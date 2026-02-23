Everything Paul Mainieri said after South Carolina's Sunday win over Air Force

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri spoke to the media following the team’s 4-2 victory over Air Force on Sunday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“As I said after the game against Army, I’ll say it again. Our country’s in good hands with young men like them and getting mentored by people like Mike Kazlausky. They’re going to become the leaders of our country, those guys. Right now, they’re baseball players and college-aged kids, and they’re going to go on to be tremendous leaders. Our way of life is in their hands in a big way. So, you’re real proud of them.

“They competed so hard tonight. They didn’t have a good game last night, nor the day before. But they played great last week, I’ll tell you. They beat Penn State; they beat UConn. They had great games with Iowa and Kansas State. I knew today that they would regroup and battle us hard, and they did.

“We got off to a good start, obviously, again, with (Will) Craddock. And then, we tacked on a couple more. We came out swinging the bats really well; and then, we didn’t score after that. But I really attribute it to outstanding relief pitching by their team. They had really good relievers, we had really good relievers, and the conditions were really difficult to hit in. So, there wasn’t much scoring after those first couple innings. I just thought our bullpen did a tremendous job, and we did just enough to win. So, it was a gritty, hard-fought win for us.”

What was your initial thought when you saw that ball Will Craddock hit during his first at bat? Did it look like to you that it was going to be a routine fly out?

“Oh, he crushed that. On a normal day, it would have been way out of the park to right field. He’s got power the other way. But the wind was so hard cutting across, it wasn’t helping balls, even to right field. It was hurting balls because the wind was cutting across hard. Then, the kid (Air Force outfielder Brooks Burdine) looked like he was camped under it. I was like, ‘I can’t believe that’s not going out of here because he crushed it.’ But the kid had actually lost it in the sun. The ball went behind him a few feet and was out of the park.

“I can pretty much judge when a ball is going to be gone or not, after being as old as I am and seeing so many balls hit through the years. But I thought Will crushed it. And he told me, ‘Oh, when I hit it, it was no doubt it was gone.’ And we were fortunate it went out. The wind was really… When I went to bed last night, the last thing I did was look at the Weather Channel, and I saw 20-mile-an-hour winds. I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ And I could see they were west-northwest winds. They were more north than they were west winds for most of the night.

“I was glad we got off to a good start.”

How did the pitch calling for (Talmadge LeCroy) come about? What makes you want to put that trust in him, and how often does he does do that? Is he calling all the pitches? How does that process work?

“Well, when we talked to him about coming back for the fifth year last summer, I had him come over to see me one day, and we sat and talked about it. I’ve only done it with one other catcher in my coaching career — a kid by the name of Paul O’Toole, who was a fourth-year senior at Notre Dame. We went to the World Series that year with him calling the pitches the whole year.

“The game just moves quicker, and the catchers get so engaged with the pitcher. But Terry (Rooney) does a great job of talking to them about pitch sequences and, it’s like Talmadge mentioned, scouting reports and so forth. Every so often, Terry will call in a pitch, or I’ll tell Terry a pitch to call in. So, it’s a team effort, but Talmadge calls the majority of the pitches.

“I just felt like Talmadge is unique in the sense that he’s a real baseball rat. Like, he could tell you who was the starting shortstop for Cal State Fullerton in 1993 — you know, stuff like that. He’s just such a student of college baseball in particular, but baseball in general. I just felt like he had that unique sense that a lot of young kids don’t have — that he could call a good game.

“We did it in the fall. And, man, the pitchers loved it, and they pitched well. So, I talked to Terry in December, and I said, ‘How you feel about it?’ And he’s like, ‘Hey, I think we should do it. Just know that we can call in pitches if we want to.’ We probably call in maybe 10 pitches the whole game, and he does the rest of them.”

Today was another nice outing for Alex (Valentin). What do you like most about having him be, as you put it before, like a ‘Swiss army knife’ — a guy that can go multiple innings, but you tend to use them at the back end of the bullpen right now?

“I don’t know what we’re going to do yet going forward, but Alex is fearless. He’s got talent. He throws up to 94 miles an hour left-handed; he’s got a good slider and a good changeup. And the biggest thing of all is he’s fearless. I mean, I had to scream at the top of my lungs for him to throw that ball to first base on that one little nubber. I could see him get set in his body to try to throw to second base here, but we just needed to make sure we got an out. He thinks he can do anything out there, and I love that about him. He’s a great competitor, throws a lot of strikes. What’s not to like? I think he’s outstanding, and I think he could handle any role we give him.”

Zach (Russell) mentioned that he feels like his new cutter has been really helping him this year. You’ve mentioned in the past, with the roster construction, that sometimes having a little newness can be really helpful for guys. Does that apply to pitching the same? The idea of having a new pitch, does that give pitchers a little more confidence?

“I mean, it’s just like anything. They’re young kids, and they need time to develop. Listen, Zach Russell was an infielder only until about two-thirds of the way through fall practice last year. He wasn’t really cutting it as a shortstop. I didn’t think he was going to really be in the mix for us, then or in the future. And somebody said, ‘Well, he pitched some in high school. Why don’t you take a look at him as a pitcher?’ So I told Terry, ‘Look, take Russ down to the bullpen and see what he looks like.’ Terry came back, and he was like, ‘I think there’s something there to work with.’

“Then, we put him in an inter-squad game towards the end of his fresh freshman fall. I remember his first pitch was 93, and it was a very athletic-looking 93 — like a loose arm. Maybe he wasn’t a great shortstop hitter, but for a pitcher, he’s a really good athlete. I know that sounds wrong the way I said that, but a lot of pitchers are big and clunky. They don’t really have a lot of agility. He’s an athlete out there on the mound. So, when you see that kind of a loose arm, and he’s already throwing 93, I’m saying ‘There’s some room for growth there, too.’

“Last year, he pitched in about 20 games — not because he deserved to, or not because he was ready to do well, but we put him into games a lot just to get him experience of pitching in games. But Terry, like I said, has done a really great job with him. He’s taught him the cutter. He’s grown his confidence in his changeup. He can throw his fastball up to 96 miles an hour, and he throws a lot of strikes. Now, he’s learning when not to throw strikes. A lot of times last year, he was just happy to throw the ball over the plate, but he would get hit. Now, he knows when to deviate away from the middle of the plate, too.

“I think the kid’s got a bright future. He’s just getting better and better and better. And having those other pitches has helped him, especially against left-handed batters.”

Kudos and appreciation to you for putting on a weekend like that with the service academies. What was your highlight of the weekend from a non-baseball standpoint? And do you envision doing something like this again next next year, as well?

“It’s something I started back at LSU many years ago. We did it every other year, and that’s the plan here. We’re not going to do it next year, but all three teams have already committed to coming back in ’28. It’s too bad that the rain delayed one game, and today was very cold. I wish we didn’t have to play in the afternoon. We could play at night, when the crowds could be bigger and so forth. And, unfortunately, we didn’t play well when we played Army, when we did have a good crowd. I know we need to earn their faith in us. And next weekend will be that weekend when we can do that.

“But I just think it’s a special thing — in this state, especially, where it’s such a patriotic state, and there’s so many bases and so many retirees from the military that live here. It just so happened to be during the Olympics, as well, which I think is pretty cool. Go USA Hockey; how about that today?

“I just I think a lot of things result in it. Number one, I think our players get a greater appreciation for what other people do in their sacrifice and their commitment to service for our country. This is why we get the enjoyment of doing things like playing baseball and going to whatever school we want to and so forth.

“Another thing is it shows the cadets and the midshipmen that their peers and other people really appreciate the sacrifice that they’re making. And, hopefully, that will inspire them because going through a service academy is not easy. I watched it for six years, and it’s a very challenging way. It’s not like being at the University of South Carolina — not that South Carolina is not challenging academically in its own way. But, you know, kids come to University of South Carolina, to LSU, or wherever, and they have fun, and they go to parties, and they have fraternities and sororities and all that stuff.

“They don’t have that stuff at service academies. They got military training; they got a very strenuous academic program. And then, they get to play baseball, as well. They’re preparing for war. I mean, that’s what their job is. When they graduate, their job is to prepare for potential conflict with other countries. I just think the whole thing gives us a chance to honor them and celebrate them for the service that they’re giving for us.

“And I think it makes us as Americans proud to know that there’s young people like that that are making these kinds of sacrifices. I’m very proud of my time that I spent at the Air Force Academy. As I mentioned earlier, I’ve had a lot of former players that have done significant things in the military. Five of them are generals, and probably 25 or 30 became full colonels.

“In fact, one of them showed up today. Justin Collins came up to me in the dugout right before the game; I couldn’t believe it. I can still see Justin hitting a three-run homer the ninth inning against BYU for my first-ever career victory against BYU after like 10 straight losses to those guys. He spent 28 years in the military, retired as a full colonel. And now, he’s working in a civilian role but still doing things for the military. It brings tears to my eyes to think of people like Mike Kazlausky and the way he’s committed his entire life to the Air Force Academy — first as a cadet, then as a pilot, now as a mentor and a leader of teaching these young people what it takes to to be an officer, and a good one, and lead people potentially into battle.

“I really just enjoyed everything. I love to hear the music, the songs; I love how our players shook their hands. (And) I love the way that their athletes competed against us. I just think the whole thing was a lot of fun. Except for not winning the Army game, everything, I think, was good.”

What did this weekend do for you from a competition standpoint? It’s not the SEC you’re playing this weekend, but these guys fight as hard as anyone, as you’ve mentioned before. So, what do you hope it did for you?

“Well, I think we grow every day. I mean, I told our players, ‘These kids from these other teams, they are not afraid of us. They’re not afraid of anybody.’ If you look at Kaz’s schedule that he puts together, they go play everybody. Midweek, weekend, they play the top teams in the country. So, they’re going to play fearless. It’s the way they’re brought up.

“I mentioned Army had, I think, seven seniors in their starting lineup. So, those kids have been through the grind of three-and-a-half-plus years of a military academy. They’re not going to be afraid in a baseball game. For them, these are the fields of friendly strife. So, our players were ready for the challenge, and I think that was good for our team. I mean, there’ll be more talented teams on our schedule, for sure. But nobody will ever play harder or compete harder than these kids do. So, that’s good for our team to have to battle for it.

“And I thought for the most part — well, the Army game was terrible — but these last two games, I thought there were a lot of good things. I’m not concerned that we didn’t get a ton of runs and a ton of hits tonight because I really do believe that their relief pitching was really good. See, they were supposed to play the College of Charleston tomorrow, but that game was canceled. So, they were able to use everybody out of their bullpen today that they probably were going to save for tomorrow for a fourth game. That made it a little more challenging for us.

“So, I think we grew. We’ll see how much by the end of next weekend.”

