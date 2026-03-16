Everything South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said after three practices, spring break

South Carolina football returned from Spring Break this afternoon as offensive coordinator Kendal Briles spoke with local media.

The Gamecocks practiced three times before the break and return to the field on Wednesday following Tuesday’s Pro Day. Here is everything Briles had to say.

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How much of the previous playbook did you look at and throw out or tweak to put into your offense?

“To be honest with you, didn’t really look at previously, what was going on from a playbook standpoint/ We knew that we wanted to come in and how we’re going to implement our system. Fortunately, there’s some carryover from what has been run here in the past, so some of that helps with the players.”

“But you know, nowadays, there’s so many players coming in and out of programs. Whether that helps or not, it may help a couple guys, but that part of it’s been pretty easy.”

How has it been with LaNorris Sellers the first three days on the field?

“Yeah, a lot more to go. A lot of work to do, not just him, but everybody. But I was pleased with him and the other quarterbacks; they look sharp. You know, I’m really impressed with his mental capacity, really sharp. You know, obviously, he’s gifted athletically, but matters a lot to him. Cares a lot. He works really hard, and I really appreciate that.”

Whether it’s fundamentally or mechanically, what are a couple of things you’re stressing to LaNorris?

“Yeah, just, you know, some of the details of his footwork and the way that we match with our running backs and different things with play action. So, you know, everybody coaches things differently. And you know, the thing that you don’t try to do is get a guy that’s as athletic as him to think.”

“So I want it to be as natural as I can, and let his talent go out there and play, and then give him some parameters and things that can help him be better. And the thing I’ve learned is very coachable, whatever we talked about afterwards, and then the film session the next day, he’s gone out to plot that. So it’s good to see.”

As you implement your playbook, what does the timetable of the rollout look like? Do you want them to have everything down by the end of spring, or do you slowly introduce things all the way up to the season?

“No, we’ll try to put everything in, and that’s really kind of the model. And I’m sure Coach [Shane] Beamer will speak about some of that. But we really only got some of the base down stuff in, and then we got more base down stuff this week, and then we’ll start getting into some situations, third down, red zone, goal line, two-minute, four-minute, all that stuff. And that’s when you really can implement all those things.”

“And hopefully by the end of spring, when you get done with 15 practices, you’ve got enough reps of what you tried to install. You know, the worst thing you do is go out there and install a whole bunch of material and not get to rep them. And so hopefully we’re able to install and be good at what we’re trying to get done. And then, you know, not do too much. You know, we want to get these guys out there and let them play free and not have to think too much.”

“And obviously, you’ve got to be ready and prepared for situations. But hopefully we’ll get everything installed, and then you kind of reinstall in the summer, and then you do the same thing once you get into fall camp. So they’re always going to have welcome material for most of the year, and then we’ll figure out our personnel as well and how we need to play in that.”

When you and LaNorris first started meeting with each other, how much did you guys talk about his struggles last year?

“Yeah, we didn’t talk about it at all. That was last year. So everything we’re doing is trying to move forward and put him in the best position to be successful.”

What would your message be to any Twitter offensive line coach on what Coach Randy Clements brings to the team and what you’ve seen the last couple of weeks?

“I wouldn’t respond directly or indirectly to a Twitter o-line coach. I think Coach Clem’s resume and the way that he’s been able to sustain over the course of time, which he’s been coaching for 35 years, and he’s done it at a high level, and he’s the best online coach that I’ve been around.”

“Thrilled to have him here. He’s got a good support group, you know, with him, with Jason Smith, who played for him, and, you know, I feel really good about where we are already up front with, you know, the drills and techniques that he’s coaching our players to do.”

How challenging can it be that you have so many new guys up front to get things figured up when you’re trying to figure out which five is the best?

“It’s really not because you’re installing a new system anyway, you know? So guys are gonna have to learn it, whether they were here or not. I mean, I love to walk in a place that had five guys that were all bona fide starters, that had played together and communicated together. That makes things easier. But that’s not the case. And we knew that wasn’t gonna be the case.”

“You know, first thing you gotta do is get them to mold into the team and the structure and buy into Coach Beamer’s vision, you know, with the culture of the team, and they’ve done that. They’re good teammates. And then you start getting in the X’s and O’s, and you know, like I said, Coach Clem is one of the best that there is. And we’ll find the right five to go play. And we got some guys, you know, kind of shuffling positions right now, and seeing, you know, who fits best, but been pleased at the progress. And you know, this week will be huge.”

When you look at what you did with Josh Hoover at TCU, can any of that be applied to what you’re doing with LaNorris at South Carolina?

“Yeah, you know, some of the throw game that we use with Josh, you’ll definitely see the same schemes. You know, we were probably more throw-happy than we’ll be here. That just fit Josh and his skill set. He’s really a pure thrower. And, you know, we didn’t want to run him much. And I think with LaNorris durability, we’ll be able to do some more of that and use his legs at times. So, you know, we’re still learning right now as well. And you know, on the third day of practice, and really all three, but LaNorris is throwing the ball really well. So is Cutter [Woods] and the rest of the guys.”

With the offensive line, you come in, you say you’ve got a two-year guy coming back in Josiah Thompson, you’ve got Jacarrius Peak coming on the other side. Now, there’s been some instances where you can’t count them. How much does that affect your overall scheme, or did it?

“You really can’t let it affect you. It doesn’t matter. We want to get those guys back and want them to get healthy and all those things, but we’ve got a job to do. We’ve got to get guys prepared to do it, and so we can’t worry about that. You just got to move on and find the next best guy to get out there and take their place. Schematically, I don’t think it really changes as far as those guys not being in there, and so we’ll adapt and adjust.”

What are some of the traits you’re looking for in building a successful offensive line?

“You want guys that are passionate about playing football. Especially in today’s world, where there’s other things that are involved besides just playing the game of football. You need tough guys that are willing to go work every single day. It’s not a lot of times, a lot of times, a fun job for those guys to go out there and bang. And so you got to have guys that love it, and then they’re passionate to do it.”

“You’ve got to coach it as well. And that’s our job. That’s why they call us coach. Obviously, you need to be talented. You’d like to have some length. But the more I’ve been around it, especially up front, guys that love the game, and guys that are tough, that are going to go out there and, you know, die for your teammates. That’s what you want.”

How is Landon Duckworth settling in so far? What’s his role this spring?

“He’s done well, you know, he’s extremely talented. Throws the ball really well, moves well. I’ve been impressed with his growth from, we had some OTAs before spring ball, from his knowledge there to where he is now. I can tell he’s really studied and he’s worked at it. So I’ve been pleased with him there.”

“Right now he’s running with the third group, and those guys aren’t getting a ton of reps, but he is getting reps. He and Lucian Anderson are both getting reps. So we’re able to coach him, and they’re able to get out there and go, and then, obviously, with all the routes on there and individual stuff, and getting to work with him. So he’s got a ton of talent. He’s got a lot of want to and excited about the future.”

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Kendall, you’ve been around a while, not asking for specifics or anything, but how much of your background comes into every playbook that you put together? Do you still have stuff that maybe you ran in high school that creeps its way into a playbook?

“Yeah, there’s stuff in there. Yeah, if it’s good and it’s stood the test of time, then, you know, we’ll hang on to it. Obviously, I’m not wanting to keep something around if it’s not helping us, you know. So pick up things along the way all the time. I’m sure we’ll pick up things here that allow us to win.”

By the time you get to a season, do you have a set number of wide receivers you want ready to play?

“You want to have six or seven. I mean, guys, I hear that all the time, you really do. You’ve got to have that many guys to be ready to go play, because, you know, they’re going to get [banged up] they’re going to have soft tissue stuff, and you’ve got to have guys that can be interchangeably outside and inside. So I think we’ll probably have eight.”

How challenging will it be to narrow it down to that?

“I’m hoping it is, you know, I’m hoping that the guys are playing and putting that type of pressure on Coach Mike Furrey and myself that, you know, which of the guys I’m gonna put out there on the field.”

“Like what I’ve seen so far. We’ve got some guys have played a lot of snaps, and we just, you know, we got to figure out what fits in the best, and the positions inside and outside, make sure we’re getting, you know, the three or four best on the field at the same time.”

Same thing, but kind of with the running backs. How many guys do you like to play over the course of a game, over the course of the season? What are you seeing from that group so far this spring?

“I like our running back group there. We got some depth, which we needed. I think we’re going to have some durable guys, but we’re going to have five, I think five real guys in that room, probably six that would feel really good about it.”

“They’re rotating a lot. Coach [Stan] Drayton is doing a good job rotating them, but you’ve got to have four. You’ve got to have four to go into the season, because it’s just hard to sustain, especially in the SEC, and stay healthy at practice and on game day. So I feel good about the guys that we have and the progress that we’re making.”

When you decide on the receivers, do you have to have one pigeonholed as the slot or do you want those guys to be interchangable?

“You don’t. It can be sometimes hard for those smaller guys to block and do those things, but I’ve seen guys do it. You know, it’s typical, usually you’re taller guys, bigger guys, are the outside guys, and you know, that’s kind of why we’re built right now. But you always you want to have, you want to have the best players on the field. So if there’s a guy that has to come in and learn and to make us better, then you know, that’s our job. So we got to figure out, get the best guys on the field.”

Based on your history, when it’s all put together, when it’s all clicking, what will South Carolina’s offensive average points-wise?

“We need to be productive enough for us to win football games. I don’t care if we average 12 points per game if we’re winning every single game. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s how we’re judged is go win games. Can’t answer that question. We’ll see the kind of team we got. We’ve been through three spring practices, so a lot of water under the bridge before that.”