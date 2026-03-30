Everything RBs coach Stan Drayton said about South Carolina spring practice

South Carolina associate head coach/running backs coach Stan Drayton spoke to the media on Monday to share an update on how spring practice has gone so far. Here’s everything he had to say.

How have you seen your guys perform these first couple of weeks in spring ball?

“We’re trending in the right direction. We are still in developmental phase and trying to get our execution up to standard, but for the most part, really impressed with their intentionality on every practice, working on things that are weaknesses at this point. I love our mindset. I feel as though we are starting to play fast and play with some confidence, because we’re starting to know what we’re doing. But guess what? We just installed another piece of the offense today, so it’s always going to be another step to take in the right direction. I think we’re headed there.”

How much can you deduce from the individuals and maybe who’s emerging ahead of the other guys? Is it still too early?

“It’s still pretty early. I mean, you’ve got some guys that are operating on a more consistent level in terms of doing it the right way, but they all still have some habits that need to be broken. So it’s hard for me to sit here and put a depth chart in order as to who’s doing what the best and all the other good stuff. You’ve got some guys that are fitting the run game really well. You’ve got some guys that are doing great protection. We just need a more complete back from all of them, a more complete execution from every single one of them right now. So we’re not ready to build a depth chart yet, but we’re definitely getting close.”

When you’re trying to sort through the running back room, maybe without a standout guy returning, is that more fun for you as a coach or more challenging as a coach? How do you view that when so many guys are on the same level?

“Well, I love it as a coach, because what it does is it creates a competitive environment. And I don’t believe that anybody is going to come close to reaching their full potential unless they’re in a competitive environment, right? And so they’re absolutely watching each other execute, for sure. It is a competitive room. At this point, they’re trying to outdo each other. Every practice is graded, so they’re watching each other’s grades and all that good stuff, but they still all have so much to improve upon within the phase of offense. So I love the fact that you know that they feel like it’s an open slate, because it really is, and it’s creating a competitive environment. Guys are responding the right way, you know. So that’s the piece that I’m enjoying the most, for sure.”

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What do you look for that gives you the trust to make a good running back into a starting running back?

“Consistency. Intentionality and consistency and how they approach practice every single day. They don’t have to be perfect. That’s not what I’m looking for. I’m not looking for the perfect guy, but I am looking for a guy who’s embracing competition, a guy who is eliminating mistakes as we go along. I’m starting to see that from every single one of them. We are breaking some bad habits. We are eliminating mistakes. We just need to be more consistent when it’s time to execute under pressure. We’ve only had a few situations like that where we’ve been live. There’s only been two opportunities of live football play, and I think that’s a true measure of a running back: when we see a little bit more of that type of competition, when it is live and under pressure. But again, I think all of our backs are responding the right way. We just need a lot more consistency in their execution right now.”

You mentioned before that you grade your players in practices. How does that look from your standpoint? What do you kind of look for when you’re grading these guys? And are you someone who’s a tough grader?

“If you ask the kids, they probably think I’m an impossible grader. It’s hard to win out, especially early, right? You want to make it very, very tough. You want to be able to set your standard on how you grade them. So, yeah, you know, they are running a route off of a check release, and I know they are a 4.3 speed 40 guy, like I see it on their measurables, but I don’t see it within that route. That’s a loaf. It’s a loaf, you know? So, yeah, I am a tough grader in that respect, and they’re embracing that piece of it. We’re just grading toward a standard of what we want this offense to be. Obviously, we’re not quite there yet, but again, I keep saying this, but we are absolutely churning in the right direction. We are definitely showing classes of being able to be game-ready at this point for sure.”

How do you do the grading? Is it by category, or is it just every play by day?

“There are two main job descriptions of a running back. Number one is protect football. Knock on wood, there hadn’t been a whole lot of balls on the ground to this point. But if I see a ball in jeopardy, if I don’t see the coaching points being reinforced on how we carry the ball, loose elbow, lower wrist, or anything like that, then that’s going to be a minus for them in that category. The next job description is to protect the quarterback. You may be right in setting on the right guy, but did you get your job done? Did that blitzer get home or not? Period, yes or no. It’s very evaluation-friendly that way. We are all doing a pretty good job in that.

“But then it’s the intangible things, like are you playing with relentless effort? What are you doing without the football? Everybody wants to be graded when the football’s in their hand, but I’m grading them when they don’t have the football in their hand. Did they give a great fake off of a naked? Did they pull defenders with them because they gave such a great fake, then that’s a plus, or did they half-ass it? fake? Were they lazy to do the fake? Then that’s a minus. So yes, they’re being graded very, very toughly in that respect. They’re embracing that piece of it. It’s all about the standard of our program, what we’re looking for, from an offensive standpoint. That’s how I hold the standard to the grades.”

How would you describe Matt Fuller’s running style when he’s got the ball?

“Very decisive, very physical. He’s a guy right now that is playing past contact. I trust him in short-yardage situations. I trust him up the field right now. Are we fitting every run correctly? Not as consistently as we need to right now with Matt, but things are starting to slow down. He’s becoming very, very decisive. He knows where free hitters are coming from, so he’s getting his body ready to be an explosive runner. At this point, that’s a real thing for Matt. So that’s the one thing I do notice about his running style for sure.”

Same question, but for Christian Clark. Seems like he got in that bowl game for Texas and really started to build some confidence last year. Where do you kind of see him right now?

“Yeah, the same thing, you know, he’s getting downhill. He’s very decisive. He’s fitting the runs on a consistent basis that way. There’s a habit that he has that we talked about in our room, when things get a little dirty, he tends to want a lateral cut in the backfield, as opposed to getting dirty and getting the ball back to the line of scrimmage. People need to understand that that’s a good run when we don’t lose yards, right? There’s times when we make decisions in the backfield that are forcing TFLs, so in his game, we’ve got to get that corrected. But when he fits it right, there’s power, there’s balance on contact. He’s a guy that’s going to be able to keep us on schedule.”

What have you seen out of Jawarn Howell so far?

“Yeah, just looking at his film from a year ago and comparing it to where he is now, he’s definitely made some big strides. He is fit and runs really well. He does not make mistakes. He’s probably one of my least mistake-making guys that I have out there right now, and he’s just doing a good job of just staying the course, trying to elevate his game. Trying to get his vision from tunnel vision to see the whole entire game as he plays, and that’s definitely playing into his favor right now as he’s working his way through the depth chart, for sure. So he’s a guy that I’m counting on to continue to improve and see how good he really can get at this point.”

How did the promotion to associate head coach come about?

“Quite honestly, I think with Joe D leaving and going to the pros, that title was available, and Coach (Shane) Beamer came to my office and said, ‘I want to see you in that role.’ And so, I guess me having some head coaching experiences probably kind of helped that piece of it out. Basically, again, it’s an opportunity for me to help Coach Beamer with the things that he’s not able to see. He sees a lot, but he doesn’t see everything. And I think my job with a title like that is to make sure that we’re aligned as a program. I need to be able to see the big picture. A lot of times, assistant coaches who have never been a head coach don’t really get the pressures and demands of a head coach. I need to make sure that the program is staying aligned to his vision at all times, whether it be, you know, offense, defense, or even supporting staff. So I’m just another set of eyes for Coach being here. That’s what that role is.”

When you look at Isaiah Augustave’s tape last year, maybe compared to what you see in person this year, do you see any similarities or improvements?

“He’s improved in his awareness. I think a lot of times last year, when I looked at a little bit of his practice film, things of that sort, there was maybe a little lack of confidence in some things that were being asked of him. I think that now that he’s got a much better sense of defense, of understanding gap responsibilities, things of that sort, opening his vision up to seeing the big picture of what the defense is trying to do to us by formation or even by play, is helping slow the game down for Isaiah.

“So we’re starting to see a more decisive Isaiah in the run fits. We’re starting to see him play a lot faster because he’s anticipating, as opposed to reacting to what the defense has given him. All we need to do is just work on his pad level so he can play strong. He’s a longer, linear body type that has a big contact surface if he plays with a high pad level. That’s the thing that we’re trying to work on, is get the pad level down so he can start playing past contact. But he is fitting things very well at this point in both the past game and run game.”