big moment in the game. He made some big pitches.

“So, we did enough to win tonight. We rode our pitching staff again, got the big hit from Ethan and went on to win a game against a good ball club.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!

Can you take us through that fifth inning? You decide to keep Chicoli in at the start, bases loaded. He gets the first out, and then you decide to go to Stone.

“I thought Chicoli was really good tonight. And I thought he started to get a little bit tired there in the fifth inning. I was trying to just get through a fifth inning with him, but he walked the guy. And then, they bunted. Was that the inning where they bunted it and we messed up the bunt defense when Jack [Reynolds] didn’t get the first base on time? And then, how did they load the bases? Oh, that’s right, the ball back to the mound.

“So, I had Hudson Lee ready, but I didn’t want to bring him in with the bases loaded. I wanted to leave Chicoli in there. Oh, is that when he [Charleston Southern outfielder Caden Wolfley] lined out to short? Yeah, he hit that ball hard. So, I thought that was it for Chicholi. I thought they were getting on him there. Brandon was the more experienced pitcher. I mean, I know Lee’s older, but Brandon has pitched a lot with the bases loaded, and I thought he could handle that situation a little bit better.

“My concern was not so much the first hitter that he faced, but the second hitter: the big three-hole hitter that was left-handed [Charleston Southern infielder Chandler Tuupo]. So, I had to make a decision on whether or not I wanted to wait a batter and then have Lee come in and face the lefty. Instead, I just wanted to roll the dice with Stone — that he would get that first guy. And then, I know that it wasn’t really a favorable matchup for us, in Stone against their left-handed hitter, but he threw him a great change-up. After he got the first guy, he threw him a great change-up and got the ground ball to second base.

“I just felt that, at that time, Stone was just the more experienced strike-thrower, and I thought he had as good a chance as anything to get us out of it. I thought we’d probably end up giving up a run, maybe on a fly ball or something. But I still wanted Stone in there. I didn’t want to make it worse with a bases-loaded walk. And Hudson, he’s done a good job for us, but he just hasn’t been in that situation as often as Brandon Stone has. I thought Brandon would have had a better chance of throwing strikes, and he came in and did a tremendous job.

“I guess I should have mentioned that in my opening statement; I forgot all about that inning, had already moved beyond it.”

With no game on Friday, did that play a role in having Valentin and Stone pitch?

“Oh, absolutely. They’ll be good to go for the weekend, yeah. As I was walking up here, I said to Brandon, ‘You threw 48 pitches. You’d be ready for Sunday.’ He goes, ‘Oh, I’ll be ready for Saturday.’ Valentin and he are two peas in a pod. They want to pitch all the time, so I just have to be careful with how much we use them.

“Let me say this about Brandon: Brandon is a very unselfish player. He started the season in the rotation, didn’t do anything really to warrant being taken out of the rotation. But I went to him and said, ‘Look, I just need you in the bullpen. We’re moving [Josh] Gunther into the rotation. Somebody’s got to come out. But it’s not that the other guys are out-pitching you. I just know that you’re more of a quality relief pitcher.’

“Between he and Valentin, I think that’s pretty good one-two punch coming out of the ‘pen for us. I just thought that was something that was a weakness for us last year. As poor of a year as it was, if we just had good relief pitching at the end of games, I felt like we could have won half a dozen or more games last year. Every inning is important, but to win games against good teams… It’s hard to win college baseball games; I’ve said that for 40 years. But it’s especially hard to get those last outs.

“Obviously, Brandon and Valentin are both fearless. They just come in and are filled with confidence. They’re not afraid to throw the ball over the plate, and they’ve got good stuff. So, having those two guys at the middle to end of the game really gives me a lot of confidence that we can finish up games.”

Valentin was doing a lot of the same things energy-wise at Texas State. When you first looked at him on tape and saw the way he carries himself on the mound, is that something where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I want a guy like that out there to close games? Or, is it more of like, ‘We just got to find a way to direct the energy?’ What were your initial thoughts on the way he acts on the mound?

“Alex can be a polarizing guy. But there’s a lot of great pitchers in the major leagues that are polarizing. There’s a lot of great wide receivers that are polarizing; there’s a lot of quarterbacks that are polarizing.

“I like winners, and Alex Valentin is a winner. He’s really a good kid. People don’t know him that well, but I really like the kid. I remember when he came on his visit here, we were having dinner, and he asked me, ‘Coach, did you see the videos of me?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen the videos of you.’ And he said, ‘A little over the top?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, a little bit over the top. But I love your passion, I love your competitiveness, I love your fearlessness. And I think you have a lot of ability.’ So, I said, ‘I want you, and let me pull the reins in a little bit.’

“It’s been a process. Sometimes, he does some things that can be a little bit beyond what should be permissible, but not that much — not as much as people think he does. But little things like… He has a — What do you call that? Not a tradition, but a superstition, or whatever. Whenever he gets an out, he walks to the third baseman, taps his glove and gets the ball. And I told him, ‘When you do that, don’t walk towards the third base coach. Go have the third baseman come to you because the third base coach can be offended that you’re walking at him like you’re sticking it in his face.

“I don’t want him ever looking into the other team’s dugout. But as long as he’s directing his emotion with our team, that’s okay. I want him to be emotional; I want him to be passionate. I just don’t want him to direct it towards the other team. He’s proving to himself that he can get the job done and be a real quality pitcher without having to do something that may be viewed as classless. That’s my job: to kind of rein them in a little bit.

“But I want them to be excited. I want him to pitch with passion. Who says we can’t do that? If the other team doesn’t like it, that’s something they have to deal with. I don’t see anything that he’s doing that is beyond… I mean, there’s been a couple of things. I’m not going to go over them, but he’s learned from them. And tonight, he didn’t do anything that… If he does a little wiggle out there that, so what? That’s his style of pitching. Why should that irritate people? That’s not being bush league in any way. I love the kid, and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

This was the last two-game midweek for you. You had Logan [Prisco] give you a good start last night, and Chicoli’s given you a couple of really good starts. Going forward, are you picking the guy that’s the best matchup for that particular team? How are you handling that?

“To be honest with you, I haven’t really thought that much about it. I just wanted to get through this week of five games. The reason we’re playing a doubleheader on Saturday is because Princeton couldn’t miss school on Friday. So, as it turns out, it probably is a blessing in disguise because we had the two midweek games following the Clemson series — which, obviously, was very taxing.

“We finished the Clemson series, and we had practice on Monday. There was no time to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves because we let a series get away from us that we potentially had a chance to win. We needed to get back to work, and we did on Monday. So, tomorrow is going to be our mandatory off day. And then, we’ll have a day to practice before we get ready for the Princeton series.

“But my total focus, honestly, has been on this week. I haven’t even put one second of thought into who’s going to pitch next week at The Citadel. These are all non-conference games; they all count the same. We’re just taking them one game at a time right now. Let’s get through this weekend. I mean, I may need to use somebody on the weekend and not have them available next week. It’s going to be a long weekend — doubleheader Saturday, single game Sunday, with losing an hour of sleep with daylight savings. So, just taking them one at a time right now.”

Given Valentin’s prior experience as a starter, when did you know you wanted to use him out of the bullpen?

“Well, it’s like I said before. I just felt that a weakness of our team last year was not being able to finish up games. Throughout my coaching career, I’ve always said that the three most important pitchers on your team are game one starter, game two starter and your closer — even more so than your game three starter because, if you get through the first two games of a weekend, and you don’t have a starting pitcher available on Sunday, you can always piece it together.

“I used to call it ‘Jack Holstaff,’ and the people in Baton Rouge would get mad at me because I didn’t have a third starting pitcher. Shortly after I started doing it, they were doing it in the major leagues. They were calling them openers. And then, they were calling them bullpen games and so forth. It became so in vogue, and yet I used to get criticized for it. But rather than waiting until Sunday, I’d rather use our top three pitchers to try to win game one and/or game two. And then, when we got to Sunday, I just figured we’d figure it out when we got there. So, it’s still a little bit of a work in progress for us. I’ll have three starting pitchers this weekend scheduled.

“I felt that Alex was going to be a really good pitcher for us. I mean, he’s good enough to be a starting pitcher. I’m sure if you asked him, he’d want to be a starting pitcher; so does Brandon. It’s a good luxury to have when you’ve got more than three guys that you think could be really good starting pitchers. But somebody’s got to pitch those important innings for us — innings six through nine. And I just felt Valentine’s personality, his fearlessness, his stuff, his ability to throw strikes… All those things, I felt that he would be a really, really good closer. And it’s proven to be true so far.”

Patrick [Dudley] had to come out of the game. It looked like he stepped in the little drainage area. How is he doing?

“He tweaked his knee a little bit. I thought he had slid. The back of his knee was a little bit sore. I don’t know if it’s a hamstring or just a little bit of soreness, but I didn’t want to take a chance of getting worse. So, I went ahead and took him out of the game, and we got it treated immediately. We’ll have to see how he feels tomorrow.”

You mentioned last week that you may have some word this week on Reese Moore. Is that true?

“Yeah. Reese is going to need to have surgery, and he’s going to miss the rest of the season. He had that torn meniscus in his knee in the fall. They did surgery on it, but the damage in his knee was a little more extensive than just, you know, clean it up a little bit. Gavin Braland had the same surgery, but his was, if there’s such a thing, a routine meniscus tear. They cleaned up his knee.

“But Reese’s was worse. So, there’s a surgery they need to do to give him long-term health. It hasn’t been scheduled yet, and that’s why I didn’t want to say anything about it before. It wasn’t even decided that he was going to have this surgery. Now, it’s been decided he’s going to have the surgery, but we don’t know when it’s going to be.

“So, we lost the guy that was our three-hole hitter and was doing a good job for us. It’s just something we have to deal with, you know.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!