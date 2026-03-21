Everything Southern's Carlos Funchess said after loss to South Carolina women's basketball in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Southern women’s basketball head coach Carlos Funchess spoke with the media after an opening-round loss to No. 1 seed South Carolina during the NCAA Tournament.

Here is everything he said.

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Opening Statement

“I knew it would be an uphill battle from jump tip because they have a tremendous team. They have size. They have athleticism. Everything that you want in a basketball team, they have it, and they do a great job of coaching.”

Carlos, you said you anticipated it was going to be an uphill battle throughout. Did you expect that they would continue pressing that way against you throughout the game?

“I did. They’re trying to get ready to win a National Championship, and they have to come out and set that tone. That’s what they need to do, and that’s what we would do as well.”

“They did a great job of disrupting us. I knew it was going to be hard to get to the mid 50s against them. I think they came in giving up 57 points a game in the SEC. I mean, that’s amazing. You’re playing against some of the best athletes in the country, in the world, I would say, in women’s basketball.”

“I knew it was going to be tough. I was hoping that somebody could get extremely hot and give us 15 to 18 points, but it didn’t happen. But we kept fighting, kept battling. It’s frustrating. So I tried to keep them calm and just told them keep fighting, keep battling.”

What are you most proud of your team just throughout this season?

“We went through a three-game losing streak, and they could have fractured, but they didn’t. They stuck together. They toughed it out. We had some key injuries at that time. But we had some players that didn’t play a lot early that stepped their game up, and that helped us down the stretch as we made a run the last four, five games of the season. Like you said, overcoming adversity, sticking together as a team.”

What was your message to your team after the game, especially to those that will be coming back next season and kind of getting their mind right for the offseason, and to get back to this place to three-peat?

“Just to stay hungry. Keep competing regardless of what the score is. You don’t worry about that. You go out and try to play with structure on both ends of the court. I thought we kept competing. We just couldn’t get shots to fall. They had a lot to do with it. They’re one of the best teams, if not the best team in the country, but we kept battling.”

“To the ones that are leaving, I’m so thankful to be able to coach those young ladies because they gave me everything that they had.”

“To the ones returning, we’re going to get back in the gym this summer and continue to work and try to get back to this point again.”

Looking at your schedule, you played a lot of the top teams in the country, especially early on. Did it help prepare you for today?

“We’ll most definitely play a competitive schedule. I think we had the number one strength of schedule in the country prior to playing our conference games. We’re most definitely going to do that.”

“Yes, I think it did prepare us. But as a player, certain things you can’t do anything about. If you’re playing against a 6’7″ and you’re boxing them out and they reach over top and get a rebound, that’s just they have a size advantage. They have some great athletes as well. So it did prepare us, but we couldn’t overcome the athleticism and their size.”