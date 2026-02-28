Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Saturday loss to Clemson

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 4-1 defeat to Clemson on Saturday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“Well, their pitcher did to us today what our pitchers did to them last night — pretty much dominated the game, different styles. I don’t think we struck out very many times, but this kid [Clemson pitcher Michael Sharman] seemed to throw a first-pitch strike to everybody. When we hit early in the count, sometimes we made pretty good contact, but this park plays big. We hit several balls to the deepest parts of the field and just couldn’t keep the ball out of the air. A lot of times, we’d make solid contact. And then, when we took pitches, it seemed like we’re in an 0-2 count every time. You got to tip your hat to the kid. He’s done this to everybody so far. I think he’s pitched 23 innings, hadn’t given up a run and only given up a handful of hits. So, obviously, he’s a high-caliber guy.

“Amp [Phillips] just didn’t quite have his command today. He hung a few breaking balls and paid for it. They got a couple of hits on high sliders. And then, he hung one to — who was it, [Nate] Savoie that hit the home run? Good hitters take advantage of those pitches. He wasn’t quite as sharp as he was last week. Then, I thought Brandon Stone really did a phenomenal job coming in and keeping us in the game. We just couldn’t muster enough against their pitcher. He’s the story of the game.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!

When a pitcher is really in his rhythm like that, is there anything you can do to try to break that rhythm up, or just take your swings and hope?

“There’s really not much you can do. In the old days, you could step out; you could try to break his rhythm. Now, there’s a clock on the pitch, so you can’t really do anything. There’s no stalling. Or, if you get base runners… We tried to steal second base one time; the catcher made a phenomenal throw. I thought we had that base stolen.

“But there’s just not much you can do. The kid was in such a groove. And like I said, he’s done that to everybody. It’s not overpowering stuff. He threw a lot of change-ups. Sometimes, he had his fold, and sometimes we sat on him and hit him hard. But like I said, we got him in the air and to the deepest part of the field and just couldn’t get anything in there. So, I don’t know what else I can say about it.”

Hindsight being 20/20, would you have liked to see the guys take more pitches as the game wore on?

“Like I said, we did later in the game, and the count was 0-2 and three straight hitters in, I think, the eighth inning. We started to think he’d tire maybe a little bit. But if you take pitches, and you put your guys in two-strike counts a lot, then they’re just trying to make contact. If you let them swing early in the count, then they hit the ball hard. And when we hit the ball hard, it just didn’t have much to show for it. So, damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

What are your thoughts on getting the series tomorrow? Do you still have a chance to win it?

“Yeah. Just like I said after last night’s game, it was a great win, but it only counts as one, and tomorrow’s a new day. I’ll tell you the same thing today. I know it’s the ultimate coach speak, but it’s true. You know that their pitcher dominated the game today. Now, tomorrow, hopefully our pitcher will dominate the game, and we’ll go up to Clemson, and Riley Goodman will pitch a great game for us, and we’ll muster a little bit more offense and try to make it happen.”

When you were going over the scouting report for Sharman, did you anticipate just how much he’d pound the strike zone?

“Oh, yeah. Going into the game, he pitched 14 innings and walked one batter. It’s easy to second-guess and say, ‘Oh, you should have taken more pitches,’ but the kid is a strike-throwing machine. Every pitch he threw — fastball, breaking ball and his change-ups — was for a strike. I don’t think he walked any batters today. So, what’s that, 23 innings and he’s walked one batter? I mean, he is what he is. He changes speeds; he keeps the ball down. He throws the ball in the strike zone and forces you to beat him by hitting your way. You’re not going to get a lot of free passes, if any. Probably not. I tip my hat to the kid. He does what he’s capable of doing, and he does it really well. So, we knew it was going to be a tough challenge.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

“We were hitting some balls hard, but this park plays a lot bigger. Not to take anything away from him, but every time we hit a ball good, it was to the warning track somewhere. I wish we maybe wouldn’t have hit so many balls in the air because the park’s so big. But even when we hit the ball on the line a couple times, they were right at people. So, you just got to give credit where credit is due. Their kid pitched a great game.

“Amp just made a couple of bad pitches. Outside of that, we pitched pretty well today. Just that one inning — gave up a couple of singles on high off-speed pitches; and then, he hung that one to Savoie. That was basically the ball game.”

You talked a lot about Sharman. He threw 11 balls out of 78 pitches. How often do you find that guys can throw that high a percentage of strikes and still be successful?

“The caliber of the pitcher has a lot to do with whether or not you can get away with throwing a lot of strikes like that. When you’re throwing three different pitches like he did today… I mean, he was keeping the ball down in the zone. So, if we did take a lot of pitches, we’d have taken a lot of called third strikes, that’s for sure.

“What else I can say? The kids just pounded the strike zone. He threw all those pitches for strikes. He kept the ball down. When we hit a ball, we thought we hit good. It just carried to an outfielder pretty deep in the ballpark. We just weren’t able to put a lot together.”

Logan Sutter hasn’t seen much action since last weekend. Is there a reason why?

“Those are just coach’s decisions.”

Is Sutter hurt or anything of the sort?

“No.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!