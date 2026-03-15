Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Saturday loss to Florida

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 3-0 defeat to Florida on Saturday. Here’s everything he had to say.

There were two situations specifically with Beau [Hollins] bunting in the fifth [inning]. Can you take us through that?

“I had a safety squeeze on the first pitch, and he didn’t execute it the way that we practice it every day. Then, I let him swing, and he just struck out.”

Was there any thought to challenge the hit-by-pitch in the helmet [of Florida catcher Karson Bowen in the seventh inning]?

“Yeah, but we thought about it too late. You have to let him [the umpire] know within 10 seconds that you’re thinking about challenging. I thought the bunter had attempted at the ball. So when the umpire at first base didn’t call it, the time had elapsed.”

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So did you want to challenge it in that situation, but it was one of those things where you didn’t get it off in time?

“Well, I didn’t think about challenging it because I thought the guy had attempted, and I thought we were going to get a strike call from the umpire. So yeah, I hesitated. You have to let him know within 10 seconds that you’re going to challenge, and the time elapsed, so I just didn’t get the challenge in quickly enough. That’s my explanation.”

It was another good game for you pitching and defense-wise. How do you view the success of those areas of the game again tonight?

“I don’t think it’s often you see two games in a row where neither team has an RBI hit. They have three sacrifice flies, and we dropped a pop-up. That’s how they’ve scored their runs. And obviously, we haven’t had one — got shut out two days in a row.

“I mean, they have a high-caliber pitching staff. If the wind’s blowing in, it’s not conducive to getting a lot of hits. We had the one opportunity there. When the score was 1-0, we gifted them the first run when we dropped the pop-up with two outs on a routine fly ball.

“And then, Amp [Phillips] just pitched unbelievable again. I’m just so proud of him. He competed like I thought he would. It’s [still] a 1-0 game, and he’s at the end of the line after six innings. And we just didn’t come in to throw strikes. We free-passed them, what, four times in one inning and gave them two runs with the sac[rifice] flies.

“So with the way that we haven’t been scoring, it ended up being an insurmountable lead. We just got to keep battling and hopefully get some hits and runs tomorrow.”

You’ve tried a lot to try to get this thing going offensively. Do you feel like you’re running out of buttons to push?

“No, I’m never going to give up. I mean, we’re just going to keep trying different things. There’s some guys that have been waiting for a good turn, and they might have to get it pretty soon here. But I was going to give it this weekend with the majority of the guys that we’ve been using and see what happens. So far, it hasn’t been very successful, but tomorrow’s a new day.

“Hopefully, we get one [win] out of here. It’s a big difference between getting one and getting zero. So we’re going to get a good night’s sleep and get fired up and come out tomorrow and hopefully do a little bit more offensively.”

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Tonight was a big effort for Phillips, going so deep and being able to preserve some arms. Have you thought about what the plan might be for pitching tomorrow at all?

“Yeah, we’ve been thinking a lot about it, but we haven’t made a final decision yet. [South Carolina pitching coach] Terry [Rooney] and I are going to talk about it, and we’ll let [South Carolina baseball’s director of communications and public relations] Kent [Reichert] know. And then, we’ll let everybody know.”

You’ve gone through your series of hitting slumps over the years. Is there anything you can draw back on as a way to get out of this slump?

“You know what, their pitching is really good. They’re really, really good. I mean, what can I say? The kid that started today [Florida’s Aidan King] hasn’t given up an earned run all year, and the other kid last night [Liam Peterson] is going to be a top-10 pick. They brought in one of the two guys they brought in last night [Ernesto Lugo-Canchola and Jackson Barberi] that throws in the upper 90s. I mean, it’s a big challenge. Believe me, [South Carolina hitting coach] Monte [Lee]’s working as hard as he can on it. He’s frustrated like I am. We’re just not hitting against really good pitching. Hopefully, tomorrow will be better.

“We’ve tried everything, believe me. We’re trying to get them going. But when you have opportunities… We didn’t have a lot of opportunities, but especially when we had a runner at third and less than two outs, you just got to get that guy in it. I mean, if we get that guy in, it’s a 1-1 game. Who knows what ends up happening. Like I said, we gave up the two runs in the seventh inning because we free-passed them four times in the inning, and they hit a couple of sacrifice flies. Now, you really got to hit your way back into it.

“We didn’t hit a lot of balls hard. We hit a few balls hard, but look at the last inning. Talmadge [LeCroy] smoked that one to left field; the second baseman [Florida’s Colton Schwarz] just made a great play on it. The ball that — who hit that last one, [Tyler] Bak? Sometimes, it’s your hitters; sometimes, it’s their pitchers. Sometimes, they make great plays. And you just got to keep believing in your kids and let them keep going up there and competing hard. Hopefully, they’ll start to fall for us.”

What’s the best way, in your opinion, to adjust to that quality of pitching?

“Well, you got to be ready to hit the fastball. I mean, they’re good. They’ve always had good pitching at Florida. But you can’t go up there looking for anything other than a fastball when guys are throwing 98 miles an hour. Their starting pitcher today was not overpowering with his fastball; he was more of a mix-it kind of guy.

“I don’t know, you just got to run the guys out there that you think can do the best job for you. Some days, they’ll hit; some days, they won’t. But it’s one day, it’s two days. We just got to keep working hard and keep plugging away at it.”

Is Riley [Goodman] an option to start tomorrow, or do you want to bring him out of the bullpen?

“I’m just not sure what we’re going to do yet. Terry and I are going to talk about it, and I’ll let you know, Kent, as soon as we know.”

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