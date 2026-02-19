Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's midweek win over Gardner-Webb

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 12-2 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. Here’s everything he had to say.

“I thought it was a great game for us, obviously. I really challenged the guys last night after we won up in Spartanburg. It was a drive up there, a tense game and then a drive back. So, they get back to their apartments late at night, and they got a quick turnaround to play a game. We acted pretty tired after the games on Opening Day, so I challenged them to be ready to go. We gave some new guys an opportunity, thinking that having some guys that haven’t played that much — or not at all, in fact — might give us some real energy out there. And that’s exactly what happened.

“So, it was good win for us tonight. We really started swinging the bats well. I thought some guys coming out of the bullpen really pitched great — specifically, (Josh) Gregoire, (Patrick) Dudley, Zach Russell… and Hudson Lee. That was really a great thing for our team. When you get to play a lot of guys, and they’re all recruited here for a reason — because they’re good baseball players… To get an opportunity to play, and they show that, it shows the depth that we have. It shows on the mound and with our position players.

“It was a really good night for us. I’m really happy about the way they played tonight.”

Will (Craddock) reached base all five times tonight in his season debut. What did you see out of him that you’ve seen all preseason and that carried over to tonight?

“I just love me some Will Craddock, to be honest. He’s been such a fun kid to be around and to coach. Really, from the day arrived on campus in the fall, even when he was here in the summer, he’s just a great kid. He’s always smiling. He’s just so pleasant to be around. Don’t let that smile and that pretty face fool you, though. He’s a tiger. He’s a competitor, and he wants to get in there. And he’s more than held his own in scrimmage games in the fall, as well as in the preseason, here.

“I think the thing I’m most proud about him tonight was how he hung in there with two strikes all the time. He drew a walk there at the end. I think he hit that triple, if I’m not mistaken, with two strikes on him. So, he’s starting to recognize pitches a little bit better — you know, the off-speed pitches.

“But listen, he impacts the ball. He impacts the game. I’ve been telling you this from day one — he’s gonna be a special player here. And the more he plays, the better he’s gonna get. He’s not gonna be perfect; he’s not gonna reach base five times every game. Trust me, he’s gonna have some days where the game looks a little Greek to him. But he’s gonna continue to get better. There’s no question in my mind about it. He’s got all the qualities.

“I’ve been around a lot of great players in my coaching career, and I think Will’s got a chance to be a really, really outstanding one. Just got to figure out where to play him. We got to find a way to get him into the lineup because he makes an impact on the ball game.”

Now that you’ve had two better games at the plate with the approach, what are signs for you that that’s more of the real thing and not just a fluke?

“I’ve said this before — when things don’t go good, there’s advantages to being old like me. You’ve seen it all. And I don’t panic because I’ve had a lot of teams through the years that didn’t hit great the opening weekend of the season at every stop that I’ve been. So, I thought the way that we played the first day with the doubleheader and swept it — and had the big clutch hits at the end of the game by (Tyler) Bak, and then the walk-off home run — we’d go out the next day and just be loosey-goosey and let it rip.

“It just didn’t happen for us. We just had a really poor day at the plate. I was so disappointed because it was such a great crowd here, and it was a beautiful day, and I just thought we were gonna go out and hit like we did tonight, but it didn’t happen.

“I know this game is a hard game to play. I’ve believed from the get-go that we have a good team. I thought our pitching was gonna be really good; and then, of course, we lose (Jake) McCoy, and we have a couple other guys that are on the shelf. Hudson Lee went out there today. I hate to say this, but he pitched with a broken foot. He just doesn’t want to stop playing. He’s seen the doctors, and he just wants to pitch through it. He was awesome tonight, and he didn’t have any pain. But it just shows the character of the kids that we have. They want to play; they want to go out there and compete.

“I knew our pitching was gonna be good, and I felt strongly that we had some really good position players. I think my biggest problem is going to be finding playing time for them all. It’s a problem that you want to have as a coach. But tonight, I think, showed… (Logan) Sutter comes in there, ambushes a first-pitch slider and hits it 10 miles. The guys that have been playing instead of him have played well.

“I mean, everybody’s done it. You know, Jack Reynolds played a solid game last night. I thought Erik Parker played a pretty solid game today. Obviously, Craddock did some spectacular stuff. Aaron Jamison, when he got a chance to play last night, played a really good, solid game. So, those are good things for our team.

“Competition breeds success because guys know that, if they want to play, they’re gonna have to perform or somebody else is gonna be there. So, I’m not trying to make more out of last two days. I mean, obviously, they weren’t SEC games, but it was a lot of good stuff to build upon.”

You mentioned last week that Alex (Valentin) and Cullen (Horowicz) were going to see a doctor on Monday. Do you have any update on those two guys?

“Yeah, the news is all good. They began throwing that very evening after they got back from the doctor. That was, I think, Monday. So, they didn’t throw Tuesday, and then they threw today. I actually haven’t talked to them to see how it went today. But the first day they threw, they both felt really good. So, we’ll see what the timeline is on that. I think it’s gonna be whatever their bodies are telling them, quite frankly. It’s a three-week throwing program, but that’s not etched in stone. It could be a little bit sooner than that, as far as them being in competition if they’re up to it.”

(Josh Gregoire) didn’t pitch up to his best towards the end of the preseason, but you had to really love what you saw out of him tonight. What did you see?

“Gregoire was awesome. That’s what we expected out of him when we recruited him. I had a nice visit with him in my office earlier today. He knew he was gonna pitch tonight, and he’s just such an amazingly great kid.

“I don’t know if you know the story about it, but he actually was almost my next-door neighbor in Baton Rouge. We actually were putting our house up for sale because we were building a new house, and then his family was building a house right in the lot next door to my original house. So, we didn’t actually live in the houses right next to each other at all. You know, it’s a kind-of unique situation.

“But when he came and visited us, he said to me, ‘I grew up idolizing you and watching your teams play and always dreamed of playing for you. I just didn’t imagine it was gonna be in garnet and black. I thought it would be in purple and gold.’ But he’s where they want him. You know, we wanted him. And I thought he would be a really good pitcher.

“Then, he didn’t get a chance to pitch at all in the fall. It wasn’t anything serious, but one day, when we were just getting ready to start inter-squad scrimmages, he was throwing a bullpen on the game mound, and he just was doing something a little out of mechanically… He wasn’t synced right, and it caused some pain. He got really nervous about it, and we wanted to make sure that he was fine. So, he ended up not pitching in any games, or scrimmage games, in the fall. And then, when he came back in the spring, he just kind of wasn’t himself.

“This morning, when I talked to him, he told me that he just feels great now. His lower half is synced up with his upper half, and everything feels good. I knew he had more velocity than he was showing. I think he was up to 94 (mph) tonight, if I’m not mistaken. He threw some good sliders; he threw a couple of good splitters. But his fastball command was really good.

“The only reason I took him out there was it was such a long inning, and the inning kind of happened late, so I didn’t really have time to get somebody ready. So, I sent him back out there, and he faced the one batter. Then, by that time, I had Hudson Lee ready to go. I just didn’t want to risk it anymore.

“I thought he threw great, though. And I think he’s gonna help us a lot going forward.”

You’ve been waiting a while to see Sutter hit a ball like that. What did you see out of that at bat from him briefly at the end of the game? And do you think that gets him going moving forward?

“I hope so. We’ve been waiting for it. I mean, this kid’s hit everywhere he’s been. And then, he just has not really swung the bat well. I saw him get four hits all fall; they were all singles. I saw him get four hits in preseason; they were all singles. He was striking out a lot and just wasn’t in sync.

“It was good. I’m happy for him. I’m sure that took a load off him to hit a ball like that. I knew he was capable of it; we just hadn’t seen it. It was kind of blind faith starting the season with him as the second baseman. He just really didn’t swing the bad great in the first week, and I had to pinch-hit for him a couple times. Then, I just thought I wanted to give some other guys an opportunity. Now, we’ve got a good problem because everybody that I’ve put in there has played well. And Logan’s put himself, obviously, back in the hunt with one swing of the bat because you see what he’s capable of.

“We’ll figure it out. We still got time to go before — you know, not a lot of time before we play Clemson, but a couple of weeks ago before we play SEC (teams). But guys get hurt, and guys go in slumps and so forth. I’ve always said that I don’t want to just have nine guys I could consider starting players. I’d rather have 11 or 12, and that’s gonna be kind of the case, I think, going forward. Like I said, it’s gonna be up to me to manage it properly, to make sure we get everybody playing time without hurting guys’ ability to get into a groove, too.”

