Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Opening Day wins over Northern Kentucky

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s pair of Opening Day victories over Northern Kentucky on Friday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“Obviously, a long day, but an exciting day. I’ve had two great ball games. I thought our pitching was really phenomenal all day. We had a blip here and there but, for the most part, it was great. Played really good defense, and we got some hits. Probably, if we had a few more clutch hits throughout the game, it wouldn’t have come down to the bottom of the last inning. But thank goodness for Tyler Bak coming through with… Let me go on a limb and say they were the two biggest hits of the year. That’s what it takes to win games. Tyler came through, and I knew we would. And then, you just felt it in your bones that KJ [Scobey] was going to end the game right there.

“So many heroic performances, like Eli Foster and other guys, throughout the entire day. And it was just two really good wins against a very scrappy team.

“I actually told the team walking out, it reminded me a lot of our softball team last year, the first day of the season for them. They rallied, and they won the game. Then, it just built confidence of their team, and they went on to have a great year. Maybe this will vault us, and you start believing that you’re never out of the game and good things can happen to your team.”

How big is this? It’s great to get a walk-off win on Opening Day, but what does it do for the team to get a come-from-behind win to kickstart the season?

“You know, walk-off wins are the best. I mean, they’re magical for all of college athletics. Whatever the sport is, when your team is behind, and they don’t give up, and they find a way, it builds chemistry on your team. It builds a love for each other; it shows that anything is possible. That if you just don’t give up and keep believing in yourself, all the life lessons that you try to teach kids come to pass when you have games like this. It can just really do amazing things for the entire squad.

“Obviously, the ending of the day was wonderful, and it was a long day. Look all the way back, and I thought Riley Goodman pitched really outstanding. We weren’t scoring any runs here early in the game, and he kept us right there. And then, I told Riley, ‘Look, when your pitch count’s up, and you’re in shape to do it, I would have let you pitch out of that jam.’ And I had all the confidence in the world that you would do it.’ But he was at 70 pitches, which was really kind of the ceiling for him today, and [I] brought in [Josh] Gunther.

“And how phenomenal was Gunther. He gets us out of that inning — bases loaded, strikes guy out — and then, he pitches great. Probably lost a little bit of steam there in the last inning. I was hoping he’d take it to the finish line, but they got a few hits there. And then, I thought Alex Valentin came in and did a great job for us. I didn’t want to use him twice in the same day, even though he only threw six pitches on his first day of the season. The last thing I want to do is put him at risk, but he’ll be fresh and ready for tomorrow.

“I also had Cooper Parks up in the bullpen. I was going to go to him first in the first game, but then I didn’t expect the first three batters to reach; and now, [Northern Kentucky outfielder Josh] Williams is going to be coming up to the plate, and I knew I was going to need Valentin against him. So, I went ahead and just went for Valentin to give him a little margin for error before he faced Williams. But by having Parks get up… He must have thrown eight or 10 pitches in the bullpen; I just don’t want to use him in the afternoon game, either. So, they’ll both be available tomorrow. Our bullpen will be fine for tomorrow.

“But that was a great win. I know everybody forgot about it because of the second game, but I thought Amp [Phillips] did a good job. He threw a couple pitches in the dirt; we didn’t block them, and it kind of allowed them to score two runs. And then, you know, we got the lead.

“I’ll tell you, Northern Kentucky is a very scrappy team. Remember, two years ago, they took Tennessee right to the brink in the [NCAA] Regional. Last year, they had a good year, 30-something wins. So, I have a lot of respect for their team. And, really, I don’t think it was like we were playing poorly. We just weren’t taking advantage of the opportunities that we had when we had guys on base until Tyler Bak started coming through for us. But maybe that’ll be an impetus for the rest of the guys to be able to handle those situations going forward.”

You said that the plan was for Talmadge [LeCroy] to not catch the second game. But was the plan for him to always DH, or was that because he was seeing the ball well?

“Yeah, I was planning on playing him all the time. The guy’s a middle-of-the-order hitter for us. He’s a fifth-year senior. Had three hits, I think, in the first game. And you can see, even in the second game, I don’t know if he had any hits, but he battled like crazy. In one at-bat, I don’t know how many pitches he forced the guy to throw, but he eventually drew a walk. He’s a leader of the team, and as long as he’s physically up to it, he’ll be in the lineup every day. When he’s not catching, he’ll be DH-ing.”

What’s the biggest area of growth or biggest difference you’ve seen in him from last year to this year?

“You know, it’s funny. When I got here, people would talk to me about Talmadge. And they were like, ‘He was undisciplined, and, ‘You could never really count on him.’ Look, I watched the game when South Carolina played LSU in the Regional the year before I got here — when they blew a 10-0 lead, and Talmadge made two or three errors at third base. But from the time I’ve met him, I’ve loved the kid. I just think he’s really passionate about the game of baseball. He comes from a baseball background — his uncle [Matthew LeCroy] is a Triple-A manager, had a great career at Clemson, played in the big leagues for a while. So, Talmadge is a student of the game.

“And they’re kids, you know. Sometimes, they get off the straight and narrow path, and it’s your job as a coach to kind of pull them back in. But Talmadge is very motivated now. He’s inspired, and I told him, ‘I think you’re going to have the best year that you could imagine.’ I’ve seen it happened before. I’ve had fifth-year seniors because they lost a year because of injury, and there’s just something about that extra year when their maturity level is through the roof, and their self confidence is great. They’ve seen just about everything.

“I don’t think Talmadge’s day-to-day was a fluke at all. I think he’s going to have a great year.”

You mentioned early on not being able to capitalize with runners in scoring position. But when guys like Tyler and KJ come up with clutch hits like that, does it give you some comfort going forward knowing if they get those spots in the future, the moment is not going to be too big?

“Well, you know, Ethan Lizama had a clutch hit earlier in the day. Talmadge had a clutch hit. How about that at-bat by Aaron Jamison? Coming off the bench, he didn’t get a hit, but he took a tough 3-2 pitch after battling up there. So, I just think it becomes a little bit contagious where guys see other guys coming through and handling pressure situations, and they start to believe that they should do that, as well.

“Hitting is usually the last thing to come just because it’s so difficult to hit, and it’s the first day of the season. I wouldn’t be surprised if, tomorrow, we come out and really have a good offensive day. And I hope we do because I do think that we’re capable of being a really good offensive team.”

You mentioned earlier that, maybe down the road, in a similar situation, you probably let Riley keep pitching. Do you feel the same way about Amp? Obviously, he had a slower start but made it almost as far — and would have gotten further if it not been for the dropped strikeout.

“And he was, I think, at 69 pitches. 70 was really the cap. I think I might have let… Who did I let go 72 pitches? Was that Gunther? But, I mean, that’s right there — 70-ish, you know? But we’re building them up. We’re not doing it for one game; we’re doing it for the long term of the season. And you know, I’ve got to let them pitch out of those jams. I think Riley pitched out of a jam early, and also Amp pitched out of a jam or two.

“When I spent a lot of time with Skipper, he used to call it ‘breaking through the barrier,’ and you got to let a guy learn how to break through the barrier and pitch in those clutch situations. My father used to preach the same thing, too. So, I’ve learned that from some pretty good coaches. But not too much right now while their arms aren’t capable of going too deep in the games. They’ll get there. And, hopefully, next week, maybe, they’ll all be able to go five innings, maybe six. We’ll see.”

