Everything Shane Beamer said about South Carolina's transfers and offseason so far

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the latest in Gamecock football as the offseason rolls on. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“It is a great start to 2026 with the people we’ve brought in, the high school prospects that are already here, the transfers. We brought in the new coaches and new staff members. Really fired up about where we are now. It’s great to be off the road as much as I enjoy being in high schools and being on the road recruiting. It’s great to be off the road and back in the building every day now with our guys. That’s what’s going on right now, January, February, as you guys know, it’s primarily weightlifting and winter workouts and all that. We’re in the middle of that. Things are going well down in the weight room with Coach (Luke) Day. Spring practice is right around the corner. Our first practice will be March 4, I believe, is that date, and we’ll finish up the second week of April.

“Some of you guys may ask, while we’re going a little bit earlier, we’re tweaking some things that we’re going to do with spring practice, always looking for ways to be better, always looking for ways to be able to teach and get info to our players and develop on and off the field, and going to start a little bit earlier this year for that reason. And then, just to be completely honest, there’s no spring portal window, so what we’re going to be able to do in the spring, and some of the things, from a calendar and schedule standpoint, tweaked with a change in the portal window, but that’ll be the plan for spring practice. We’ll talk more about that as we get going in March. … Primary reason for today is to talk about the portal.”

On the transfer portal…

“It was non-stop. We went back and looked; we brought in 43 visitors in 14 days. So just to put that in perspective, in the summertime, when we’re busy with official visits in June, it’s usually eight to 12 guys in high school that will take an official visit each weekend, and we do that over a basically one-month span. So we brought in about 13 more people in 14 days than we normally do in an entire month. Really appreciate our people and all the work that went into it. It’s Joe Lyle and video and everything else. Everybody’s involved, nutrition, the meals, the restaurants around town, the hotel, it’s an undertaking, and we were really, really productive in that. So appreciate them. For us, you’ve heard me say before, I just said it and will continue to say it, we always start with high school recruiting. That will never change here.

“But we had some major needs this year and needed to attack the portal a little bit heavier in certain positions than we maybe anticipated or had to in the past and needed to get better. And we’ve been able to do that. Brought in experience, we brought in production, we brought in no entitlement, just guys that want to come in here and compete and work hard and help us get better. So I like the way those guys have acclimated to our program already, like the work they’re putting in. It’s a really good group of young men. Had all the transfers and the freshmen over to my house a couple of weeks ago. Really enjoyed visiting with them and just continuing to get to know them. But like the people we’ve brought in here, like the players that we brought in here, and couldn’t be more fired up about where we are, where we’re headed.”

What was the process like with Josiah Thompson returning to South Carolina after initially entering the transfer portal? What were the conversations like with you and him that allowed him to come back?

“I think every situation is different, and I typically don’t. The conversations I had, they went back to prior to Christmas with Josiah and exit meetings, conversations with his parents before Christmas. And then I’ll be honest with you, I was completely blindsided and shocked when he called me after Christmas or in January, whenever that was, to tell me that he was going to enter the portal. We had a conversation about why, and didn’t necessarily agree, but he chose that path to go initially. I moved on. He moved on. I told him just, you know, full disclosure, that understand, I have to go replace you. If you’re going to go in the portal, then let’s be real, there’s a money aspect of it. Now we have to go find offensive tackles and offensive linemen, and we did, and wished him well, and we left on great terms. Any school that called me about Josiah, I had nothing but positive things to say. I love him. I love his family. And then he, to his credit, reached out to me on his own, and we had a great conversation about the possibility of coming back. Obviously, at that point, things had changed here in a lot of ways, with some more offensive linemen that we brought in. But I know what kind of young man Josiah is. I know what kind of player he is. I know his family. I’ve been in his home in Dillon.

“No, I would not do that. We had other players, just to be completely honest, who went in the portal and reached out and wanted to come back, and I said no. That happened on more than one occasion because of how they left and maybe the reasons they left for. Josiah, I wouldn’t put in that boat. So typically, no, I wouldn’t let him come back. But I do believe every situation is different, and Josiah and I both had some open and honest conversations and shot each other straight. In the end, he makes our team better. Happy that he’s back here with us.”

With the spring game, has anything been decided about what might happen?

“No, I just got done meeting with Jeff (Crane) about that before we came in here. I would not anticipate the spring game taking place in Williams-Brice Stadium because of the construction. Shout out to Greg Hughes and contract construction, but having said that, we’ve got the greatest fans in America, and I always want to make sure that we do right by our fans. So we’ve got to do what’s best for construction. We’ve got to do what’s best for our fans. We’ve got to do what’s best for our team in regards to spring practice, but we should have some more information on that as we go forward. But I don’t anticipate an actual game, so to speak, taking place in the stadium.”

With the Michael Smith situation and how that played out, what are some of the details you can share?

“Yeah, I don’t even know if I’m able to talk about a player from another school. That was certainly crazy, to say the least. The last time I talked to Mike was October during an off week. The night that our players arrived back here in January to start classes on Monday or Tuesday, whatever it was, he texted me that night and wanted to come meet with me the next morning. When he came back, he expressed an interest in coming back to South Carolina. Then, I’ll leave it at that, from what happened after that point.”

When you look at the success that a school like Indiana didn’t have any five stars, but it was able to bring in a lot of players with experience, which led to success, is that something that other teams can replicate? And when looking at the players you added in the portal, was getting that level of experience something you honed in on?

“Yeah, absolutely. I’ve talked about it before that, to me, the best teams are the oldest teams. I’ve used the example of teams in the SEC. You look at Vanderbilt last season and look at the number of juniors and seniors they had playing, starting for them. You look at, I think, Missouri defensively. You look at Alabama defensively, there were a lot of teams last year, you look across the country, they were really good, they were talented. Don’t get me wrong, they’re well coached, but they were older, and you want to bring in talented players, don’t get me wrong. Doesn’t matter how old. There’s a lot of older people in this room. I don’t think we’re going to go out and compete for an SEC Championship, myself included, just because we’re older, but that’s definitely an aspect of it.

“I was just meeting with some of the older guys on our team this morning and talking about that I knew, and I’ve said this before to you guys, I knew we were going to be better in 2024 than people thought on the outside because we had so much veteran leadership, older guys coming back. It’s certainly something that we always want to do. No question about it. We’ve definitely gotten older. I mean, you look at the people that we signed in the portal, they’re not just older guys, but they’ve got a lot of production. They’ve played a lot of football; they have a ton of experience. They’ve been through battles, and we didn’t have enough of that last year. We’ve certainly increased that and wanted to be very aggressive in trying to get not just older guys, but certainly production, and we definitely gotten older. There’s a different feel. We’re still young in a lot of positions, don’t get me wrong, but a lot of guys are here right now that have played a lot of football.”

From a leadership standpoint, was that something that was kind of a priority in the portal for guys to come in and start to lead right away, to go along with some of the returning leaders?

“For sure. I think, you know, you look at guys that we brought in from the portal that were later named captain. Spencer Rattler, Demetrius Knight, Torricelli Simpkins, Nick Gargiulo, you know, just thinking off the top of my head, the last few years, those are all guys that came in, spent basically one year in our program, and their teammates respected them enough to say that they need to be a permanent captain. They represent what we’re about, and they’re the leaders of this team. We wanted to try and do that as much as we could, like any school. When a guy goes in the portal, we talked to a lot of people at that school, some of them guys that we have here, guys like, you know, Kelby (Collins) and Jordan (Thomas). Those are guys that we recruited, Jayden (Gibson), guys that we recruited out of high school, that we know what kind of people they are. And then you also reach out to the schools they’re coming from. We don’t just watch the tape. We reach out to the people at the school and find out as much as we can about them. The trainer talking to the trainer, and the equipment guy talking to the equipment guy, and the head coach talking to the head coach, or whatever it might be, just to make sure we’re bringing in the right people. It was very evident that we brought in a lot of guys who were either were captain type guys at their school or had those leadership qualities. And I’m seeing that already, just in the first few weeks of workouts, guys that are willing to speak up and lead.”

What were the biggest things you were looking for off the field from this group, and what really stood out in the qualities that they bring?

“Yeah, to me, and I told most of them to visit if you love, I think I said it in one of the things we put out on social media, you see me say it in that team meeting room next door, but guys that love football, love to compete and don’t have entitlement. If you love football, come. That’s what we were looking for. If you love to compete, come on. That’s what we were looking for. If you have entitlement, don’t come. This isn’t the place for you. Found a lot of guys like that. But start with those three qualities, obviously, the talent got to be able to be good enough to play here, but you watch the tape, and then you dig into that stuff, just like the current guys on our team, guys that love football, love to compete and just hungry and don’t think anything’s going to be given to them because they came here from school X or getting paid this amount of money, or, you were all whatever at the school you came from. That’s great. That’s all in the past. Everybody’s here now. Everybody’s part of the 2026 team. Let’s get ready to go compete and see how good we can be.”

In your opinion, what’s the proper penalty for a head coach in a program who blatantly breaks the rules of tampering and reaches out and tampers with a player who’s already committed to sign with a school, and even taking classes at a school, but the head coach of the program tampers with that player? What should be a proper penalty?

“What the penalty should be, that’s for other people to figure out, but I believe it should be severe. I mean, if we have rules and we’re not going to enforce them, then what the hell do we have rules for? That’s kind of how I see it. And trust me, there’s every school, I’m not sitting here in a glass house or whatever. I’m sure there’s a gray area that we’ve been in at some point and ticked off some school. We try and do things the right way. There’s a lot happening right now. Just every kid in the portal, every kid in America, young man, has an agent, and those agents are reaching out to schools. That’s happening. I mean, that’s happening during the season, and it’s not just this year. It’s been happening for multiple years, where agents of players at other schools are reaching out to colleges about players they represent. Sure, there’s players on our team that have agents that their agents were reaching out to schools back during the season. That’s just the world we live in.

“So I’m not sitting here saying we’re holier than thou or we’ve never done anything wrong. I don’t think we have, but there’s certainly a gray area where it’s hard to figure out what’s black and what’s white in so many ways. But I can honestly say, as a head football coach, I’ve never contacted a guy that’s not in the portal, much less put in a text message, much less asking what’s your buyout? And again, I know what’s reported. I don’t know what’s true, what’s not true, so I’m not gonna sit here and claim that I have all the facts, I don’t, but I know what’s been reported. But I would say that myself and every coach in America is sitting around waiting to see what’s going to happen in regard to that situation, because if it’s proven that that did happen, and then nothing happens, then you think it’s the wild wild west now, just wait what it’s going to turn into to answer your question.

You mentioned you want guys who want to be at South Carolina. How do you kind of balance during the transfer recruiting process, when it’s okay to maybe be the highest bidder, and when it’s, “Hey, this is our offer, and if you want to come, great”?

Plenty. Money’s an aspect of it, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t want a guy ever to choose here just because of the money, because the same guy is going to be in the portal a year from now, and it opens back up, that’s what he chose here for. Trust me, that’s an aspect of it. We want to be competitive like everybody, but it can’t be the reason. So, yeah, there’s plenty of times where a kid was like, ‘Hey, Coach, I really like it here, but school X is giving me this, and y’all are giving me this.’ Well, it’s not gonna change. I mean, here’s what we’re giving you, type thing. You certainly have those conversations, but I think every situation is different. But if you bring in a whole portal class where you’re just the highest bidder, I don’t think that’s the best way to build culture and maintain your roster year after year.”

With bringing in leaders, how do you know that’s going to happen in two weeks of recruiting players? And then how do you have to judge it throughout offseason work and then the season?

“Yeah, it’s hard. Those visits that I’m talking about, where we bring these people in here, we pack a lot into it. This isn’t high school recruiting, where come on, and we’re going to show you all the amazing things about South Carolina, and let’s do a photo shoot and wine and dine. I mean, there’s an aspect of that. But these guys that are in the portal, they’re in the portal for a reason, and they’re looking for something and a new opportunity, a better opportunity to develop, whatever you want to call it. So we really dig into them as people while they’re here. I meet with them, the position coach meets with them. Luke Day and the guys down in the weight room, they meet with them and really dig into them from a personality standpoint, finding out what’s important to them and everything. So it’s not like this wine and dining kiss rear end for 24 hours. We have some open and honest conversations about why you’re in the portal, and why it hasn’t gone well wherever you’re coming from, or why has it, what are you looking for, and all that. So you try and find out when you’re doing that, dig in as much as you can about them, like I said, talking to the other school, trying to find out as much as you can about them.

“And then in the offseason workout, certainly any strength coach in America, we’re no different. We’re trying to put our guys in tough situations where they have to speak and lead and whatever, running drills, handling different things in the weight room, all part of the team-building offseason program that every school in America does, and we’re in the process of right now, and you see guys that of all. I’d be lying if I’ve told you that after one month with Demetrius Knight that I was gonna or Torricelli Simpkins, that I thought they were going to become the leaders that they did for us. But you saw signs of it within their first month on campus, just the energy, the way they approach themselves, the way they handle their business, and then as they get more and more comfortable, they just continue to grow their influence and their willingness to speak. I saw it with Jalen Hurts when he came from Alabama to Oklahoma and his initial month in Norman compared to what he was when he left and where he is now as a leader. I saw it with Spencer because Spencer was there with Jalen and I, and I saw Spencer coming here early on, and not really just, you know, throw yourself on the team, and ‘Hey, I’m here as a quarterback, and I’m the leader,’ but it kind of happens naturally. You’ve got to earn the respect of your teammates. And I think those guys that just got here are hard at work doing that right now, just the way they handle their business, and on and off the field, what they’re doing.”

How would you assess the offensive line and defensive tackle groups?

“I like for sure. There are a lot of guys that we signed on the offensive line and can talk about all of them, but they play with an edge. They’re older guys. They’ve got a lot of production. They’ve been part of winning programs, athletic. That’s a pretty cool mentality in that offensive line room right now with that group of guys and how they’re approaching their work, day in, day out. So we needed to find interior guys. We needed to find tackles on the outside. That’s what we’re looking to do, and that’s what we’ve been able to do. And a bunch of guys that have come in here, either from higher levels, that have played Power Four football, some guys have come in here from lower levels, but really talented guys, we feel like that, have a really strong work ethic and a hunger to just prove it and get better.

“And then same thing with the defensive tackle position. I mean, all three of those guys, Jordan (Thomas), Kelby (Collins) and Tomiwa (Durojaiye), we recruited them all out of high school, so we were familiar with them already from the recruiting process, so we didn’t have to learn a whole lot about them. They’re athletic, and they’ve been around college football for a minute. It’s not new to them. They’ve increased the depth in that room and the athleticism in that room already, along with the offensive line, because we brought back some really talented guys too, Shed and Markee (Anderson), Josiah and the people that have been in the program for a little bit too, to go along with what those guys are doing. Nolan Hay, other guys that return.”

Do you have any specific proposals on how you can improve the transfer portal, especially when it comes to tampering and keeping everyone honest?

“In regards to the portal, you know, one, just enforce the rules and enforce them in a timely manner. This would be one thing I’d be in favor of. I know other coaches have talked about it. There’s a one-time transfer, and then after that, you’ve got to sit out a year, like it used to be. I don’t see any reason why that couldn’t be the case. Used to, if you wanted to transfer, you had to sit out a year, and then that changed. I think it would certainly be better if you know they don’t want to keep anybody in a program that they don’t want to be at, and everybody’s got to do what’s best for them. And I’m not trying to keep any student athlete, football, women’s basketball, whatever, from being able to better themselves. But I’d certainly be in favor of you get one transfer, and then after that, if you want to transfer again, great. Nobody’s going to hold you to it, but you’ve got to sit out a year. I’m not like anti-calendar, like I think a lot of people are. Are December and January miserable in a lot of ways? Yeah, but I think changing it maybe I don’t necessarily think is the answer. I’m definitely a proponent of moving the season up. It’s way too dang long. I do believe that. So I know I’m kind of giving you a big picture on everything, but those are things that I would see right now that just come to the forefront of my mind.”

How big a recruiting tool is it for you that you have a few former Gamecocks playing in the Super Bowl this weekend?

“Super Bowl, having that many guys in there, it’s a huge recruiting tool, one being in the Super Bowl, but probably more so than anything, what Nick (Emmanwori) is doing right now on the field for the Seahawks is remarkable. Every high school prospect that we’re recruiting right now, they’re talking about Nick. When we went into high schools last week, they’re talking about Nick. That’s been a huge recruiting tool for us to logo with those other guys that have been doing great things in the NFL, along with the two others in Ernest (Jones) and Marcellas (Dial) that are playing in the Super Bowl.”

Just want to get your thoughts on the running back room as a whole, the returning guys from last year, and what y’all were looking for from the portal group this year when you were recruiting them.

“Yeah, I think the biggest issue for us was just the lack of bodies in that room. Y’all heard me say it before we went two years in a row without signing a high school running back, and that’s a serious problem, and that’s a way to get your depth screwed up pretty quickly in that room. So, for Stan Drayton to arrive here and see that we have literally three running backs on our team, three scholarship running backs, along with Neil Salvage in that room, that’s not how it should look to not have a high school running back here for two years in a row. That can’t happen. We like the four that we have, I’d say Matthew (Fuller) and Jawarn (Howell), we’re really fired up about those guys, but we knew we couldn’t go into a football season with only four total running backs on the team. You can’t practice. It’s a position that has a lot of wear and tear. So we needed to get some bodies in here. But to say that we’d be able to get somebody in here from Texas, Ohio State and Penn State, that excites me without a doubt.

“Stan had a relationship with Jabree (Coleman) from coaching him at Penn State. Stan didn’t really get to coach Sam (Dixon) at Ohio State, but he had some connections from coaching Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State, and that was our connection with Sam. And then Christian (Clark), knew of him from high school recruiting. Didn’t really know him. Has some family ties to this region, the state of Georgia, the state of Florida, the dads from right down the road in Georgia and played at Marshall. Awesome family. Did well in the bowl game against Michigan, rushing for over 100 yards against a really good Michigan defense is impressive. So I like what we’ve done in that room. Got the four that we bring back, which we have high expectations for, and then we’ve added three in there in addition to it, that will make us better running the ball and out of the backfield from a pass game standpoint.”

What did you hear from the players as to why last year just didn’t go the way you expected? And how do you make adjustments between now and the start of the season to try and be better in those areas?

“Yeah, that’s one thing that I do every year, is at the end of the season, I sit down and meet with every player on the team and ask them, ‘Why were we 4-8 the year before? Why were we 9-3?’ Just feedback so we can constantly improve, you know, issues, things they see in the program where we need to be better. So all that stuff is things that we always discuss and did it this year too. Starting the Monday after the Clemson game, we started having those conversations. But some of that was in that video, but there was a lot. But I think probably the biggest thing was that there were some things that they told me specifically where we needed to be better, but also the other thing, and I know everybody’s gonna hate me saying this, they saw how close we were. And again, we’re not patting ourselves on the back for going 4-8. Nobody is. But our guys also understood that every game that we played was a close game going into the fourth quarter, other than maybe, I guess, Oklahoma was more than a two-score lead. But after that, I mean, we were in a dogfight every game in the fourth quarter, and understanding the fine line it is between winning and losing, understanding that how important the details are, understanding how important it is to finish, understanding how important how one play can can affect the game, and not that we haven’t already talked about that, not that we weren’t trying to instill those lessons throughout the season, but it was very evident to our guys at the end of the year that we were not quite where we need to be. Ultimately, that’s all me, where we got to be better as we go into 2026.”

How big is having somebody like Dawn Staley on campus for your football team? And going back to what we’re talking about with tampering, do you think one step is sort of what Dabo (Swinney) did, which was just acknowledge it and call it out publicly?

“What Dabo did, yes, absolutely, you know, being able to call it out, and I’m sure he, like other schools, turns stuff in when there’s issues, and if there’s issues with something, I mean, I’ve had a coach call me if there was something that he didn’t think was quite right in regards to communication with a player. I’ve called coaches if I felt something wasn’t quite right in regards to a player. I think a lot of those conversations happen head coach to head coach, and then if there’s things that need to be turned into the NCAA or the SEC, we have, but certainly to be able to call someone out publicly like that was the next step, and we’ll see what happens.

“And then, yes, Dawn’s awesome, Dawn and all of our coaches, but she obviously carries a lot of weight and has a lot of impact. Dawn and Lamont (Paris) were fantastic when we were with the portal. There was a young man that we were recruiting in the portal that I was actually at his house, and while I was at the house, yeah, we talked a lot about football, but he thought he was a really good basketball player. So we FaceTimed Lamont, and Lamont talked to him. It was the night before, I think Dawn was in Arkansas, I think they were getting ready to play, and it was the night before the game, and we FaceTimed her because the young man’s mom and grandma had just read Dawn’s book, so we got her on FaceTime, and she was awesome. We didn’t get them so clearly, I screwed it up, I guess, but they’re always fantastic. Coach Staley and Coach Paris and all the coaches here on campus, and I would hope they’d say the same about me. Always willing to do anything that we need to do to help each other’s programs. I’m a big fan of all sports at Carolina, big fan of all the head coaches at Carolina. It’s real. It’s genuine. It’s not fake when I get up here in a press conference and say it, because I feel like I have to say it. It’s a great community, great family that we have here amongst the coaches, and starting with Jeremiah (Donati) and what he’s doing as the athletic director and and glad to have a small part in that, and fortunate that I’ve got a Hall of Fame, legendary coach in Coach (Dawn) Staley here on campus that is one, a huge football fan, huge supporter of what we’re doing, and more than willing to help us in any way from a recruiting standpoint.”