Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's midweek win over USC Upstate

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 12-3 victory over USC Upstate on Tuesday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“Obviously, a good day for us. I was just so proud of Logan Prisco in his first career start. What a great job he did. Tried to squeeze the fifth inning out of him; I think he started to get a little bit tired there and walked that leadoff batter.

“We had a chance to take control of the game early. And then, we let one stay out there that we should have scored. But we had a great first inning. These guys sitting next to me [Patrick Evans and Logan Sutter] had big hits in that first inning, but we let them back in the game, tied the game up. Then, we responded, which was really great.

“I thought [Alex] Valentin coming in and pitching against the top of their order in the seventh inning was awesome. And then, we were able to get him out of the game and save him for tomorrow because we went on and scored some more runs like that and gave [Patrick] Dudley a chance to get some good experience.

“So, it’s a good win for us. Now, it’s time to turn the page.”

[Will] Craddock got dinged up against Clemson and didn’t play today. Is everything good there?

“Yeah. To be honest with you, I didn’t sleep well Sunday night. I really thought he had fractured his hand. He had gotten hit right here on the fifth metacarpal. Unfortunately, I experienced that as a player once myself and broke my hand when I got hit by a pitch there. It was really sore, but we X-rayed it on Monday when we got back, and thank goodness it was a negative X-ray. So, there’s no fracture. He just had a bad bruise on his hand.

“But that’s not why he didn’t play tonight: He’s actually under the weather. He wasn’t even at the ballpark tonight because he’s been under the weather. He actually wasn’t feeling great. I didn’t even know that he wasn’t feeling good all weekend, and it just took a turn for the worse. So, he’s at home recuperating. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon.”

Getting a win; seeing the ball leave the ballpark; starting this week with a “W” and trying to build some wins on top of one another; looking ahead to SEC play, the next big phase, next week — how crucial is that for you?

“Honestly, I’m not thinking about SEC play yet. We’ve got five more games before we play down in Florida. This is such a humbling sport; I’ve learned that over a long career. These young kids, they don’t understand it until they get their nose bloodied. You take somebody lightly, they’re going to beat you. Any of these five games we had this week, we could get beat. You saw the numbers this pitcher [USC Upstate starter Max Kaplan] had before this game, and we did a good job against him. He kept us off balance there for, what, three or four innings? After the first inning, he did a good job. And then, we finally got to him again.

“We’ve lost some games that probably would love to have back. So, I don’t want the kids looking beyond the very next challenge. And the very next challenge is a really tough one: Charleston Southern. What are they, 10-1 or 11-1 or something like that? And listen, two games in one week, it’s going to tax your mid-week pitching, and we don’t have a lot of arms left down there in the bullpen. So, we’re going to have to play a really good game tomorrow, or we’re going to be sitting in here after the game talking about something we don’t really want to have to talk about.

“I don’t want them looking ahead. I understand why you asked the question. But the way that you build momentum, the way you build confidence, is by taking it one game at a time. I think the kids are proud of the way they bounced back tonight. We had more hits tonight than we had the whole weekend against Clemson. Of course, the quality of the pitching isn’t what… You know, Clemson’s got one of the best pitching sets in the country. But we needed to do the job tonight, and we did. I’m glad for the kids. They felt good; they had fun. And now, we need to come out tomorrow and play with the same intensity.”

You put [Aaron Jamison] in there for [Tyler] Bak to start the second inning. Was that planned coming into the night or something you saw out there?

“That was a coach’s decision. I wasn’t happy with Tyler’s first at bat. Missed the signal, and then, you know, had a chance to do something good there.

“I’ve been wanting to play Jamison anyway. But, man, we’ve faced three lefties, face another lefty tomorrow. I wasn’t really sure when he was going to get in. So, I just put him in there. And he came through with a big hit for us. It was a big RBI that he drove in once the game got… I think that was, what, our fifth run, maybe? After we had taken the lead by one, he drove in an insurance run when the game was still very much in doubt. Jamison’s been playing really well. We just ran into left-handers, and that’s why he hasn’t played. That was the reason why I made the change here.

“I love Tyler, but you can’t miss signals, and you got to stick a nose in there and drive in that run when we needed it to. But he’s a great player, and I love him.”

After dropping a midweek game last week to Queens, what was the message to the team coming in?

“From what I just said a little while ago, you don’t take anybody lightly. I didn’t take Queens lightly; maybe the players did. But they beat us fair and square, and they way outplayed us. It was a one run-game, but they were swinging the bats great all night. And I don’t want to go backwards, but you have to learn your lesson. And I think our kids came out pretty focused tonight. Hopefully, they’ll be focused again tomorrow.”

Evans and [Ethan] Lizama had six hits at the top of the lineup tonight. It appears, just watching them over the weekend, they’re starting to feel it a little bit. Are you starting to sense something with them?

“Yeah, I think so. Listen, I’ve been in this game my whole life. Sitting up in the stands or in the press box, it looks so easy to play. ‘God, just hit it over the fence out there.’ Or, just, you know, ‘Get a base hit,’ or, ‘Throw it over the plate,’ whatever. You get down on the field, it’s a much more difficult sport to play. And sometimes, it takes guys a little while to get their feet on the ground and get the confidence going and see the success that they want and that they want to enjoy.

“I said it all along. I know you all think I’m just an optimist and don’t see it very objectively. But I believe in these kids; I do. I think we’ve got some really good players and some good pitching. And just because they’re not perfect doesn’t mean that they’re not going to keep getting better. Nobody hates to lose more than I do, and I know fans hate to see us lose ever. But this is how baseball is sometimes. You just got to grind through it. And the more you play, the more confidence you gain, the more you see the situations that you deal with, hopefully, you keep getting better and better as the year goes on.”

In the fifth inning, you got Hudson [Lee] in there for a strikeout, then pulled him back out. What was the mindset behind his time on the mound today?

“His job was to get that left-hander [USC Upstate outfielder Henry Zenor] out. And he did a great job. He came in and threw some nasty pitches to him. And then, we turned it over to somebody else. We got to do a lot of mixing and matching with those guys in the bullpen. Hudson, he knows what his job is, and he did it outstanding.”

In the opening inning, it seemed that all three of the first batters squared around at least once to bunt. What was that mindset of trying that?

“Well, we didn’t score many runs this past weekend. We got first and second and nobody out. I never bunt the three-hole hitter in the first inning. I mean, it’s just the way I was raised. But I just felt like we needed to get the runners to second and third and try to get a lead. Talmadge [LeCroy] is a very unselfish player, and he put down a perfect bunt and got the runners over. And then, [KJ] Scobey came through with a big double there to drive in both runners. Sutter came through with the big hit, and [Luke] Yuhasz came through with a big hit.

“Once you get a lead like that and start scoring some runs, I think guys loosen up, and they start swinging the bats with more aggressiveness. So, even though it was a unique strategy by me… I don’t do that very often, but I just thought it was a good time to do it.

“Of course, Talmadge is just such a team player. He was happy to get the bunt down, and it was a critical play for us early in the game.”

