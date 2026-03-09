Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Sunday victory over Princeton

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 13-1 run-rule win over Princeton on Sunday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“It was nice to finish off a week going 5-0. I challenged the guys at the beginning of the week. We had some tough games during the course of this week, but we found a way to prevail and get our record back to something that’s respectable.

“More importantly than even the record is I just feel like our team is growing, getting better. Obviously, the story tonight was Amp [Phillips]. He pitched great like I know he can. And we got a bunch of clutch chits today. Several guys came through with big hits, and it was nice to have a bit of an offensive explosion. Took a lot of pressure off our bullpen today, which was a good thing.

“Before you ask questions, I meant to say something in my opening statement about the job that two of the guys on our team did. Talmadge LeCroy was unbelievable the whole weekend — catching all the games except for the last couple of innings, provided unbelievable leadership and hit that grand slam tonight, which was great. And then, KJ Scobey, who played all weekend not feeling well at all and came through with some big hits and some big plays. Those two guys provided unbelievable leadership for our team this whole week, especially this weekend.”

What did you think of Phillips’ start tonight and the way he settled in after giving up that early home run?

“I thought he was tremendous. That’s the Amp Phillips that we expected when we recruited him. His fastball had a lot of giddy-up tonight. All his pitches were working. He had great command of everything. He competed hard; he made big pitches when he needed to. I think he’s settling in now, and he’s going to be an outstanding pitcher for us for the rest of the year.”

You said last night that walks are nice, but at some point, somebody’s got to hit those guys in. You were able to do a little bit of both tonight. How much did it benefit you guys to work some deep counts and get those walks early on?

“I was talking to [Princeton head coach] Scott Bradley before the game, and he was telling me about this kid that was pitching for him tonight [Brady Kaufman]. He was a good athlete. He hit in both games yesterday; played the outfield, I think, in one of them. And he has a good arm. This kid, I don’t know how many innings he went, but he shut out North Carolina State on the road.

“I thought we just had some really terrific at-bats against them. Made him work, didn’t chase a lot of bad pitches. And when we got good pitches to hit, we did a lot of damage. We got some big hits early in the game. [Tyler] Bak came through with a big two-run single with the bases loaded. Obviously, [Logan] Sutter was great again tonight. It’s so exciting for me to see him swinging the bat now like we knew he was capable of doing. I just thought we had a lot of terrific at bats today, hit the ball hard a lot. Good sign going forward.”

You have another game before SEC play, but as you turn the corner towards SEC play, is it going to be your plan to continue to change up your lineup from time to time, or would you like to go into SEC play pretty much set with the guys day in and day out at that point?

“Well, first you said, ‘You have another game’; and then, you asked me a question about the SEC. So I can’t go against what I tell my players. I mean, we’re practicing tomorrow to get ready for The Citadel. If you ask me that question after [Tuesday] night’s game, I’ll be happy to answer it. But right now, I’m going to boycott that question because I don’t want my players thinking I’m looking ahead. It was an outstanding question, though.”

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

You mentioned the other day that Patrick Evans was a little bit under the weather. [He] wasn’t in the lineup this weekend. How’s he doing, and do you have a timetable when you expect him to be back?

“He wasn’t a little under the weather; he was a lot under the weather this weekend. He hasn’t even been at the ballpark. In fact, he went home to let his parents take care of him this weekend. He was really ill. I haven’t talked to him today. I texted with him last night after the game, and he wasn’t feeling much better last night. So I couldn’t give you an update — except last night, he told me he still wasn’t feeling well at all, and he even drove home to be with his family.

“I don’t know, something’s going around. We’ve had so many guys ill throughout the last few weeks. It’d probably be a shorter list for me to tell you who wasn’t been sick in the last two or three weeks.

“That’s why I mentioned KJ Scobey. What courage he showed this whole weekend. When I talked to him yesterday morning — or maybe it was the day before yesterday, I don’t remember — but I know he was not in good shape. And he said to me, ‘There’s no way you’re going to keep me out of playing. I’ll be there.’ Even today, after playing 18 innings yesterday, I asked him earlier today how he was feeling. And he says, ‘I’m not feeling good, but I’m playing.’ Not only did he play, he played well. Got a couple big hits for us and played great defense, showed great leadership. Just can’t say enough about all those guys.

“But we need Patrick Evans back. And that’s another reason why I can’t answer [the question about the lineup in SEC play]: because Patrick Evans is ill, and I don’t know what his status is. Believe me, he can’t afford to lose much weight. He’s a great athlete, but we need to beef that kid up. And with this illness, I’m anxious to see how much weight he’s lost — and, consequently, strength.”

Going off that, and you may not have an immediate answer for it, but how do you go about regaining that strength if he is, let’s say, a little bit more underweight?

“Well, he’s just got to get well. And then, he’s got to eat, get in the weight room and do all the things that you need to do to build your body back up. It starts with eating. You got to fuel the machine. I’m not sure how much he’s eaten in these last few days because he just hasn’t felt good at all.

“I can’t tell you what he has. He didn’t test positive for anything — you know, flu or COVID or anything like that. That was good sign. The bad thing is he just felt terrible for the last few days. So I’m going to reach out to him here after we finish; hopefully, I’ll get an update.

“And, hopefully, he’ll be back here tomorrow and be able to practice a little bit. Hope so. I was really hoping he’d be back ready to go for Tuesday, but I couldn’t tell you because I haven’t talked to him.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!