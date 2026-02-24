Everything Shane Beamer and new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley said during Tuesday's introductory press conference

Head coach Shane Beamer officially introduced Matthew Smiley as South Carolina’s new special teams coordinator on Tuesday. Beamer and Smiley both made opening statements before taking questions from the media. Here’s everything they had to say in their joint press conference.

Beamer’s opening statement and injury update on Jacarrius Peak

“Really excited to welcome Coach Smiley to our football family and program. Before I get into that, because I want today to be about Coach Smiley, certainly want to address an injury that occurred last week that I know was the chatter of the weekend. I understand that I typically don’t respond or address individual injury situations, particularly in the offseason, but we did have an injury last week to Jacarrius Peak. Unfortunate certainly. He will miss spring practice. He will not be fully cleared in the summertime, but we fully anticipate him being ready to roll when September rolls around. He’s in great spirits. Just communicated with him before walked in here and knows that this is an opportunity for him to be even better as a player, mentally, physically, as we go into the 2026 season. He did sustain his injury playing basketball the same three-on-three basketball tournament that we’ve done three years in a row now that fortunately, we haven’t had an injury in three years, and unfortunately, had one this year.

“We do team bonding activities in the offseason, three-on-three basketball is one of them that we do as a team, along with some other physical competitive activities. I, as the head coach, believe in fostering that team camaraderie. Believe that we get a lot out of it. It’s fun what we do as a team, but it’s also really beneficial for us as coaches to be able to watch these guys compete, whether it be in wiffle ball or dodgeball or beach volleyball, or all the different activities that we’re doing, along with fostering that team camaraderie, team bonding. I asked our players after the 2023 season, what are some things that we need to do differently, or what are some things that you guys want to do more of, so we can have the team that we want to be? The number one thing the players told me after the ’23 season was they wanted to do more activities like that, competitive team bonding activities outside of the football building. I asked our players after the ’24 season, when I met with each of them individually, after the season, you know, what do you guys think was the difference in the ’23 season and the ’24 season? The players told me after the ’24 season that the team bonding activities, like three-on-three basketball, were one of the primary reasons that we had the success that we had in 2024 because we were closer as a team.

“So you can’t be the last two years when the videos went out on social media talking about how awesome it is that the Gamecocks and the football team have such a strong culture, and they play basketball together, and that’s awesome. You can’t be the person that’s celebrating it two years ago or the last two years, and then this year, you’re up on the front porch screaming, why are they playing basketball? I mean, I get it, and you open yourself up to criticism, but it’s a big part of what we do here in this program. We’ll continue to look at how we do things going forward. There’s no question about it. I don’t think we’re the only football program in the country that has 18 to 21-year-old young men that play basketball in the offseason. I know there’s other football programs, I don’t know what their policies are, but Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, there’s some other ones that have actual basketball courts at their football facility. So maybe they’re just telling their players they’re only allowed to play horse in the offseason, I don’t know, but they come to my house, they play basketball in the driveway. If they weren’t playing basketball in a three-on-three competition as a team in an organized setting, I have a hard time believing that they wouldn’t be playing basketball in other places.

“So it stinks, and it’s unfortunate. Jacarrius is in great spirits, like I said. We want to be smart and make sure we have a healthy team when we get to the season. But also can’t just put these guys in bubble wrap and hide them in a closet down the hallway and bring them out on Sept. 5 and be ready to play for Kent State. There’s things that have to happen in order for us to be our best as a team going in off the field when we get to the first game. So hate that it happened. It stinks. Hate it for Jacarrius. He’s going to be OK. It’s not a catastrophic, season-ending injury, where it’s all doom and gloom, and here we go again. It was an unfortunate injury. Hate to say it, but it probably won’t be the last injury that this team faces in 2026. That’s just life. It happens in the NFL, it happens in college, it happens in high school, and like in every situation, we’ll support Jacarrius, help him through this. He’ll be better for it, and it’ll give other opportunities to other offensive linemen in the room to continue to get more and more reps here as we go through spring practice.

“So we’re hard at work building a team and having a team that our fans can be proud of in 2026, and there’s a lot of excitement. Congrats to the champions of the three-on-three basketball tournament last week, too. We had a great time, and really appreciate Dawn (Staley) and Lamont (Paris) letting us use their basketball facilities last week. So on that, and we can talk more about spring practice next week, I think I come in here next week before we start spring practice, so we can talk more about that. But today is about Coach Smiley. Fired up to add him to our program, like I said. First of all, I want to thank Dr. (Michael) Amiridis, Thad Westbrook and Jeremiah Donati, Jeff Crane for their support throughout this process, extremely supportive, whether it be in any way to help us get the best person in here to keep this thing rolling.

“With the opening that we had on special teams, I had about a week and a half, two-week notice. I don’t want to say notice, but a two-week inkling, maybe is a better word, that we were going to have an opening, or could potentially have an opening. So it gave me some time to do some legwork and get a ground up, researching a lot of people and talking to a lot of people about a lot of people in regards to Coach Smiley, who I did not know personally, I just knew of. It’s amazing how many people reached out to me that I respect. And again, when I hire a coach, it’s not who I get the most references on and who gets the most phone calls, but it was pretty remarkable the number of people that I respect that I think a lot of, whether it be NFL head coaches, NFL general managers, NFL special teams coordinators, current and former, former players that have played for him, that I know and respect, that reached out to me about him. As I’ve coached at different places, Georgia, Oklahoma, here most recently, and you have relationships with players who are playing professionally, you can reach out to them. So there was a great resource right here in Columbia, and Patrick DiMarco, who played for Coach Smiley in Buffalo, and what Pat said went a long way, and what a lot of these head coaches and general managers said to me went a long way. What these special teams coaches that I talked to said about him went a long way. It was very Luke Day esque when I, y’all heard me tell the story when I was hiring Luke Day, and the number of people that reached out and how many people just continued to reach out that I knew about Luke that knew Luke Day, it was very similar with Coach Smiley.

“The day before that, our women’s team played LSU down, back down in Baton Rouge. On that Friday, Hunter, my son and I, we went on a little overnight father-son hunting trip with a couple other dads and their sons here in Columbia. The drive down to the Low Country was about a two-and-a-half-hour drive, and I feel like literally, every time my phone dinged or rang, it was somebody calling or texting to recommend Coach Smiley, which goes a long way with me. When I went into it, I wasn’t necessarily looking for an NFL special teams coordinator. I wanted someone that had experience in college very recently, because the game is different. The kickoff coverage, everybody understands the rules on punt, it’s different in the NFL than it is in college. The protection schemes are different. So I wasn’t going to just go hire somebody that had been nowhere but the NFL in the last 5-10 years. That’s why, when we hired Joe DeCamillis, it was really appealing, because he had been at Texas most recently. Same thing with Coach Smiley. He was involved with Penn State’s football program last season. He was around the college game, so that was a really big benefit to go along with what he’s accomplished in the NFL as a special teams coordinator, but as I went through this process, got to know Coach Smiley, met with him over Zoom, it was very evident to me what a great person he is, first and foremost. Military veteran, served our country. Thank you for that. But a great person, great teacher, that was evident on the Zoom without a doubt. And then somebody that wanted to be here. There’s a couple NFL teams who are still finalizing coaching staffs that were interested in Coach Smiley to be their special team coordinator. Instead of waiting to see what may or may not happen with some of those teams, he chose to come here, which I’m excited about.

“So he will make us better. Got here yesterday, hit the ground running, drove down here from Buffalo this weekend, I think, and got in here this weekend and hit the ground running yesterday. Spent some time with our players yesterday and today. The timing is not ideal with us starting spring practice next week, but as he and I just talked about, we’ll look back at this experience and how crazy it was leading into spring practice, and laugh here as we go through he told me that he already has just kind of looking back and thinking about where we are, but really looking forward to you guys getting to know him, and really thankful to have him here as our new special teams coordinator. With that, go ahead, Coach Smiley.”

Matthew Smiley’s opening statement

“Thanks, coach. I appreciate it. I just want to say how thankful I am to Coach Beamer for going through that process and getting to know him and getting a chance to interact with him during the interview process. I want to also say thank you to my wife, Marissa, my four kids, Madelyn, Ella, Ava and Caleb. They’re the reason that I do what I do. So I’m eternally grateful to those guys and thank you, and I’ve done it individually. But Coach talking about those guys reaching out on my behalf, he mentioned something on the Zoom, and I said, no matter how this process turns out, the fact that some of those guys would reach out and say what they did, that really meant a lot to me. So those guys know who they are, and I definitely want to thank them too.”

You mentioned that you’ve gotten to see or talk to some of your guys that you will have. Do you have a pretty good idea from film of what you’re going to work with coming here?

Smiley: “I’ve had a chance to talk to, hang out with the specialists the last couple days, and then we’re in the process of me sitting down with each one of them individually, and whether it’s some of them with last year’s game tape here, or some of them with maybe practice tape, or if they came from a different school, sitting down and watching the season with them, so they can learn how I’m talking, I can learn how they’re talking. But that process has definitely already started, and it’s been real good so far.”

What was the process of going back to coach college after being an NFL guy for almost a decade?

Smiley: “I had some opportunities to go to different college spots. My daughter is a freshman this year at Penn State, and one of my good friends, Justin Lustig, is the special teams coordinator there at Penn State and does a phenomenal job. So I actually reached out to him and said, ‘Hey, would you care if I came down?’ He was very gracious. Coach (James) Franklin was very gracious to let me be a part of that team and learn and help and be involved with the guys. So I was able to do that during last season. A little extra benefit, able to eat lunch with my daughter once a week. So that was a phenomenal experience being able to be a part of those guys last year.”

With the kickoff specifically, how beneficial was it to be around that experience last year, and what’s the main difference for you between the NFL and college with that?

Smiley: “Yeah, now that the dynamic kickoff exists in the NFL, it’s completely different. I only did the inaugural year of that in the NFL, so getting back to Penn State was really getting back to what I was used to with kickoff and kickoff return, for sure, punt return, that was an education. That was helpful to be around that.”

How do you feel about the punt fake?

Smiley: “Coach and I talked about this on Zoom. Special teams always wants to be dynamic. Special teams is looking to score points, and did that last year. But the underlying goal of special teams is to set up the offense and defense for success. So whether it’s punting and giving the defense great field position by flipping the field or finding some way you can run a fake and giving the ball back to the offense, that’s the goal of special teams, is helping the offense and defense and helping the team win football games.”

Shane, with your name so synonymous with special teams, what are your prerequisites or non-negotiables when you have to hire a special teams coordinator?

Beamer: “There are certain things, terms, things from practice, I would say that are kind of non-negotiables. We just got done talking about some of them before we came in here, but I believe in hiring good people and letting them coach. He’s an established special teams coordinator. He knows what he wants, knows how he wants to get it done, just like Pete Lembo and Joe DeCamillis were. It’s certainly my background and my baby in a lot of ways. He’s going to realize that, as a head coach, I’m probably more involved with special teams than anybody he’s ever worked for, and I love that aspect of it. I am heavily involved, but also believe in hiring good people and letting them do their jobs. He’s got his ideas on his system. This isn’t Shane Beamer’s system that we’re running on special teams. It is Matthew Smiley’s system. But there are certain things that I feel like are ingrained into the culture here, or certain things that I believe in that won’t change, regardless of who the special teams coordinator is, but not as many as you would think. The biggest thing I believe in, like coach just said, putting our offense and defense in great positions, being aggressive. I don’t want to ever have a special teams unit that just goes on the field, you know, check a box and make sure we don’t do anything to screw it up. We want to be aggressive and make impactful plays on special teams and be really sound in what we do and play really, really hard. Those would be the main non-negotiables with me.”

When you became the Bills’ full-time special teams coordinator after a few years as an assistant, what were some of the main things you learned in being the guy to run the show compared to your other stints as an assistant?

Smiley: “Yeah, I think it’s always funny before you get that first opportunity, whether it’s a coordinator or a head coach. When you’re the assistant, you have all the answers. When you’re the coordinator, you’re like, there’s more that goes into it than you think. I remember my first boss at Buffalo, the coordinator, Danny Crossman, and then Heath Farwell was the guy that I replaced when he left Buffalo. And I remember laughing with Heath, we’re still close, and saying that, ‘Oh, I get it now,’ because there were times I wanted him to fight battles. I wanted him to, hey, we’ve got to do this, we’ve got to do that. And then once you switch chairs and switch offices, it definitely becomes more clear that there’s a lot more that comes into it. So to answer your question, I think anytime you get promoted in any field, you’re going to have a learning curve that you’ve got to have humility through and make sure you keep learning.”

What kind of mindset or mental approach does a player need to have to be a successful special teams member to play for you?

Smiley: “I think first and foremost, every play matters. So on special teams, your ops are limited because you have less plays during the game, but then you also have plays that could be a touchback on kickoff or kickoff return, that may not be an opportunity to flip the field. So when your chance to affect the game shows up, every play matters, and I’m always ready to make that play. So that mental toughness of the special teams players that every time I take that field on a special teams play, this could be the play that flips the balance, that gives us a chance to win the game, but that has to be the mindset. There’s no plays off. I’ve got to make sure that I’m ready to be my best and compete in whatever phase it is when I take the field for special teams.”

If I’m not mistaken, this is your first stop at an SEC school. Was that ever a dream of yours, and can you describe what it’s like to take on this challenge with this conference and just everything the SEC has to offer?

Smiley: “Yeah, I think it’s a phenomenal opportunity. I think that learning about the SEC from the inside, as opposed to the years in the NFL, scouting guys and coaching guys on the team, whether it be Jacksonville or Buffalo, from the SEC. I’m very, very excited as I learn more and take on the challenge of the stadiums we’re going to travel to and home games here, just the atmosphere. Coach and I talked about this, the atmosphere here on game day is like no other. We had some wild games up in Buffalo. But from what I’ve heard, from what I’ve seen on video, and what I’m soon to witness, this is like no other.”

With the small window before the start of spring practice, how do you figure out where to start and figure out being efficient with timing, but also not necessarily rushing into things?

Smiley: “The timing is restricted a little bit with spring ball starting next week. One of the really neat things, Joe D is one of my favorite special teams coaches in the business, and he and I have known each other a long time, so even just these last couple days, have had a chance to watch all last season, have had a chance to watch the drills and the stuff that he’s installed up to this point. There’s a lot of carryover there. There certainly will be some changes, but it’s really a benefit to be able to watch his last two years and see the carryover and even some of the stuff that Coach Lembo was doing. Coach and I talked about a drill an hour ago. He said, here’s a good drill. Check this out. I said, Coach Lembo’s assistant taught me that drill 10 years ago, 15 years longer than that, when I was at Eastern Illinois. So there’s a lot of connections that make that quicker transition a little easier, but nonetheless, hit the ground running for sure.”

You said that punt returns were a little more educational when you returned to coaching in college last year. How so?

Smiley: “Really, there’s only one rule difference between college and the NFL when it comes to punt, and that’s in the NFL, only the widest two guys can release at the snap. Everybody else has to wait til the punt is kicked in college, anybody can release at the snap, everybody can release at the snap. That’s the only rule difference, but that’s what creates all the different formations that you’re able to go to in college. So that opens up a world of possibilities on punt formationally, but then that also opens up all the counters to that on punt return. So that one difference in the rule between college in the NFL, that’s where it gets very multiple in college and to be able to not not only go through a year at Penn State and see how are we protected on punt against all these very good special teams in the Big Ten, but how are we attacking when it comes to punt pressure against the different formations we saw during the season.”

How did you get into coaching?

Smiley: “My dad was a high school basketball coach when I was real little, he was in the Air Force as well, and so when I was little, he was a high school basketball coach, and he got out of that. But I think that got in my that got in my blood early. So late in high school, I was trying to figure out where to go to college, and I was a better-than-average football player at a small school, so there were some small schools trying to reach out to me, and I decided, I said, ‘I’m gonna go to the University of Illinois.’ That’s where my folks had gone. And I told my dad, I said, ‘I’m gonna walk on to the football team.’ And he’s like, ‘Are you sure?’ I said I want to coach, and if there’s any way I can make that football team, then I’ll get a back row seat. And so was able to make the team through the grace of God, and was a walk-on on that team. And then eventually, Coach (Ron) Turner was the head coach and gave me the opportunity to become a coach with him, with Greg McMahon, longtime special teams coordinator at the Saints, at LSU, who was the special teams coordinator there at the time. So that’s when I transitioned into being a coach. I kept my same locker in the locker room, but instead of a helmet and shoulder pads, I had a stopwatch and a clipboard. So that was the jumping off point for me.”

I know you’re just starting to really get to know these guys, but you mentioned it. You’ve watched some tape from last year. You’ve watched games and drills. What sticks out about a guy like Nyck Harbor on tape, and what’s the excitement level to work with a guy with that size and speed on kickoff return?

“Yeah, I will. I’m going to answer that not specifically, just because if I start getting into name specifics, I’ll either leave somebody out. I was down in the weight room this morning and just standing and meeting guys and talking to them briefly and starting to get name recognition and face with the numbers. So let me answer the question this way: the roster, as it appeared on film last year, and the new guys that have come in, strength, speed, size, some of the specialists, both kicker, punter, snapper and returners. There is some talent on the roster that, as a special teams coordinator, I’m excited to work with.”

Shane, one more question on Peak. Did he hurt himself playing or was he off to the side doing something else when he went down?

Beamer: “Playing.”

Shane, going back to a few weeks ago when you had to decide to move on from Davont Miles, how tough a decision was that for you?

Beamer: “It was extremely difficult because of how I feel about Davonte as a person and how I care about him — still do — along with every other player on this team. But there’s also expectations and a standard of what’s expected in this program, on and off the field, and this was a situation where it wasn’t being met. I feel like he’s come a long way in his time here with us. We have a sign when you walk out of our building each and every day, when you come in downstairs, don’t get tired of doing what’s right. That was just a situation where I felt like the standard wasn’t being met. It was best for both of us to move on. I wish him well. That was an emotional conversation in my office when I delivered that news to him. I still talk to him. We’ll always talk to him. I care about him. He may not be a member of this program, but I love him and want him to have a great quality of life on and off the field here moving forward, and I want to help him in any way that I can. But I’m also responsible to all the other players on this team and the people in this program to do what’s right for the overall program too.”

Aside from Peak, is there anyone else right now that you know won’t be able to participate in spring practice?

Beamer: “Yeah, we’ve got quite a few just because of guys that haven’t totally recovered from injuries that were sustained last season, unfortunately. So I don’t want to start naming some and missing some. I’ll get you an updated injury update as we go into spring practice next week, when we meet. But yeah, there’s more, but no one that’s, I guess, has sustained an injury since the end of the season.”