Everything Shane Beamer said at Birdies with Beamer on Thursday

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer spoke to the media after the sixth annual “Birdies with Beamer” golf tournament at Cobblestone Golf Club in Blythewood on Thursday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“First of all, thanks to Michael (DeBates). Excited to have him now back in this lead role, working with media relations along with David (Fox) and Kent (Reichert). You’re doing an amazing job, and continue what Steve Fink has done. Miss Steve Fink being out here. I did see the picture he posted on social media of his swole body last week. I can’t wait to see him again. But Michael, obviously, did a great job working with us beforehand, and then working with Lamont (Paris) and the basketball program the last couple years. He’ll do an awesome job in this role. Great job by him organizing this and putting it on.

“Thanks to everybody here at Cobblestone and your team for your help. Course looks great. Everything here at the course is amazing, so appreciate you guys hosting us every single summer. And then, thanks to Casey (Peissel) and his team at Backstreets (Grill) for the awesome gift cards. I look forward to being back at Backstreets on Thursday night next month for ‘Carolina Calls’ when we kick that thing off, and appreciate their support of everything that we do.”

“Thanks to all of you that participated in it today and taking an afternoon to come out here and have some fun on the golf course and spend time with us. Appreciate all of our great friends from SEC Network over here today. Peter Burns and the winning team… Congrats to Peter and his squad. Saw them play a couple holes, and I knew they were going to be tough to beat, so great job. And then, Alyssa Lang and Roman Harper being here, also, appreciate you guys coming down from Charlotte and joining us today.

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“Thought the pace of play was good. I know it got bogged down over there on No. 2, the par three, because our offensive line coach set up a bar in his backyard for everybody to stop at. I think I speak for everybody: Clem (Randy Clements), thank you. And I know everybody enjoyed that, as well. That was certainly good.

“It was good to have David (Ubben) from The Athletic here today. This will be his first and only tournament that he plays in. Over here on No. 9, I was having a conversation with Alyssa right to the left of the green, and a golf ball landed on my golf cart. In his credit, it was a heck of a shot because I think you were about 240 yards out, probably, and hit a great drive in there. Pulled it a little bit. In his defense, I should have left because the group before us had left, but Alyssa and I were talking. Ball landed on the golf cart, it was David. So, great shot. Sorry about that, but we won’t see you back next year, David.

“Again, I’ll be brief. I know I talked to all you guys, for the most part, in Tampa last week. Don’t want to hold things up because I’m eager for you to get the chance to visit with all of our coaches and staff that are out here today.

“Just an update from where we are: Finished our summer program this morning, the players did. We’ve had a great summer. We’ll talk more about that next week in the press conference that we have when we kick off preseason camp, but really like the work that our guys have put in. Today was the last day. We’re giving our players a long weekend off — Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday. They’ll come back in Tuesday, work out for a couple days, ramp up as we get ready for the start of practice. Thursday, they will report, and then Friday morning will be our first official practice of 2026. I can’t wait to get going.

“I know you’ll ask about injuries. Really, nothing new from from last week. You’ll ask about (Jacarrius) Peak and Dylan Stewart. Same as what I told you last week: They’re progressing nicely. They both got really good checkups, or they had doctor’s appointments, this week, and everything was positive coming out of those reports. They’re trending in the right direction and eager to get back out there and get on the field. Know they will be here really, really soon.

“As I said, got all of our coaches and staff here today. Darren Uscher and Brian Bachman from our recruiting and personnel department, who do a great job, and then all of our football staff members, coaches, are here today to visit with you. Really, really pleased. We were talking about it yesterday as a staff, the chemistry and the buy-in. Everything with this group has been awesome. They’ve been fantastic. Congrats to Kendal (Briles) on getting his closest to the pin today out there on the course, for sure. Really like this group, and excited to get to work with them here next week when we start practice.”

Going into year six, is there one biggest thing that you learned from your first five years as a head coach?

“Surround yourself with great people — you know, players, coaches, staff. Certainly have done that with the coaching staff that we have this year.

“I would say one thing that stands out, I think, it’s just you understand what’s coming now. You always think you’re prepared for the role of being a head coach. You can prepare in so many ways, but until you actually sit in that chair, you have no idea all the things that come across that desk and things that you get to manage and deal with. And now, five years in, there’s not much that happens that hasn’t already happened or that’s unexpected. There’s always unexpected things, don’t get me wrong, but just having a better understanding of what’s coming next and how to prepare throughout the year is probably where I’m grown the most of my time.”

As you head into preseason camp, what are some of the things immediately you look for in terms of what you want to see checked off the boxes?

“There’s a lot when you go through all the different positions. I think the first thing for us is, coming out of the summer, where you’ve done everything in the weight room, and then you get over to the field and you’re actually practicing football, it’s different. And how our guys — I know they’re going to be in great shape — just acclimating to a football practice and how they handle the physical demands of that. We’ve got some guys that I’m excited to see early that weren’t here for spring practice, whether it be transfer portal guys that we added or high school recruits that didn’t sign or signed with us but weren’t here in spring practice. Eager to see them. Really pleased with the summers all those new guys have had, but looking forward to seeing that early on.

“And then, really just check all the competitive battles we have at every position. What that receiver receiver room is going to look like… Who kind of separates themselves? Depth at the safety position — Peyton Williams has played a lot of snaps for us. After that, we don’t have a lot of guys at safety that played a lot of snaps. So, there’s different battles and question marks that we have at every single position, but really just a great level of excitement about getting out on the field and getting to work next week.”

LaNorris (Sellers) has gotten into golf this summer. Is he, would you say, the best golfer among the players on the team? And then, is there any correlation to success on the course and on the football field?

“I don’t want to trash LaNorris, I don’t think he is. Brady Hunt told me over the Fourth of July he posted two rounds in the 70s at the Greenbrier. So, if you’re doing that, you’re pretty dang good, in my opinion.

“I know he’s really working at it. I just was told he’s playing this weekend. He loves it, and he’s passionate about it. I don’t know who the best is. George Wynn may have a better idea. But we do have a golf simulator now in our football facility. I’m not sure if he put it in for the coaches or the players, but the players do have it. They’ve been able to work on their golf game a little bit more just to have fun and keep them around the building. LaNorris has definitely gotten better as a golfer. There’s no question about it.

“And I think there’s a correlation. I mean, I think you see a lot of these great quarterbacks and kickers that are really good golfers. Obviously, the skill set and the motion, a lot of similarities. But certainly, the mental aspect of the game, I think there’s a lot that you can learn from the game of golf that helps you on the football field, for sure.”

You’ve mentioned that Dylan is progressing well physically with his injury, but sometimes, with athletes with an injury like that, mentally, there may be some hesitancy to get back going full speed. What work have you all done with him to make sure that mentally he’s prepared to come back?

“Just making sure that he knows that we’re never going to do anything with him before he’s ready. That’s any player, from a physical standpoint. Yeah, we all want him back out there quickly, but he won’t be until one, the doctors say he’s good to go, and he feels great about it. And that’s going back to last season, too. He wasn’t 100% healthy, to say the least, during last season. But the conversations that I had with his mom and him and people close to him throughout the season, they realized that then. I talked to his mom two days ago, and we were talking about it. So, I think the trust factor that he has with us, that goes a long way, for sure, because it’s very real.

“And then, part of why he’s been so limited since the end of last season is from the physical and the mental standpoint. But understanding that we’re going to rest, and that’s the best thing for you, to then allow you, when you are cleared, to get back out there, be an even better version of the Dylan Stewart that we all saw when he came on the scene in 2024. And I know he will be.

“He’s in a great frame of mind. I come in early in the morning, and during the summer, our first lifting group is at 7 a.m. It’s the first group that lifts each and every day, and Dylan’s in that weight room 6:45, 6:50 every morning, getting a head start on everybody else with his recovery and getting healthy. Really proud of where he is right now and the summer that he’s had mentally and physically.”

You’ve got a lot that’s new on the offensive side of the football, be it coaching staff, players. Do you feel like you have a good feel for what the offensive side of the ball is going to look like, or how much do you have to figure out during camp in terms of the strengths, weaknesses, and areas where you want to focus?

“I think, certainly, have a really good idea about where we are. I think part of that is some of the restrictions that have been loosened over the years by the NCAA to allow us as coaches to do more with the players in the summertime. And in the winter, where when Coach Briles and the staff got in here in January and we came back for the spring semester, we were able to get out there and immediately start doing football stuff with them from an offensive standpoint. And then, you have 15 spring practices, where you really get a feel for where we are, what we’re good at, where we maybe aren’t as good at.

“The summertime is huge, too. We’ve gotten a lot of work done this summer on the field with the players, Kendal and the offensive staff, Clayton (White) with the defensive staff, Matthew (Smiley) with the special teams staff. That’s really been beneficial, just for hands-on work with those guys. But still, you go into preseason, and it’s four weeks before you play a game. There’s going to be a lot that we’ll have to find out. Got some new faces, like I said, that weren’t here during spring practice that bring a skill set and an ability that I think will be able to help us this year. And then, figure out where we really are, hang our hat and go play ball.”

LaNorris was one of most pressured quarterbacks in the country last year. How will you measure or evaluate progression of that offensive line group as you get through camp and into the first couple of games?

“I’ll say it again: He was pressured last year, and a lot of that was on him. A lot of that was on running backs, and a lot of that was on tight ends and receivers and coaches and offensive line. But it’s easy to say when the quarterback’s under duress that, ‘Well, the offensive line stinks, and it’s not always active.’ When they have a five-man protection, and they rush six people, the quarterback better get rid of the freaking ball. He’s got to be — and will be, and is — coached to do that and whatnot.

“But I think, from our standpoint, there’s no question: We’ve got to be better at running the ball and protecting the passer. They go hand in hand, and we haven’t done a good enough job — not just last year, but, really, outside of ’24, probably since I’ve been here. That’s on me, so we’ve got to be better there.

“Really love what Randy Clements and Jason Smith are doing on the offensive line and how those guys are being coached. I really like the offensive line group that we have — the returners, the transfers, the freshmen. It’s a solid group that have really put in a lot of work and reps this summer. So, for us, it’s all talk until we get out there, but I like where that group is and the edge that they’re attacking each day with. Eager to get out there and watch them play when we start playing games on Sept. 5.”

Haven’t watched these guys work out during the offseason. What’s the biggest thing you’ve been learning about this team?

“I’d say, and I think I said it publicly plenty, it’s just a mature group. They handle their business. It’s an older group of guys that have been around for a while now. They’re very intentional about just coming in the building each day and getting their work done. They’re very driven and focused. And not just the returning players that were here — LaNorris and Peyton Williams, who has been here since 2022 — but the transfers we brought in, similar mindsets. The freshmen that we brought in… I mean, some freshman classes you bring in, and it’s a bunch of, you know, young, and you can tell they’re freshmen. This freshman class that we brought in, it’s a lot of guys that, I think, they’re not your typical freshmen, just their maturity and how they handle their business physically and off the field.

“So, that’s the thing that stands out to me. I like the word ‘intentional.’ Obviously, it’s a very intentional group about what they want to accomplish each day and, ultimately, this upcoming season.”