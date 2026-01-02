Everything Shane Beamer said during Deion Barnes introductory press conference

South Carolina head coach and new defensive ends coach Deion Barnes held an introductory press conference on Friday morning.

Here is everything Beamer had to say.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Opening Statement introducing Barnes

“Happy New Year to everyone. Appreciate you coming out on a Friday morning. Really excited about what we’re all here for today, and that’s to introduce Deion Barnes, our new defensive ends and outside linebackers coach. Certainly happened fast, as you guys know. [I] got on a Thursday night after 11 p.m. from the previous coach that was here, telling me that he had been offered a job at another school, and by 9 a.m. the next morning, he was gone. A little bit unusual. Usually, you get a phone call from the head coach of the school, kind of giving you a heads up that he’s interested in maybe talking to one of your coaches or things like that that hasn’t that didn’t happen. Which, again, there’s no rule that has to happen, but you know, it’s kind of an unspoken rule. So didn’t hear anything from the other school. Didn’t hear anything from the previous coach until he called to tell me that he had been offered a job. So it wasn’t a very thorough interview process where you have a few days to kind of plan and think this might be coming down the track. It happened, like I said, 11 o’clock on a Thursday night, Friday morning, at 9 a.m., we had an opening.”

“Immediately, Clayton White and I got together to kind of share some names, get some initial thoughts, some guys I had in mind, some guys that he had in mind, but immediately Clayton said to me, Deion Barnes, Penn State, met him on the road when I was out recruiting. Torrian Gray and Clayton were at Fred ‘”JayR” Johnson’s high school football game, and Deion was there watching another young man that chose another school, unfortunately, not South Carolina, not Penn State. He was there watching him, and Clayton told me that he really enjoyed visiting with him during that game and how impressed he was with him.

“And then immediately, I know the name of Deion. I did not know Deion. Personally knew the name. And you start looking at where he’s been, his story, his background as a player, highly recruited coming out of high school, recruited by South Carolina. Made a mistake. He didn’t choose here, but we got him back here, finally, at the way it works out. But then went to Penn State. Was a Big 10 Freshman of the Year. He played the position that he’s now coaching, played in the NFL, so you talk about pro experience at the position, and then you look at what he’s done in coaching, working his way up at Penn State, and what he’s been able to accomplish at Penn State, the great players that he’s not only recruited, but the great players that he’s coached and developed at that at that place, it was a it was a slam dunk.”

“So Clayton and I jumped on the Zoom with Deion. Again, he and I talked about a lot of people throughout the process, but as soon as we got off the Zoom, I immediately called Clayton, and we both agreed there really wasn’t much reason to talk to many other people, if any, and we didn’t. Clayton had a few conversations with guys and I did, but it was more if we can’t get something done with Deion, these are guys that we maybe need to pivot back to, because it was very evident that he was exactly what we were looking for, the opportunity to come in here and make that room better, the defensive ends, outside linebackers, room to make this program better, and then he will just get to know him here In a short period of time. What he’s about, the recruiting experience he has in areas that we recruit at, the coaching ability, the hunger, they obviously, he and his bowl game last week at Penn State, getting ready to play Clemson. He spent basically a month of getting ready for Clemson, which meant they were watching our game against them from Thanksgiving weekend. So he had a pretty good idea about our players and our personnel and our scheme already because of that.”

“So it’s been awesome. Hit the ground running. Everybody’s back in the office today, because it’s the opening of[Transfer] Portal season, if you will. So everybody hit the ground running is back in here today, full go and eager to see, you know, how we attack this thing, and we’ve gotten better. There’s no doubt in my mind since the end of the regular season, with the staff that we brought in the three you met before Christmas, the one you’re meeting today, the signing class that we brought, and the players that we’ve been able to retain, and then have announced they’re all coming back, and then what we’re going to do in the portal.”

“So could not be more excited about 2026, fired up for the new year to get going. And then also, you know, appreciate, like I said before, Jeremiah Donati and Jeff Crane’s help throughout this process with Deion. Obviously, when you have an opening for a position, it’s not as simple as me and Clayton interviewing some guys and then we hire somebody. There’s a lot that has to happen. And conversations with them, their support from a contract standpoint, financial standpoint, I said it before, but God bless Jeff, because he’s the one that’s got to work through all the particulars of contracts and agents. And Terry Parham, our legal counsel here on campus, and all his hard work looking through contracts. There’s a lot of people, and I certainly want to thank them, and it’s no different with you guys reported and we announced with the adjustment of Torrian Gray’s title, those are conversations that Jeremiah and Jeff, and I were having, literally on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. So appreciate them and their work ethic and their support to continue to help us get this program better and move this thing forward.”

How many, or have any, of the guys who entered the portal surprised you?

“Not really. You know, we had those exit meetings at the end of the season. And you know, everybody’s got to do what’s best for them. You had a pretty good understanding of where guys were. We finished those exit meetings with guys back in December after the end of the regular season. You know, I’ll be honest, there were a couple of meetings that were positive, that a couple of them are in the portal. And who knows what will happen here over the next, you know, couple of weeks across the country.”

“But I don’t think you’re ever shocked or surprised by any of them, but certainly there’s, you know, the old out of sight, out of mind thing, and guys have been gone since the end of the semester here for a few weeks now. And they get home, and they get around different people that get in their ears about a lot of different things. And sometimes that changes things, not just this year, but in previous years, but not much. It was good, healthy conversations that we had after the season, and kind of where we are right now.”

When you’re entering the portal season already knowing that your star quarterback and one of your star wide receivers are coming back, how much does that help when you’re recruiting offensive guys out of the portal?

“Yes, certainly. I think great players want to play with great players. And I think players across the country that are, you know, in the portal and looking for a new home, are able to look at this place and see a lot of great things about this. They can watch the Netflix documentary, which I’ve had a lot of people watch that and said, ‘Man, after seeing you guys on Netflix, like that’s a place that I want to become, be a part of,’ because of the way that we were portrayed, accurately on that series.”

“What we did on the field, obviously, the record wasn’t what we wanted, but people saw how close we were in games, and we just didn’t finish in a lot of fourth quarters. People saw what we did the year before, winning nine games and finishing two points away from being in the College Football Playoff. And there’s a lot that people want to be a part of, but certainly when you have the opportunity, if you’re an offensive player, you know you’ve got your quarterback returning, or you’re a defensive player, you’ve got other great players around you, not just Dylan [Stewart], but guys on all three levels of the defense that are returning. That’s a major, you know, bonus.”

“If you’re a wide receiver in the portal, for example, you don’t want to go somewhere where you don’t know who the quarterback is going to be. You know, we’ve got really talented quarterbacks in this program already, not just LaNorris [Sellers], but the Cutter [Woods] also. And the same thing from a defensive standpoint, if you’re a defensive back, you don’t want to come somewhere with come somewhere where there’s not going to be a pass rush in front of you, and you’re out there covering all day. They know there’s going to be a pass rush here with the guys we have returning up front, the linebackers, and the coaching that we now have. And there’s a lot of things that excite guys in the portal, but certainly, when you got great players returning like that, it’s a big bonus.”

Getting coach Randy Clements in here. You kind of knew that offensive line room was going to look different. But with all the guys who have entered the portal, did you figure at the end of the season that room was going to have a complete reset, or has any of this kind of surprised you?

We knew we needed to get better. Look, it is what it is. When you go 4-8, I think we gave up 44 sacks, if i’m not mistaken. It’s hard to say that we played great up front, just it is what it is. And that’s not all on the offensive line, that’s on me, that’s on the coaches. That’s the one you guys have heard me say before. Guys see a quarterback get sacked, and they automatically want to blame the offensive line. I’m not saying that a lot of our sacks were on the quarterback, a lot of our sacks were on the running backs, a lot of our sacks were on tight ends and receivers. We all had a hand in it, but it’s hard to say that everything was great when we didn’t play well enough, we didn’t, and we need to be better. So I knew there was going to be somewhat of a reset. I knew there was going to be a new offensive line coach coming in here that was going to be able to, you know, really shape that room the way they needed to.”

“And I wasn’t, you know, sitting there saying we need to blow the whole thing up and bring in all these new offensive linemen like we gotta be able to practice too. And everybody in America wants offensive linemen. We’re no different. And we just can’t say everybody hit the road, and we’re going to remake the whole room. We’ve got some really good players in that room, some really talented players in that room that we need to continue to coach up even better than what we have. We got guys in that room that were recruited by every school in America, and I’m excited about those guys, and because of the players they are, the people they are.”

“But certainly there’s some guys that you know have left the program, that you know it’s there’s a financial element. It just is what it is in every position. And there’s money that you know guys, not just offensive linemen, but all across the country, money that guys want, and there’s money that schools have available to give them, and sometimes that doesn’t necessarily match up, and guys do what they feel is best for them in their career, and don’t want any of those guys leaving, miss those guys and appreciate everything the ones that are in the portal have done for our program, but, you know, it’s just kind of part of it right now. But again, it wasn’t a new coach come in, let’s just take a grenade to the room and just remake the whole thing. It wasn’t that, but it’s also, look, we need to get better. None of us were good enough. We’re four and eight. The head coach wasn’t good enough. None of us were good enough, but that room’s one of them where we need to be better.”

How many freshmen will be here in January?

“11, I believe, is the number. All but four. So 11 guys that will be moving in this coming Wednesday. So eager to get those guys here, and then eager to get the remaining group here in the summertime.”

And then when you do start adding portal additions, will those guys be able to come in for spring practice? Or does that just kind of differentiate by the player?

“The majority, yes, will be here. I mean, there’s guys that we’ve you know, I think it was Austin Stogner a couple years ago was coming from Oklahoma. He was in the portal. We knew he was coming, but he needed to finish some classes in Norman to graduate, and he finished, and then he came in the summertime. Portal season just opened, so I’m not sure of the academic situation for every player in the portal right now, but yes, the majority of them, I think, are, would be here. We would want them to be here in January, and it’d be very surprising if someone that we were after in the portal was not able to get here in January.”

Coach, you mentioned earlier that you feel like the staff is better now than it was, you know, several months ago. Have you already seen some early dividends with that, whether it’s with your current team or recruiting efforts, things like that?

“Yeah. And when I say that, I don’t mean to knock the previous staff, and I love those guys, and they’re great blessings. They’re great coaches, but it’s just, you know, the dynamic. Again, everybody’s undefeated right now. We haven’t played any games in 2026, but just the dynamic is really good. But the connection between, you know, Kendal [Briles] and Randy Clemens coming in here, their background, and how that meshes the two of those guys, and the connection Stan Drayton, and what I know about Stan as a person, and his track record is the running backs coach and and then Deion coming in, and the way that he’s hit the ground running, and how fired up he is about being here, and he’s telling the truth, and he texted me last night just how grateful he is to be here, and can’t wait to get to work. And it’s and it’s real.”

“So I think that’s it. It’s just a, it’s a it’s just a group of pros, and they’ve got a track record of success wherever they’ve been, whether it be Kendal calling plays, Randy coaching offensive line, Deion coaching the D line at Penn State, Stan and what he’s done in his career at the pro level and the college level, it’s just a bunch of real dudes, pros. Just the way that my interactions with them and what they’re about as people and coaches. Two, how fired they are to be here, and then three, they’re just, they’ve hit the ground running. You know, everybody was kind of off during this Christmas break and back different places. But every time I, you know, talk to Darren Usher, he’s doing a great job, from a recruiting standpoint for us, hitting things up. Every time I talked to Darren, it was, man. I just got off the phone with Clements and Kendal, and they’re together watching tape of guys, and they’ve got these ideas and things like that. So those are the early dividends I see, not to mention the reaction from recruits and current players. You know, current players that I visited with over Christmas break, how excited they are about the new offensive staff, or Deion. And then recruits that I’ve talked to as well, and just how excited they are about the guys that are coming in.”

During the signing day press conference, you were adamant about the defensive tackle and offensive line positions being a priority. Since then, have any other positions entered that territory?

“Yeah, we met as a staff this morning at eight, and really talked about that. That to me, you know, every position is a need with where we are. You know, you can make the argument you need more at every position, and you do just from a depth and competition standpoint, but I wouldn’t say that anything is necessarily changed. I can’t remember if Jalen [Kilgore] and Brandon Cisse had made their announcements yet at that point or not. So you know, if I said that that day and then right afterwards, two starting DBs announced every nearing the NFL Draft, and certainly we’ve got some talented DBs in that room, but you need to increase the competition in that room.”

“As you guys have heard me say, you have target numbers at every position that you want to be at. Some of those have changed because of NFL decisions that guys made. But I wouldn’t say there’s any drastic changes in what the priority is. It’s still the line of scrimmage. I would say, you know, defensive end, outside linebacker, defensive tackle, offensive line. You watched some of those games this past weekend. Man. It’s it’s look at the guys that have that are dominating on the line of scrimmage and the defensive line position. They’re the ones that are having a lot of success in these playoff games. There’s no doubt about it. So it starts inside out, starts up front and and that’s where we’ve got to get better by adding to what we already have, because we’ve got some really good players on both sides of the ball that are coming back on the line of scrimmage.”

On the report that Dylan Stewart and LaNorris were making combined 5 million in revenue share, you said that wasn’t even remotely close. Was that number too high or too low?

“I’m not going to get into that. I think y’all can read between the lines. I don’t think I’d be getting on social media to brag about two players making $8 million because of what it would do to the locker room. So, you know, read between the lines what I meant by that, because it wasn’t accurate. And that’s the problem when something is reported inaccurately. And don’t let me get started on what that reporter’s source was and how the source conveyed that to him, because that’s a different story. But in that situation, I told [Steve] Fink that that’s inaccurate, and made that known to the reporter, Fink did, and he stood by it, which that’s his prerogative as a reporter.”

“But it’s also disappointing when something like that happens, because I wish there was transparency. You know, I’d love to be able to pop on the internet right now and see what every player on Georgia’s team, Clemson’s team, and Texas’s team is making. Because, unfortunately, there’s a lot of crap out there that agents tell you and that kids are promised. And I’m talking to all these head coaches, and you know they’re calling me, they’re like, giving two guys X amount of money and things like that, because there’s a cap that we all have, and it gets misconstrued when somebody thinks that’s the number, and then you got guys in your own locker room that feel that way, or may see that they don’t know what’s true. I don’t walk into the team meeting next week when they come back and say, ‘Alright, guys, here’s the roster for 2026, here’s what everybody’s making from top to bottom. Good? Alright, let’s go,’ we don’t do that. And now everybody did. I’m all for it, but there’s no transparency. So when there’s inaccurate reports that come out like that, it’s frustrating because there is no transparency, and there’s just a lot of misinformation out there that affects a lot of things. Agents that think, man, look, South Carolina, what they’re doing. Current players that think, man, look, you know South Carolina’s doing with these two guys and whatnot. It’s just, it’s just, it’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

Will you be looking for a kicker in the portal? And then how is Coach Travian Robertson, and how would you assess what Jordan Dove did this year overall?

“Yeah, I would say every position is a position to need, and it’s a little bit different now, because the, you

know, the scholarship cap, where we were at 85 has changed. The SEC presidents decided to, you know, change that. Okay, where that change we’re now you can have more than 85 guys on scholarship, which before you know, both schools said, ‘Okay, we got, we got 85 scholarships.’ Most schools across the country have somewhere between three to four specialists, meaning punters, snappers, kickers on scholarship. Well, if you can go above 85, then you’re not capped at that anymore. So that certainly opens the door for more competition.”

“But yeah, I would say that we need to add to the depth in that room, because we really, we don’t have a lot, you know? We’ve got two long snappers, with Cole [Rasmussen] graduating. We’ve got two long snappers returning, and we’ve got what, Max [Kelley] and Mason [Love], from that punter, kicker standpoint. So scholarship or not, we need to add some depth in that room, just from a competition standpoint, from a saving their lid standpoint, all that. And so we’ll be looking. But again, I like the guys that we have. Mason did a great job this year. We’re excited about the young snappers, backs. I think is going to, is going to be a really good kicker. We need guys in there, competing.”

“Travian is good. He’s back in the office. He’s working every day. He’s down the hall right now. He’s driving. He’s in here doing rehab. He’s portaling. He’s doing all that stuff right now. So he’s doing really well. It’s great to have him back in the building. Is he 100 percent? No, but he’s certainly well on his way to being back at 100% so proud of him, and continue prayers for him as he gets back to 100 percent.

“I think Jordan Dove did a great job this year. You know, he’s got a great relationship with the players on the team, not just the D-linemen, but everybody, the D-tackles. And he did a good job, you know, coaching those guys. Jamil Walker, you know, hopped in and helped. And Kevin Hubbard, who you know, has been on the staff here for a few years. Kevin helped, but Jordan did a really good job coaching those guys, holding them accountable, doing great off the field, and then from a recruiting standpoint, because he was able to go out on the road, recruiting some in the fall in Travian’s place, we added him as a coach that went out, and he was able to go out during a couple off weeks, and did a nice job recruiting the class of defensive tackle that we just signed, and then the guys that we’re now recruiting for next year in the class of 2027.”

How did hiring Rex Hogan come to be, and how far is it away from some other SEC programs you’ve heard about?

“Yeah, so we’ve added Rex Hogan to our personnel department. That’s something, if you go back, I guess two years ago, somewhere in ’24, I guess, right around that time, we had to make a change in the role of the person that headed up that department. And when I did, Jeremiah and Jeff weren’t even here, but my conversations with Coach [Ray] Tanner, who I saw out walking yesterday, walking the dog. Um, looks healthy, happy, not stressed, not worried about the portal not doing contracts. So shout out to coach Tanner and Karen, walking the dog yesterday. Uh, meanwhile, I was taking a break from the ones that are portaling. But one conversation that coach Tanner and I had was, this was two summers ago, how I envisioned maybe structuring the personnel department, that we needed to hire somebody to head everything up. And then this was the summer of ’24, this was late June, early July, and then I’d also like to be able to get somebody with an NFL background, because I saw the college game heading more and more towards the pro model of scouting, NIL, revenue share, all that, and thought there was a benefit to that.”

“So I talked to some NFL people that summer. Probably had seven or eight conversations with guys in the NFL that I was going to interested in trying to get here. The timing was difficult, though, because it was the summertime, and they were all getting ready to go to training camps, and nobody was going to leave their NFL team two weeks before training camp opened to come here to South Carolina. So we kind of just put that on hold. And then didn’t really do it last year. And then, you know, with Jeremiah getting here and Jeff coming here, just conversations with those guys, going back to the fall, about here’s where I think we need to grow and continue to beef up in some areas.”

“I’m never going to be a guy that says we’ve got to have the biggest staff. I don’t want that. I’m a I’m a less is more guy. I don’t want, you know, giant staffs with everybody in the building’s got an assistant, and that assistant’s got an assistant. I’ll never be that guy. But when you looked around the league, I thought we were a little bit behind some schools from a personnel structure standpoint. Not a lot. I mean, we’re very much in line with a lot of people, but I just felt like there was a position or two that we were maybe missing, lacking. And Darren Usher does a phenomenal job. Phenomenal. I mean, he’s doing what a lot of schools have two or three people doing, and couldn’t be more fired up about him. We hired Brian Bachman last summer from Oregon. Brian’s done a great job, working with working with Darren, but just in my conversations with Jeremiah and Jeff the ability to beef it up a little bit, get somebody with even more of an NFL background in the building. I knew him when I was a graduate assistant at Tennessee, back in 2001 or two, we played Notre Dame. He was at Notre Dame, you know, at the time, kind of in a recruiting type position, and worked his way up and has been in the NFL for 20 plus years.”

“We interviewed, you know, multiple people for roles in recruiting. Rex was one of them. He’s got a background with Joe Decamillis and different people, and decided to be able to add him to the mix. He’s here today and working, and it’s really just to continue to strengthen what we already do, doing some great things in recruiting. Darren does an awesome job heading it up. But if there’s a way to make us even better and add to the personnel back there, let’s do it. And Rex, to me, fit what we were, what we were looking for.”