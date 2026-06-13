Everything South Carolina baseball coach Kevin Schnall said in his introductory press conference

South Carolina baseball coach Kevin Schnall spoke to the media for the first time since being named the 33rd head coach of the Gamecocks program.

Here is everything he said.

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Opening Statement

“June 12, 2010, we [Coastal Carolina] were 55-8. The end of the day, on June 13, 2010, we were 55-10. We lost four to three and 10 to nine. The Gamecocks broke our hearts, and as you guys remember, that group of guys went on to win back-to-back national championships. Pretty amazing to think. I remember walking out of the Myrtle Beach Pelican Stadium, the place was packed in Garnet and Black, over 5000 Gamecocks fans, and I remember saying to myself, ‘Wow, what would it be like to be a part of that.’ Well, today, sitting behind this microphone as your new head coach, I’m about to find out.”

“This moment, opportunity, my body is filled with gratitude, appreciation, and that’s my goal here today, is just to express my gratitude to those that put me, put us, in this position for this opportunity to come to fruition, and that starts with Jeremiah [Donati]. Jeremiah, I trust your leadership, I trust your vision. I look forward towards our partnership. President [Michael] Amiridis, Tyson Lusk, I was fortunate enough to meet Thad Westbrook today, the chair of our board. Thank you for this opportunity. I’m so eagerly anticipating attacking this job.”

“To the people in my life that make the most sacrifices. As a baseball coach, as you know, to be all in, it takes an absolute family effort, and I’m so lucky. My kids, Jaden and Fallon, are here. Sydney just left. They’ve made me a better person. They’ve made me a better coach. They are the people in my life that I want to make the most proud of me, because I’m so proud of them. Love you, guys. And then my wife, Megan, she’s the one that allows me to chase these opportunities, and we caught another one. Your love, your support makes such a difference. I love you guys so much and appreciate all you do to allow me to do what I do. To my parents, my mom was an elementary school teacher. She gave me the greatest gift you can get: belief. There’s nobody that believed in me more than my mom. My dad, who unfortunately passed away before the 2024 season, if it wasn’t for his influence, I’m not sure this would have been the career path for me. He helped shape my love for sports. I know he’s looking down today very proud. And then my brother Tim, I grew up with an older brother that I’m so lucky that I could look up to, and he was so influential in my life. And, ironically, he lives in New Jersey. His son, Ryan, is a Gamecock. He’s going to start his junior year next year, and I know my family is excited to get a chance to be around him a lot more.”

“Coastal Carolina University. Thank you. Thank you for the experience, the memories. Most importantly, thank you for the relationships. I love Coastal Carolina. I’ll always love Coastal Carolina. I’ll always be a very proud alum. Gary Gilmore, Coach Gilmore. I had the opportunity to share a dugout with Gary Gilmore for 23 years. I had a front row seat to learn how to build a program, how to establish a program, how to sustain a championship program. Gilly is one of the best college baseball coaches to ever do it. The opportunity he gave me, the belief he’s shown to me, is a big reason why I’m in this seat right now. I love you, Gilly, and can’t thank you enough.”

“To the former players, as you guys know, I didn’t throw one pitch, I didn’t field one ball, I didn’t have one quality at bat. Your success on the field is the reason I’m the head baseball coach here at the University of South Carolina. I love you guys and can’t thank you enough. All the former coaches that I had the opportunity to share a dugout with a piece of you are with me today. Thank you so much, Matt Hogue, our former ad. I’ll never forget this. In 1999, he was our SID, the recognition he helped me receive as a player. He’s continued to recognize me as a coach, and ultimately, he hired me. I’ll never forget that I’m always forever indebted to Matt Hogue, the current AD that’s at Coastal Carolina right now, Chance Miller. He’s only been there for a short, short time, but his energy, his vision, he has positively impacted Coastal Carolina. Coastal is lucky to have him personally. Chance, thank you for your friendship. Thank you for your honesty.”

“I won’t forget that presidents at Coastal, President Winebrake, our former president, President Benson, who’s now the president at West Virginia, and then our retired president, Dr. DeCenzo. We’ve got three very meaningful text messages from them. Wyatt Henderson, Delaine Stevens, the chair of Coastal’s board, Natasha Hannah, Patrick Sparks. Their leadership is what makes Coastal Carolina so special. Joe Moglia, Coach Moglia. I’ve said this numerous times. When they hired Coach Moglia in 2011, he changed the trajectory of Coastal Carolina, and I’m lucky to call him a friend and a mentor.”

“Ray Tanner, Coach Tanner, Coach Tanner built, as you guys know, the biggest, baddest, and best college baseball program in the entire country. Carolina was the standard from 2000 to 2012, nine super regionals, six trips to the College World Series, two national championships. Coach Tanner, I look forward to building our relationship, Gamecock Nation, our supporters, all the former players together. Together, we’re going to get this thing moving in the right direction. It’s going to take a complete team effort, and as I said out there, our former and current players are the most important people in this program, and I can’t wait to start developing and establishing relationships with them. In closing. Before we open it up to questions, second to June 30, 2016, the day that we dog piled in Omaha, Nebraska, after winning a national championship. This is the next best day in my family’s professional career. We are very excited, very honored to finally be officially Gamecocks.”

Will your analytics staff here be as large as the one as it was at Coastal? And how much does analytics play into your coaching?

“It’s a big part, you know. Matt Pepin will be our director of analytics. He’s also our general manager. Ultimately, what does he do? He provides us with information. We’re going to utilize that information from a development standpoint, so we will use analytics at a very high level. Exactly what our staff looks like, that’s still to be to be determined, but I can assure you that we’re going to have an elaborate staff, and our goal is to, and I believe that we will, we’re going to put together a staff that would rival any coaching staff in the entire country, and you’re only as good as the people that you surround yourself with.”

“As the head coach, the one thing that I know is when you have success, you get a chance to hold the microphone. People tend to give you the credit. Well, I can tell you, as the head coach, I play a very small role in it. You’ve got to surround yourself with elite people, which we’re going to do, which we’ve done in the past, and we’re going to do that again here, and that’s going to lead us to success.”

You mentioned in your first statement that it had to be the perfect opportunity at the perfect time. What made this the perfect time for you to make a change from where you were for so long?

“Like I said, Carolina embodies everything great about college baseball, championship tradition, unbelievable fan base, and athletic administration and university that is committed to excellence. As a coach, we’ve always wanted to measure ourselves against the best. The SEC is the major league of college baseball.”

What’s important to you on the offensive side of the game? How does that gel between you and your new hitting coach?

“Well, it’s gonna be a perfect marriage, just like I have right here with my wife of 17 years. Ultimately, the offensive philosophy is we want to have an offense that can beat you in multiple ways. We want to have the most dynamic offense in the entire country.”

“So what does that look like? You’re facing a number one pitcher, you’ve got to find a way to score a run. If you’re playing on a rainy day, big ballpark, whatever it may be, we want to put together the most dynamic, diverse offense we can possibly do. The name of the game is to score runs, and we want to have guys that are obsessed with getting to first base, also we want to be able to do the inside game, we want to be able to steal bases, we want to be able to have guys that can run first and third, we want to have guys that can score from first on doubles, and we want to have guys that can slug, we want to hit the ball out of the ballpark, so our goal is to put together and assemble an offense that is dynamic and can score runs in multiple ways, and obviously we want to have a balanced offense between left-handed hitters and right-handed hitters, but athleticism will be very important.”

What discussions went into the arrival on the helicopter? What were your thoughts about that?

“All I ever say is, if it’s going to push the program forward, I’m in. It’s not about me, but if it’s going to push the program forward, if it’s going to make the boat go faster, I’m in. It’s an awesome time, awesome day. Jeremiah, thank you for doing that.”

What is it about your style and the way that you interact with the fans and the community that really keeps the fans engaged all season throughout the years?

“Well, I think I’m honest. Well, I know I’m honest. If there’s three character characteristic traits that are non-negotiable in this program, and it’s something that I live by: honesty, loyalty, and accessibility, and that’s what I am.”

I know the goal, obviously, is to win games and get back to Omaha, but I’m curious, in these next couple of weeks and months, what are the priorities for you to set up the program for success in year one?

It’s a great question. Well, number one is to finalize assembling an elite staff, and we’re moving in the right direction, right there. 1-A is to retain and acquire elite players, and we’re moving in the right direction there.”

Chris Lamonis moved him to your office today at Coastal. What does it mean to you for him to be replacing you there, and the idea of setting up something with Coastal Carolina for a series?

Number one, Chris Lemonis, I have great respect for. He’s a friend of mine. I want Coastal Carolina to be great. I talked to Chris Lemonis this morning. I’m there for him. I’ll always be there for him. We’re ready to play. That was the first thing that we had to negotiate. We have to play Coastal Carolina, and Jeremiah agreed, so we will start playing Coastal Carolina.”

How do you balance retaining in the recruiting process of this roster when it comes to trying to bring guys back who were here last year and going out and finding your guys?

“We’re in constant communication with them right now as a staff, we’re assessing and evaluating every single position, but again, we’ve been in great contact with the players and you know, ultimately we want to make sure that people want to be here. It’s very important that they want to be at the University of South Carolina. They want to be part of the change, they want to be part of this program moving forward.

I’ve heard that Coastal, a lot of people called you Niner, because the number nine on your back is the plan here to wear that uniform and kind of spread that nickname.

“I’m good with everything, but my mom named me Kevin. I’m good with Kevin.”

How important you talk about recruiting to keep the in-state guys and making that a priority?

“Extremely, the connectivity in this state is unparalleled, and we’re going to build from inside out, but ultimately we’re never going to settle for the next best player. So, if that means we have to expand out, we will do that. The roster last year had 15 different states on it. The same thing at Coastal, we had to expand our wings and go coast to coast to go after the best student athletes in the entire country, but our number one priority would be dominating the state of South Carolina and making sure the best players in this state are Gamecocks.”

What does the process look like for you in determining which players you would like? What do you look for in terms of players you want back from this year’s team for next year at South Carolina?

“Well, we dove into them analytically, we obviously watched their video, and then we’ve got a lot of intel. We’ve got great relationships in this industry, and you know, Monte Lee was a star, and he was extremely professional in handling this, so Bonnie Lee gave us a lot of intel. Stuart Lake is another guy that we leaned on heavily, so we were able to collect a lot of information on these guys very quickly, and then ultimately now it’s our job to assemble the best roster to put us in the best position to be extremely successful.”

Why do you think the SEC has separated itself from all the other leagues in college baseball?

“Resources.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!