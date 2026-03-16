Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Sunday defeat to Florida

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 13-3 loss to Florida on Sunday. Here’s everything he had to say.

What’s your message to the team after this weekend?

“The same message that it has to be every day: You turn the page, and you move to the next game and keep trying to get better. We’re going to keep doing that.”

You’ve tried to help Riley [Goodman], who’s pitched a game in every weekend series, find that groove. What’s the next step in trying to help him do that?

“It’s constantly under evaluation. I was just talking to our pitching coaches in the dugout about it. There’s a lot of little things that he can do to get better, and we got to help him. We got to help him get better.

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“Obviously, his command has to become more consistent. He’s got to change speeds more often. But it all starts with your ability to command your fastball and get ahead in counts, and that’s where he’s been struggling. He’s a young kid. He’s got a good arm, and he’s going to improve. Sometimes, it’s a painful process to go through, for him and for coaches. But we love the kid, and we’re working with him, and we’re hoping that he’ll continue to get better.”

Have you considered Goodman joining the bullpen at all, or do you want to keep him out there as a starter?

“He was in the bullpen for the first two games. That’s why we had ‘TBA’ for Sunday. We actually were going to start [Alex] Philpott today, but he’s been sick for the last three days. He’s already back in Columbia, actually. He went back this morning. We also didn’t have [Logan] Prisco for the weekend. He was sick the whole weekend, as well. He’s back at the hotel. We’re going to pick him up on the way home.

“If we needed him in the first two games… We were just playing them one at a time, but, obviously, we didn’t need him. And then, when Philpott was ill, he just seemed like the natural guy. I was hoping we could get three innings out of him and piece it together after that with Alex [Valentin] and Brandon [Stone] and a few other guys, but it didn’t work out that way.”

You weren’t too happy about [Brendan] Lawson throwing the bat [in the second inning]. Then, you had a long talk with the umpires. Take us through that situation there.

“Yeah, I don’t know what we did wrong [to warrant receiving an unsportsmanlike warning]. What did we do? We’d given up a home run; the guy pimped it and flipped the bat towards our pitcher. It’s supposed to be a point of emphasis this year that unsportsmanlike conduct like that is that guy’s supposed to be ejected from the game. That’s that’s all I’m going to say about it.”

You made a lot of changes to the lineup. [Luke] Yuhasz hit a three-run homer… I know you scored only three runs, but how do you feel like that worked out today?

“Well, Jake Randolph had a nice base hit right before the home run. And then, Luke crushed that one. We got a lot of guys hitting the low-.200s, so you got to give some guys a chance that have been waiting. I just thought those guys might give us a spark today, and they did. But we just couldn’t hold them down today. Even still, we scored one inning out of, what, 26 innings this weekend? I mean, it’s hard to win games if you do that. We got to improve in a lot of areas.

“I thought the first two games of the series, our pitching was really outstanding, especially the starting pitching that Valentin and Stone did a great job on the first night. It was a shame that Stone ended up being the losing pitcher with some real bad luck there. We played pretty good defense all weekend. I don’t even know if we made an error in three games, did we? Oh, the dropped fly ball, yeah — one there in three games. But we got to get some offense going. We’re just in a rut right now offensively. We’re going to have to climb our way out of it.”

You took Valentin out mid-at-bat with the bases loaded [in the fourth inning]. Why was that the situation to take him out there after that foul ball?

“Well, the guy [Blake Cyr] had a good swing at it. He was just struggling with his command today. I just thought Stone wasn’t quite ready, and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to use him anyway. And when that kid had a pretty good swing on that pitch…

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“I just felt like Valentin was off today. He just didn’t have his good stuff. And I thought Stone had a chance to keep us in the game. But, obviously, he came in and walked the guy, and then gave up the home run. The circumstances were better for hitting today, and they took advantage of it.”

With Stone and Valentin, do you think they just weren’t as sharp as usual?

“I don’t know. I mean, they both wanted to pitch very badly. Both of them came to my room, called me last night. They really wanted to pitch. I don’t know if they’re fatigued or not. They weren’t as sharp as they normally are, obviously, but we were just trying to stay in the game at that point. We got back. They went up the three runs off Riley, and we came back and tied it. And then, I just thought, if Valentin could give us a couple innings there, and Stone could give us a couple, we’ll stay in it and see if we can start hitting. And then, we’ll worry about the end of the game when we get to the end of the game. But it didn’t work out.”

There’s still a long season to go, but how much of a further emphasis needs to go into figuring out how you are going to get out of the hitting woes?

“Well, yeah, it’s got a lot of emphasis. Believe me, we’re working at it every day. I think I told you Monte [Lee]’s working really hard with the kids every day. We’re all working with them. The kids are working hard. It’s just the results haven’t been what we want yet.

“I mean, we got 27 more conference games and a got tough team coming in next week in Arkansas, but we got a tough game on Tuesday. We’re going to just keep working at it, try to figure out the right combination. I can’t say it’s not a little frustrating at times. The kids are trying, but we just got to keep working with it and keep getting better.”

Beau [Hollins] had a couple of hard-hit balls yesterday. Was it just a matchup kind of thing today to take him out?

“It was just a coach’s decision, you know? I mean, he had a couple hard-hit balls, but it was also a big at-bat in the middle of the game where he didn’t come through. I just wanted to give some different guys a chance and see what they would do.”

Was it the same with [Ethan] Lizama not being in the lineup?

“Yeah, just a coach’s decision. I sit there, and I write out the lineup, and I try to figure out what is going to give us the best chance that day. Some guys have been waiting their turn. [Aaron] Jamison has done some good things. He hasn’t played in a while. Luke Yuhasz is a kid that we expected to show power. We haven’t hit any home runs in a long time, it seems, and he hit one today. And that was a big, big boost for us.

“The kids that don’t play every day, they work hard every day, too. Sometimes, you just want to give them a chance and see what they do. And, maybe, somebody will step up and provide a real spark for your team. I thought Yuhasz and Randolph did that for us today.

“It was a shame. Randolph was battling up there at the plate with the bases loaded. It looked like he fouled behind the stands. The wind blew it right back into play, and the guy [Ethan Surowiec] caught the ball. But he was up there battling.

“I though, for the most part, [Jack] Reynolds hustled and made some plays. And we’re just going to keep trying to figure it out.”

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