Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Sunday defeat to Clemson

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 7-2 loss to Clemson on Sunday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“I don’t know what to say. Four hits a game for three straight days is obviously something that we got to get better at. You need a phenomenal starting pitching performance if you’re only going to get four hits in a game. We got that the first game. But, obviously, the second and third games, we didn’t get that kind of performance from our starting pitchers.

“I give credit to Clemson. They got some big hits. Their pitchers did a good job. They played better than we did, and they deserved to win today.”

You felt good after that second inning. You put the three hits together, a couple of runs. What did you see after that?

“We didn’t do much after that. It’s hard to explain. We showed some real life there, a couple of big hits by two guys that have been struggling in [Logan] Sutter and [Dawson] Harman. You got to keep it going, and we just couldn’t maintain it. I wish I could tell you why. It’s the same hitters. Yesterday, the hitters that got the hits didn’t get hits today; guys that didn’t get hits yesterday got them today. We just got to put it all together.

“The season’s still early. It’s disappointing as heck to have won the first game and then not win the series. We’ve got a lot of games left, and we’re going to keep working with them. I don’t know what else to tell you. We’re going to work with them and keep trying to stay positive. We got a big week ahead of us, five games this week. It’s going to test our pitching, obviously, and we got a chance to get ourselves straightened out, dwell on the positive things and just correct the stuff that needs to be corrected.”

What adjustments did you try to make after Riley [Goodman]’s last outing, and what did you think of his start today?

“That start was very similar to last week. He just had command issues. I think he walked three and hit a batter. Is that right? Excuse me, [he] walked two and hit one. And then, he threw a really wild, wild pitch with a runner on third base. We get the two-run lead. I think he went full count on the first batter and then got the strikeout. So, he’s kind of teetering there. But then, he walked a guy and hit a guy; and then, they ended up getting the clutch… No, that was the inning they got the infield grounder for the first run; and then, he threw the wild pitch.

“So, we still got a 2-2 game when we get through the second, and he goes out and walks the first batter of the third inning. He’s got to learn from those situations. He’s got the talent, and he’s just got to put together a little bit. But these kind of experiences, hopefully, if they don’t break you, they make it better, and that’s what we got to keep working with him. I know he’s got the talent, and I know he’s got the right attitude. He’s just got to have a little bit better control and throw the ball over the plate — especially once you get him runs, and especially in a tie game.

“He had a 35-pitch second inning. The kid’s coming off Tommy John surgery. I was debating whether to even send him out for the third inning. And once he walked the first batter, it was time for him to come out. So, we’re just going to have to keep working with him. I can’t tell you exactly what Terry [Rooney] worked with him. You’d have to ask Terry that, like you’d have to ask Monte [Lee] about why we went flat with the bats. Those guys worked so hard with the players and the individual stuff for the game. At times, we show flashes of being really good; and then, there’s other times, not so much.”

What are the specific things Rooney talked about with Goodman?

“We talked to him about being more aggressive. Last week, leading into the game, there was all kinds of talk about the health of his arm. There was talk about the routine. There was a lot of ancillary things that were happening with him on and off the field. And this last week, he had an extra couple of days, and what we wanted to do is just have him get on the mound more frequently, be more focused on just competing and not worrying about some of that other ancillary things. Some of that stuff is personal and private. I can’t tell the world…

“Yeah, I’m involved in everything. Terry’s the pitching coach, and he works so hard with the guys. He does a great job with them, and we thought Riley was ready. Riley was confident. I mean, I thought he was going to pitch the game of his life today, quite frankly. And he had command issues there, and it allowed them to get back into the game — you know, the two free passes to start the inning, and then had the wild pitch. He still got through the inning. The score was tied. Okay, they gave up two. But then, we walked the leadoff batter. And like I said, I was a little concerned because he had thrown 35 pitches the inning before. I just didn’t want to, all of a sudden, have another long inning, and then start worrying about whether or not the kid’s fully back physically.

“The normal stuff that a pitching coach works with a pitcher on, we work on those things. But this environment is different than throwing a bullpen with nobody watching. Those are the experiences that a young kid has to go through in order to grow.

“I haven’t lost confidence in him. I think he’s going to be a great pitcher; I’ve said that before. But even the great pitchers… I go back and talk about guys that I’ve had that are stars in the major leagues and how it was rough for them. Kevin Gausman went 6-7 in his first year. Aaron Nola gave up five runs in the first inning in his first SEC game. But they get better. They’re not robots. They’re just kids, and you have to learn from the experiences that they have. And I don’t have any doubt Riley will.”

Your team and the Gamecock fans will look at this series as an indicator of what this team can do moving to SEC play. Obviously, they’re a little beat down right now over what’s going on. What message can you give your fans about SEC play coming up and [that] you’ll have a chance?

“We’re just going to keep working hard. It was our opportunity to prove to our fans that we were ready to compete at the highest level, and we didn’t do it. We had one phenomenal game; we had some spurts of good things that happened. We just didn’t do enough to beat a really good team. I’ll take responsibility for that. We’re just going to keep working, and we’re not going to give up.

“We got a long season ahead of us. I think we’ve got some good players. We just got to get them playing better on a consistent basis. When [Alex] Philpott and [Cullen] Horowicz get back, I think it’s going to be a shot in the arm to our pitching staff. But, right now, we’re doing the best we can with them and just got to keep growing from these experiences.”

What did you learn about your team from this weekend, even though it didn’t play out the way that you wanted it to?

“I think we still got a ways to go. We’ve got to get better in every phase of the game. Like I said, the first day, we played great. On the mound, we pitched great. We got some clutch hits. The rest of the weekend, we didn’t hit much. Well, we didn’t hit much the first night; we had some clutch hits. We had one or two clutch hits in each of these last two games. But that’s not enough. I told our hitters today before the game that we’re going to have to score a minimum of five runs to win today. I felt that, in this environment here. And we came out like gangbusters there in the second inning but just couldn’t maintain it. So, we just got to keep working and keep getting better. And, hopefully, the team will grow.”

“I understand people’s frustration. Nobody wants to win more than I do, I promise you that. But it takes a lot of hard work, and we just got to keep getting better.”

Erik Bakich made some comments yesterday poking fun at how much your guys celebrated Friday. Did you see that, and did you guys talk about that at all leading into today?

“I didn’t see Eric’s comments. I’m not going to comment on his comments.”

You revamped this roster in the offseason. You are 7-5, had a few rough losses. Are you surprised that it hasn’t really come together yet, or is it something where you know it will eventually come together?

“I feel it’s going to come together. I mean, there’s disappointing days, but I’m not discouraged. We got a long season ahead of us. We got to get better, and we’re going to keep working at it. I think we’ve got some guys that have shown some… I mean, you’re watching the games like I am. You can take any player and say, ‘Well, look, he did this really well, but then he turns around and does this.’ We just got to get some consistency.

“I’m not going to point fingers at anybody. I’m just going to say that, overall, as a team, we need to get better at everything. And, hopefully, we will. I believe we will.”

