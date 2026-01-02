Everything South Carolina EDGE/OLB coach Deion Barnes said in introductory press conference

Shane Beamer and South Carolina hired Deion Barnes as the Gamecocks’ new edge rusher and outside linebackers coach after the departure of Sterling Lucas to LSU.

On Friday morning, South Carolina held an introductory press conference with Barnes and Beamer.

Here is everything Barnes said.

Opening Statement

“I’m happy to be here. I want to thank Coach Beamer, his wife, for believing in me. I want to thank the board for believing in me as well. I’m more excited than anything to get to work. That’s why I texted Coach Beamer last night. Said I’m ready to get to work. I love this game. I love coaching young players. I love helping guys reach their full potential. That’s why I’m all about so I’m excited to get to work and help these guys out and those that want to get to the next level, and push it towards that way, and make this room even better than what the previous coach did. I’m happy to be here.”

How much did Stan Drayton also be on staff here, playing into your decision, if at all?

“Recommendations, and just talking with him. He knew coach Beamer, knew the type of program South Carolina was, so just asking the questions, and he was able to answer them. And I mean, it helped a lot. As far as just familiarity and comfortability.”

With Dylan Stewart being back, how much did that play into you wanting to come down here?

“I mean, it’s a blessing to have him in the room, but I came down here because I believe the Coach White, Coach Beamer, but it’s definitely a blessing. I’m excited to be able to coach him up and help him get better. So definitely a big part of it as well. I’m ready to coach all those guys.”

You mentioned Dylan, but with the rest of that room, what have you been able to learn about those guys so far?

“Talking with the guys on the phone sounded like the guy was hungry, sounded like the guys is ready to work, and they are willing to do what’s needed to be done to put the work in. So the sense I got from room, it’s a real hungry room that’s really, you know, go out there and do even better on the football field.”

You left a place in Penn State that you played there, you coached there, all in all, about a decade. What was the draw to South Carolina for you?

“It was talking with Coach Clayton, like Coach Beamer said, on the road, understanding what he likes to do on defense, understanding who Coach Beamer is as a total head coach. That was really the draw. Our relationship with Coach White, and then also, you know, expanding and then going beyond Penn State, been there for a long time, expanding out, seeing what I can do on another level with other guys. I feel like God called me here to be able to, you know, for a different purpose. I think that was all the factors in coming here.”

You’re going to be one of the youngest assistant coaches on staff. What do you do with your coaching style to get guys to buy into your philosophy as such a young guy?

“I mean, you’ve got to have respect. They’ve got to respect what you’re doing and gain respect, because it’s stuff that I do teach it works. But also, I explain the why behind it. I’m not just going to tell them you run through a wall, and I don’t explain why you run through the wall. So the explanation why, behind it is a big part of it.”

From a recruiting standpoint, there are obviously a lot of guys who you recruit at Penn State that South Carolina has been recruiting. How much will that benefit as you move forward, some of these recruiting classes down the road that you’re trying to build in high school?

“I think you just said it. We’ve got similar guys that we’ve been going after. So I’m familiar with a lot of these guys, and I know the assets that they can bring to a university. So it’s nothing but talking with them and having them understand that the same teaching, the same type of preparation I have for the game I’m having down here. So it’s just transferring, you know, my thoughts as far as what I had when I was my previous stop to here, helping them guys understand that it’s all about technique, fight, the willingness to be able to help them to that next level.”

Were you able to watch South Carolina’s defense any during the last season? Have you got a chance to watch some tape while you’ve been here?

“I’ve been watching a little bit of tape of the guys that’s currently here. I watched them versus Clemson. They did a good job. I know what they had as far as on defense, I didn’t watch the total team, but digging more into it as I get here now.”



