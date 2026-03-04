Everything Shane Beamer said about the start of South Carolina spring practice

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer met with the media on Tuesday to preview the start of spring practice, which gets going on Wednesday morning. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“Before we get into spring ball, certainly need to commend our strength and conditioning staff for everything that we’ve accomplished in the weight room since our players came back in January. The strides that we’ve made from a weight room standpoint, the strides that we’ve made from a nutrition standpoint with Yimy Rodriguez and our nutrition team. You look at the strength gains, you look at the speed gains, you look at lowering body fat but increasing muscle; it’s really been pretty impressive what our guys have been able to do in a short period of time. So kudos to Luke Day and his team, Yimy and his team. There’s no question with so many of our guys that have come in from the portal or high school recruiting that we just signed, that this version of them themselves right now in March of 2026, is the best version of themselves ever. I’ve had guys tell me that guys that have been a part of college football for three, four, or five years that are saying this is the strongest, fastest, most in shape, best their body feels since they’ve been in college. Proud of the accomplishments that those guys have made and everything that our guys have done down in the weight room.

“Like I said, I really like this staff and am eager for you guys to continue to get to know them as we go through spring ball. And those guys are coming in here periodically to visit with you. There’s a lot of new faces. I mean, we’re literally adding people this week with some roles, and last week with Coach (Matthew) Smiley. So it’s more change than we’re used to, but it’s a good thing in so many ways. The way that the returning coaches have blended with the new coaches is a really good group, like the way that we’re working right now. Myself and Emily, my wife, we took the 10 assistant coaches and their wives down to Charleston last weekend for a long weekend, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, just to have some fun, enjoy Charleston. Let the husbands’ wives do whatever they want to do, shop, eat, some of us played golf, but just the time that we were able to spend together Friday night, all day Saturday, Saturday night, Sunday morning before we came back, was a really good time, as we were already close, but got closer, and the wives got to know one another, and the coaches got to know one another even better outside this building. There are a lot of positives that came out of it. So it really resonated with me this weekend, hearing from coaches that were here last year that commented to me during our time in Charleston, how well the new coaches have come in and acclimated themselves, and how much they’re enjoying working with one another, that’s really cool, because whether they just got here or whether they were here last year, they all chose to be here. They all chose to stay here. We’ve got new coaches that have certainly come in from other places, that chose to leave where they were in order to come here. But then, not enough is being talked about, you talk about the players that we retained in the transfer portal that didn’t go in, about the coaches that we retained because every single coach on our staff, whether it be Travion Robertson or Clayton White, Torian Gray, Shawn Elliott, or Mike Furrey or people in the support staff roles. They had opportunities to go other places, because we’ve got a really good coaching staff here, and those coaches chose not to pursue other opportunities at other places in order to stay here. And that excites me for a lot of reasons.

“But we’ve got a good thing going, and glad that we have this group in here that we do now, and we’ll continue to grow closer and get better and better as a staff, but great to be here in March. I’m not introducing a new coach today. I’m not talking about signing day. I’m not talking about the portal. We’re actually talking football, which is what I love to do. Fired up that we’re now in March. From a recruiting standpoint, the dead period is over, so we can actually have recruits that can come back on campus (Wednesday). I talked to a lot of guys last night that will be here. They could come on campus this week, but talk to a lot of guys that will be here (Wednesday), full practice, last night on the phone, and really, really talented group of prospects that will be here throughout spring practice as we go forward.

“With the mic being out, now is a good time to do some injury updates. As we go into spring practice, certainly we had some guys from last season that are coming off injuries, coming off surgeries, I should say, season-ending injuries that we had last season, of guys that weren’t able to finish the season or post-season surgeries. So with some of the surgery guys, where we are from an update: Jackson Burger had an injury last season. He’ll be limited as we go into spring practice. Jayden Gibson is coming off an injury. He’ll be limited as we go into spring practice. Kobby Sakyi-Prah got injured last year for us, literally on the first day of practice. He’ll be limited from a surgery standpoint. Quay Dodd had surgery a little bit ago in December. He’ll be limited. And if I say limited, it means they’re not going to be full go out there (Wednesday), but we anticipate them being able to do a little bit, and we anticipate them being able to practice by the end of the spring. So Quay Dodd will be limited. Zahbari Sandy, unfortunately, he got hurt last summer and missed the season. Zahbari will be limited. And then George Wilson will be limited. So those are surgery guys from last season or early in this year, they’ll be limited.

“Dylan Stewart will be limited to start practice, just more of a continuation from the injury that he dealt with in the last half of last season. He won’t be full go, but he’ll be limited in some areas, probably a little bit more limited the first week of practice, and then we’ll see where he is after spring practice. So those are the guys that will be limited as we start, and then the guys that will be out for all of spring will be Caleb Williams. He got hurt last year in October and is still not cleared. So he’ll be out for all the spring. Jake Recker, one of our offensive linemen, will be out for all of the spring. We talked about (Jacarrius) Peak last week. He’ll be out all of the spring. And then Josiah Thompson will also be out the entire spring.

“I don’t anticipate Josiah being able to play this upcoming season. His injury is an injury that really goes back to a couple of years ago, where a lower body issue that he’s been dealing with that we knew a year or two ago that surgery was the most likely end result for him. He kind of played through it last season, but in order for him to be at his best as a football player beyond college, it’s one of those things that kind of needed to happen at some point. He and his family, our medical team and myself, we all just decided that now is probably the best time to do that. So he’ll have an upcoming surgery, nothing long-term. It’s just I don’t anticipate him being back from that surgery in order to play this upcoming season. So that’s kind of where we are. Knock on wood. Hopefully keep everybody healthy throughout the spring, but everybody else should be good to go (Wednesday). You know, got some ankles, some hamstrings, things like that, that we’re dealing with nagging injuries, but in regards to the long-term stuff, in a limited role or or they’re in an out role, and that’s where we are with those guys right now. So hopefully that helps you guys now. We can talk some football. A lot of work that we’ve done since January, a lot of new faces, like I said, but excited to be on the field (Wednesday). Still got a lot of work to do, but this is what we do as coaches. We love to coach and be out on the practice field and really fired up about being back out there (Wednesday) with so many new faces, coaches and players, more new than we’ve had here in a long time, and eager to see what it looks like as we get out there (Wednesday).”

When you have Kendal Briles coming in, setting up his new offense, is it a case where you just junk everything that was here before? Does he take some that has been ingrained, and how involved are you in that process?

“Yeah, a little bit of both. When our offensive coordinator from ’23 and ’24 was here, he came from Arkansas. So there were some things that were brought from Arkansas that still resonate now and are still kind of effective for what KB wants to do. So there are some similarities from that standpoint. I would say, more than anything, I don’t want to say scrap, but it’s his system. Just like with Coach (Matthew) Smiley coming in to coach special teams, when you can take some things and carry over where it’s not as much learning for the players, great. That’s easier said than done sometimes. So there are certain things that Coach Smiley likes to call, and I say, ‘No, we’ve been calling it this way for five years that I don’t want to change now.’ If there’s something like that I feel strongly about with Kendal or Coach Smiley, I’ll talk about it, but for the most part, it’s all new. It’s his system. Hopefully, it’s even better for the players to be able to learn and retain the information. As far as how involved I am, I believe in hiring good coaches and letting them coach. So I mean, I’m kept up to speed on what our guys are teaching and doing each and every day and well aware of that and on board with everything.”

How much different will this spring be without having to implement a vanilla type of playbook, because there’s no spring game? Does that mean you guys will have more time and focus on implementing the early stages of what you guys will probably run during the year?

“Not to blow up your question, but probably not. I think it’ll be very much status quo to what we’ve done. We’ve always installed everything that we wanted to install during spring practice, whether we had a spring game or not. So it won’t change, spring game or no spring game, what we’re doing. We’re trying to do a great job of teaching in the springtime what we want to be about. As we get into Kent State and Towson and the opening opponents, that will be more for the summer. Right now, for us, it’s more of let’s install this offense, this defense, this special teams. Let’s lay this foundation. Let’s figure out what we’re really good at, maybe where we’re not quite where we need to be, and what we need to do this summer. That’ll be the focus here this upcoming spring. It’s figuring out what our guys do best and how to best maximize the offense, defense and special teams for the upcoming season.”

With the number of players you guys have returning, with the amount of new coaches you have, how much is this spring, as compared to maybe other springs, about getting those guys to learn about each other, their strengths, weaknesses, versus a typical season?

“It’s definitely different, because there are so many new faces. Coaches have got to learn one another. I mean, there’s a lot of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball. We got new coaches on special teams, a new coach on defense, some support staff people. So there’s a lot of new that we have to learn one another, strengths, weaknesses of players, how Kendal Briles wants things done. There’s things I’m learning in regards to what Kendal is used to in practice and what we’re used to, and there’s certainly a marion of a lot of different things that are going on right now. That’s exciting, though. That’s why we coach, why we do what we want to do. It’s about development and getting better. We’re doing right now what we’ve got to do to get better, but it’s an exciting time, just because there is so much new, certainly. New players, new coaches, we’re all trying to, like we’ve been doing since January, learn what makes each guy tick and what motivates them and how to best connect with them and reach them to be their very best.”

During these first couple weeks of spring ball, do you in any way pay more attention to those new coaches or the new support staffers, or watch them and try and learn how to coach those coaches, or do you trust them enough through the first couple months that that doesn’t happen?

“You trust them enough because we’ve been doing a lot of the football workouts in January and February, where legally what we can do, we can’t be out there, competitive things against one another, equipment, things like that, pads you can’t do, but I can get out there, we can get out there, and I can watch Kendal Briles and the offensive coaches teach, install, run through plays on air. So you got a good idea of how he wants to do things. I think it’s more me being there for them in regards to here’s what’s expected during practice. We’ll talk about this here in a staff meeting today and tomorrow. Here’s how we practice and here’s the expectations of how we practice. Here’s how we denote field locations. If you don’t know where you’re going and what you’re doing in practice, it can be utter chaos. That horn blows and it’s 100 players and coaches running around all over the place. You’d better know where you’re going. You’d better know why we call this end of the field near the building field 1B and why over there is 2A and things like that. So teaching a lot of how we do things to them, and then certainly, once we get out there and get going, paying attention to how they do things and what their mentality is in practice, even though we have gotten a good look at that in these workouts the last couple months.”

What will be the plan at left tackle and right tackle, as you guys try to figure that out, with Peak and Thompson both out?

“Yeah, we’ve got some guys with some flexibility, certainly. I think this is no different. Y’all heard me say this before, during spring practice, trying to maximize what guys can do, and the more you can do, the better. With this portal class, with this high school class, we’ve brought in some guys on the offensive line, certainly, that have position flexibility, that can play in multiple positions along the offensive line. This stinks, I’m not gonna lie, but it’s an opportunity now for these other guys to get more work and get better and then figure out what it best looks like. So, in regards to what it’s gonna look like for the first rep of practice tomorrow, from left to right, not going to get into all that. Some of these guys can break down the offensive line depth chart and where they line up in individual drills tomorrow. But really, it’s we’ve got 15 practices to figure out who goes where and who can do what, knowing we’ve got Darius Gray coming in here in the summertime too, along with getting JP back healthy too, who I just saw downstairs with his mom and is doing awesome and in great spirits.”

What is LaNorris Sellers’ role right now? Is it sort of jelling with Briles, or is he kind of that gap between everyone as a leader?

“I think a little bit of both. There’s been a lot of jelling that’s been going on with him and Kendal since Kendal got here in January. I think that relationship is really strong right now. There’s a compatibility enjoyment around one another that I see just in my interactions when they’re together. So that’s absolutely part of it. Whether Kendal was here or not here, there’s a step that LaNorris has to take as a leader on this football team. I’ve seen that and seen him grow, along with a lot of other guys that maybe weren’t in major leadership roles last season that are in leadership roles now, and they’ve embraced that. So I think it’s kind of exciting seeing it all come together, and now we’ve really got a chance over these next 15 practices to hit the gas pedal and increase the intentionality of what we’re doing with LaNorris as a leader and Kendal and all the quarterbacks’ relationships.”

With the new minds coming in, is there any sort of intentional tweaking with different ideas, be open to some changes with the game week process here in the spring?

“It’s things that, you even go back to the interview process, that when we were interviewing Kendal, part of my conversations with him, or, okay, take me through what a typical week for you looks like as the offensive coordinator, how you set up, how practice was set up at TCU, for example, it’s very similar to how we do it, almost identical, but you’re always looking. I told the coaches last week in a staff meeting that there’s a lot of new faces. We’re not just married and set in our ways here. I mean, we’re always looking for ways to do things differently, and we’re doing some things differently, structure-wise, with spring practice that we’ve tweaked, not because of the new coaches. It was something that Luke Day and myself talked about going back to December of last year. But we’re tweaking some things to try and be better. You’re always finding a better way to teach, a better way to connect, a better way to develop. You’re always doing that, but certainly, when you bring in so many new faces, there’s ideas that come from other places.

“I told portal guys last week, my math may be wrong, but I’m pretty sure we’ve got eight players that have come here in the transfer portal that in the last two seasons, either won a national championship at whatever level they were coming from, or played in the College Football Playoff. Caleb herring, Sam Williams-Dixon, Christian (Clark), Jabree (Coleman). I guess Jabree missed it by a year, but there’s a lot of guys that, Kelby (Collins), that have been in the College Football Playoff or part of a championship team. So I told them, there’s things that you guys did at other places that you think can help us, like, I’m all ears. We’re not so set in our ways that we don’t tweak and change. You guys have covered me in this program long enough to know that we’re always looking to evolve and do better. When you bring in a lot of new faces, coaches and players, there’s opportunities to grow and do some things differently. We’ve had a lot of success, too, with the game week schedule that we have. But if there’s tweaks that we need to make, certainly more than willing to make them, and this is a good time to do it with a lot of new ideas coming into the building.”

For years, the spring game was always the 15th practice. That won’t happen this year. So what will you guys do on that 15th day?

“Whatever we do, we’re gonna go celebrate an awesome end of spring practice and go to the festival down there with Darius and Lauren Alaina. That’ll be an awesome time. So thankful to them for being able to do that. I saw Darius on Sunday night down in Hilton Head with our women’s golf team at their tournament. So I hope Kalen (Anderson) and the ladies are doing well today down there. But that’s still to be determined in some ways. Right now, I mean, I’ve planned out all 15 practices and everything’s structured and built. So right now the plan is on that 15th practice, it’ll be more of a review of the first 14 practices, a lot of situational work that comes up at the end of the game, two-minute, four-minute, get the ball back, all that stuff. But as we get closer to it, we’ll kind of see where we are as a team and not against going out there on the field and just having a game too. We’ve always had a lot of fun with the draft that we’ve done for the spring game and even though we’re not able to do ‘a game’ in the stadium in front of the fans, which I hate and want to get back to doing as soon as possible, I don’t like losing the game mentality either, because I think there’s a lot of benefits that come from it, too. So I think it’s more of a let’s see where we are next month, when we get into early April, and what do we most need on that April 11 date.”

You mentioned earlier some of the gains in the strength and nutrition area. I’m wondering if there was anything particularly eye-popping to you that stands out that you can share with us?

“we’ve got a lot of fast guys. That’s one thing that jumps out to me, John, is the speeds at all positions, running back, position, receiver, defensive back, linebacker. We’re a, we’re a faster football team. That jumps out for sure. And then I think some of the body weights, as I mentioned earlier, some of the body fat percentages that went down, but muscle went up, that jumps out at me. But there were some really impressive testing numbers that we had, vertical, broad jump, things like that. The way the guys improve their bench press in a short period of time. Lot of things that I’m excited about probably give you some more concrete things after we meet with Luke, but those are just some of the initial eye opening things that I saw. And again, now we have to go play football. It’s not about the weight room numbers and all that. We got to go play football and carry it over from the weight room to the practice field and then ultimately, the game field on Saturdays. Did you know or have anything that Josiah would have missed the season before he came back to the team? Or was that something that has only popped up the last week or two? Uh, I knew that whenever we we meaning Josiah, his family, the doctors, if and when they decided to do this surgery, that it would be most likely a season ending type surgery. So we had this conversation with them last year and and whatnot. But in regards to josiah’s status on our football team, in regards to whether he came back or didn’t come back. From our standpoint, the surgery had nothing to do with it. It was always what’s best for best for each young man in our program. And and Josiah is an awesome young man. His mom and dad are special, special people, and this will be, you know, the best thing for them to allow him to play football at South Carolina in 2027 and beyond. 2027 as a hopefully professional football player too, is the best thing for him to be able to just continue to, you know, be at his best.”

From a leadership and defensive standpoint, you’ve got a few important voices to replace. Is that something on that side of the ball that you’ve seen some guys that you’re gonna have your eye on who may emerge in that spot?

“Yeah, because you’re right, we lost a lot of key guys on that defense that have played a lot of football for us, and certainly you saw that coming along last year. But we’ve got older guys. We’re young in a lot of ways, but we’ve got a lot of older guys on that defense. So whether it be returning guys that have played a lot of football in that secondary. We’ve got three, you know, Fred (Johnson) and JO (Justin Okoronkwo) are young in some ways, because it’s only their third year of college football, but they’ve played a lot of football. They’re very much leaders. Shawn Murphy’s an older guy that, you know, we popped up a picture in our special teams meeting today of Shawn from high school. We kind of made eye contact because I was at Oklahoma and went to his high school, trying to recruit Shawn. So he’s played a lot of football, for sure. And then up front, guys that are returning, but then we brought in some guys from the portal that I think have some leadership qualities too, along that defensive line. But yes, there’s no question about it. You look at our 2024 team, you can sit there and say, ‘Man, Debo Williams, Demetrius Knight, Tonka Hemingway, Boogie Huntley, those guys that have been around here for a while, they weren’t here last year, and it showed in a lot of ways. We need to make sure that we don’t come out of the ’25, ’26 season saying, ‘Man, the leadership needed to be a little bit better.’ And that’s on all of us, starting with me as the head coach.”

Would you expect at the start of spring that your defense is going to be a good bit ahead of your offense, or would you expect the offense to come out and make a statement?

“Yeah, I don’t want to say that, because then I tick off the offensive coaches, and I don’t want to give them an excuse or a crutch to not perform well. I think there’s high expectations for both sides of the ball to go out and be at their very best. I know a lot of places that I’ve been, the defense is typically ahead of the offense for a lot of reasons. I mean, there were spring practices that I had at Virginia Tech going against Bud Foster’s defense where you’re like, ‘We may not score a point this season.’ And then I went to some places where, with Oklahoma, with Kyler Murray at quarterback, it’s up and down the field from an offensive standpoint. But I think typically in college football, the defenses are a little bit ahead of the offenses early on. There’s no question about it. Do I anticipate that here, starting tomorrow? I wouldn’t say that necessarily. There’s a great hunger on both sides of the ball. There’s a great competitive spirit on both sides of the ball to compete and be their very best. I would hope that we come out of 15 practices where, from a head coaching standpoint, some days the defense had the better day, some days the offense maybe had the upper hand, but it’s extremely competitive, and we’re making each other better throughout the spring.”

Specifically with Sellers, it’s his third OC in three years. How do you see him understanding Briles’ system and adjusting to that new plan after two other playbooks?

“Yeah, one, I think it’ll be good for him as he goes into professional football when his college days are over, because more likely than not, he’s not going to be in the same offensive system during his NFL career. So being able to learn multiple systems, being able to hear, it’s not like we have a lot of new concepts. Maybe what we call it in ’24 or taught in ’24 by the quarterbacks coach was different by the quarterbacks coach in ’25, and maybe the verbiage and how Kendal’s teaching it is different in 2026, but I think there’s a lot of positives and benefits that will certainly come from it with LaNorris. I don’t want to get into his business, but he’s a football junkie. I mean, he likes football and enjoys the game and spends a lot of time watching football, studying football, watching other teams and things like that. So as a guy that enjoys football like he does, I think this is just another opportunity to really kind of jump into a system and learn a different way of doing some things, and that hopefully will make him and our football team better in the end.”

To go back to Thompson’s surgery, are you able to share what surgery is or the area of the body?

“Yeah, not really. I don’t want to stand up here and tell you something and sound like an idiot in regards to where it stems from and things like that. And then in regards to specifically what it is, I’ll just say lower body injury and keep it at that. Whatever he or family or anybody else wants to elaborate on, it’s nothing long-term beyond the upcoming season. Disappointed for him, but in order for him to be at his best, this is what needed to happen. He just had some limitations in the weight room because of it that was preventing him from probably being as strong in the lower body as he needs to be and in order to continue to gain weight and be the player that he wants to be. This will be a thing that will alleviate some of that, which will allow him to take another step as a player.

“And again, I know it’s, ‘Oh my God, Peak got hurt playing basketball, and Josiah, who’s gonna play left tackle?’ We’ll be fine. We’ve got a lot of really good players in that offensive line room, and Peak will be back healthy, and when Josiah gets back, he’ll be the best version of himself that he’s been in his career.”

I think I understood you earlier, saying that you had brought in some new people into the building, even this week. Anybody you want to share or talk about?

“We’ve hired a new assistant special teams coach, Mike Krysl, who’s coming in from Houston as somebody that’s been a special teams coordinator at multiple schools, Tennessee, Stanford, Houston, Army, has worked at Arkansas. He was out there with Sam Pittman for a year or so at Tulane when they had the great season they had a couple years ago and went to the Cotton Bowl, I believe, is what it was. He’s been a guy who has got a lot of experience, and to be able to pair him with Coach Smiley, somebody who has been a coordinator at the college level, along with Coach Smiley, who’s been in the pro level, has been really good and beneficial to be able to get him here. So excited to add Mike to our team. When Joe D left, he took Tim McConnell with him as the assistant special teams coach. So Tim always wanted to get into the NFL and that was an opportunity where we didn’t just have to replace one special teams guy, we had to replace two. So that’s where that is, and who knows, stay tuned. Maybe another announcement or so in the next couple days too, as we continue to try and get better.”