Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Saturday win over Navy

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 8-0 win over Navy on Saturday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“I was very proud of the guys today. What a great way to bounce back. That was about as complete a game as we’ve played, I think. Had a couple missed plays in the infield, but outside of that, baserunning was phenomenal. We swung the bats with a lot more aggressiveness today. And Amp (Phillips) set the tone. When your pitcher goes out there pitches like that — he’s pounding a lot of strikes, he’s working fast — guys enjoy playing behind him. And then, of course, Will (Craddock) got us off to a good start. It’s kind of nice playing with the lead to start the game. I don’t known if we’ve done that all year. It seems like we have to fight from behind every game.

“But, anyway, it was a good win for us.”

You mentioned the tone Amp Phillips set. It’s only two weeks, but with the start he had, is there any thought in your mind that he’s the guy to eventually lead this pitching staff?

“Well, we recruited him here to pitch like he pitched today. He looked so confident out there, and he looked just so in charge. Even when he threw a pitch that was probably a strike that the umpire called a ball, he didn’t let that fluster him at all. He just overcame everything that came his way. He made a lot of big pitches, and he’ll definitely be in the rotation next weekend. We’ll always be evaluating things.”

South Carolina hit almost .360 today with runners in scoring position. Do you feel like the approach in those situations has changed this week?

“At the beginning of the week on Monday, we had practice. Because we didn’t play Sunday, we had that as our off day because of the rainout day, remember? So, we actually had a practice on Monday, which you don’t normally get to do if you’re playing Tuesday and Wednesday because you want to practice the day before the weekend series, and you have to give them a day off.

“We really emphasized hitting with runners in scoring position. We set up these machines — one on a curveball, and one on a fastball — so the hitter didn’t really know what was coming. It was a challenge, but we put runners out there. I’ve done this in past years many times. I just wanted the hitters to have this sensation of coming through in a clutch situation. And we did really well in the drill on Monday — which, I don’t want to say I was surprised, but I was very happy to see the way that we did such a good job. So, when we went into the games on Tuesday and then on Wednesday, I just felt like the guys felt more comfortable with guys hitting in scoring position. They rose to the occasion, and it was good.

“Yesterday was such a disappointing day. We just got off to a bad start; we didn’t have good offense in the early innings. It wasn’t so much we weren’t hitting with runners in scoring position yesterday as much as it was we just weren’t hitting. We did do a little bit later in the game, but, obviously, it was a little too little, too late.

“Today, I decided to put Craddock at the top of the order. I know that probably surprised a lot of people when they saw that. He’s probably the largest leadoff hitter in captivity. Earlier this preseason, Will was playing with the backup team, but I wanted him to give more at bats, so I lead him off in one of the games. Ironically, it was against Amp, and he hit a first-pitch home run off Amp like 430 feet. So, I always had in the back of my mind that maybe, if the time was ever right. I didn’t think it could be this early in the season.

“He’s a young kid trying to get his feet wet in college baseball, but he’s a unique kid. You can see why I’ve said that so many times. I think he’s a very gifted player. And besides leading off the game — hoping that maybe he hits one out and gives us a 1-0 lead, which is what he ended up doing — when the lineup turns over, there he is at the beginning of the order again. So, he gets more at bats; he maybe gets more situations. And he rose to the occasion today. He was one good swing away from having a day to always remember. Could have had an eight-RBI day if he would have just got a good swing on one there at the end. But we’ll take a four-RBI day from him anytime.”

There were a lot of good things today. The defense did make two errors, though. Is that anything you’r worried about early on?

“No. I mean, Erik (Parker) came off the bench. He was a little cold. And, I mean, he can make that play. He just missed it today. It took a little bit of a funny hop on him. And Dawson (Harman)’s been playing good defense. It just didn’t seem like he was quite ready for that when it was hit hard, and he just pulled up on it too soon. He’s 6-foot-4, so you have to really be conscious of working your way up from being down. He just took for granted a big hop.

“I’m not overly concerned about it, but we’ll make the corrections, of course.”

Cooper (Parks) had a nice performance on the mound bouncing back from from last week. What did you like about him?

“What not to like? I mean, he was throwing 95 miles an hour with a really good slider. Threw a lot of strikes. I’ve said this before about Cooper — his fastball really runs a lot. So, it’s a legitimate 95. Some people throw 95, but it’s straight as an arrow, and people turn it around pretty easily. Not Cooper; his ball really runs. So, if you’re a right-handed hitter, and the ball is coming in on you, you have to compensate for that. You start to cheat a little bit to get the bat head out. Then, he throws that nasty slider, and it goes the other direction.

“The way he pitched today is what I think he’s capable of. I think Terry (Rooney)’s done a really remarkable job working with him and the improvement that he’s made from last year to this year. I think he’s going to be a real go-to guy for us.”

What was the limit of Amp Phillips’ pitch count that you were going to have him go to today?

Eighty. And, you know, if he hadn’t walked those two guys… When I told him he was coming out of the game after the sixth inning, he wasn’t real happy about it. I said, ‘Hey, I didn’t walk those two guys. You were the one who walked them. You ran the pitch count up.’ So, I would have probably let him go out there to start the seventh inning if he’d had a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth. I don’t know if he would have pitched the whole seventh, but Cooper obviously came in and did a great job.”

What’s been the biggest difference with Talmadge (LeCroy) so far this season? Is it just simply the fact that he’s now healthy, or was there something particular this offseason that you really noticed?

“I haven’t had a lot of fifth-year seniors in my coaching career. But when I have had them, they’re like a different animal when they’re in their fifth year — especially kids that have grown in the program. They’ve seen everything you could possibly see, so their confidence level is at an all-time high.

“Talmadge, you know, was not healthy last year. He broke his thumb on the second inning of the first game of the year and never really was able to grip the bat the way that he wanted to. Imagine trying to swing a bat with a broken thumb. Yet he hit a lot of balls hard early in the year last year, but I remember a lot of them were bad luck. And then, of course, when he ended up hurting his hip, he was out for the year. So, at the end of the year, we sat down and talked. He was like, ‘Do you want me to come back?’ And I said, ‘It’s the most important thing in the world to me to see you come back. I want you to come back.’ So, there was no doubt that he was going to do that.

“But since he’s come back, he’s just been so focused and such a leader. I think everybody looks up to him. I really do. And he works really hard. He’s been in the weight room, and he’s gotten in better shape than he’s ever been in. He just feels like the leader of the team. He wants to catch all the time, too, so he’ll be back in there again tomorrow. I was able to get Gavin (Braland) in for a couple innings tonight, too, and he always does a great job when you put him in. But Talmadge is hitting in the middle of the order. I mean, he led our team in fall, he led our team in preseason, and now, I don’t know if he’s leading our team, but he’s certainly doing great things.”

Do you have an ideal target goal you’d like to have Talmadge catch this year? Is that important at all, or is that something you think about?

“I’m telling you, as a head coach, you lose a lot of sleep over that position. I can’t catch Reese (Moore) right now because his knee is still sore from the surgery he had. (Jake) Randolph’s nicked up a little bit. So, we’re down to two catchers again like we were this fall. I think about it a lot, trying to keep him healthy. But at the same time, you got to try to win the games, and our team’s at its best when Talmadge is in there and hitting cleanup. So, you just pray that he is able to stay safe and not get hurt. He wants to catch all the time, so we’ll see.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!