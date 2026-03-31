Everything special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley said about South Carolina spring practice

South Carolina special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley spoke to the media on Monday to share an update on how spring practice has gone so far. Here’s everything he had to say.

After a few weeks of practice, what are your thoughts on your specialists and what you’ve seen so far?

“A lot of learning — a lot of learning for me about the guys, who they are. A lot of learning for them, too, because they went through winter football school. Some of the stuff was different, some of the terms were slightly different, so they’re doing a great job picking up and going. Have been very pleased with the specialists and the core guys that have been doing drills and learning the six phases. It’s been a lot of fun, lot of work, and those guys are doing a great job.”

Who are the core guys, and what makes those guys core guys?

“Right now, not to sidestep that question, everybody’s a core guy just because they’re all learning the new stuff. When we get closer and closer to game day in the fall, your core guys are the guys that are… And when I say core guys, playing on all four phases, so maybe it’s not a guy that’s a starter on offensive or defense. We’ll definitely use offensive and defensive starters in maybe one or two phases, but those core guys are not necessarily starters on offense or defense, but they’re very close on their side of the ball, and they’re playing their butt off on special teams. You know, big, fast, smart, dependable — those guys that you can trust in all four phases on Saturday.”

Did you and Coach [Shane] Beamer talk yesterday about the possibility of Neff Giwa blocking field goals for you guys this upcoming season?

“I’ve heard that he’s above average in height, so I think that will be an advantage. I mean, I’m excited. I have used offensive lineman in the past on field goal block, especially if they’re willing and aggressive to get penetration. Long arms are always a pain in the butt for the kick team, for sure.”

There are probably a lot of live situations for the placekickers most practices. Is that a safe assumption?

“Like 11-on-11, they’re getting kicks? Yes, trying to do it as much as possible without making them kick every single day. Trying to get as many reps as possible.”

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You probably aren’t going to reveal who’s doing the best at this point, but how do you feel like those have gone for you guys?

“I think they’ve gone real well. The guys don’t like me saying this, but Saturday was windy. For eight years in Buffalo, I dealt with the wind all the time, so they did a good job of dealing with the wind, both placekickers and Max [Kelley] kicking kickoffs on Saturday. And what I told them is, ‘You can’t replicate that.’ So it’s really windy on Saturday. Most people probably didn’t even really notice, but if you’re a placekicker, you notice right out the gate. And both those guys handled it well. I said, ‘You got to experience it.’ One or two or three of our games in the fall, there’s going to be wind. We got a chance to rep it on Saturday, and I was happy with how those guys responded.”

Is Kelley the primary kickoff guy at this point, or is there anyone else [in the picture]?

“The other guys are working it, as well. I mean, Max did a great job last year. He’s done great so far in spring. I don’t think there’s anybody right now, anywhere on the team, that’s a, ‘That’s the starter going into the fall.’ Everybody’s getting reps and working it, but he’s done good in the spring. And he, obviously, as you guys know, did a good job last fall.”

With Mason [Love], are punting and holding on field goals probably his primary responsibilities?

“Those are definitely his primaries. We’ve gotten him a little bit of placekicking, as well. He’s been working that. Been very pleased with him. Again, with the wind, his only opportunities were sky kicks — kicks where you’re trying to pin them inside the 10. He only had two reps, and both reps were outstanding. So that was good to see him rise to the occasion with it being windy and still be able to control the ball. And yeah, he’s been outstanding as a holder.”

Are there technical aspects you’ve been able to bring to your guys that have helped them these last couple months?

“It’s been fun working with those guys. I think every coach, even if some of the technique is similar, maybe says it a little bit different. And it’s getting know those specialists. My philosophy always with specialists has been, ‘Let’s figure out how to speak the same language.’ It’s not necessarily my language when it comes to specialists. So there’s been a lot of time spent on the grass together in the indoor and then watching film together. Not, ‘Hey, you need to do A to B to C,’ but ‘Let’s look at your approach here. What do you see? It looks like this plants a little bit deeper or a little bit shallow. How does that affect your hips?’ Just getting to know one another, getting to speak the same language. So that’s been very helpful.

“I think the more you can get to know your specialist, the more you can get involved with the mental side of it, too. Because with those guys, we know that’s a big part of it, where they’re just trying to do a very hard task at a very high, repetitive rate so they can do the same thing every single time. Easier said than done. So what’s the mental going into this rep, that kick, good or bad? What are we learning from it?”

When you come out of preseason camp, is there a minimum number of core guys that feel comfortable with going into the year?

“Yeah, I think it’s the more the merrier on that one. The depth charts — with Coach Beamer’s help, obviously — will sort themselves out. But the more guys that you’re comfortable with… Even if they’re not a four-core guy, maybe they’re not one of the best 11 on one of the phases, but we know how the season goes: Somebody breaks a shoelace, and you got to throw them in. Somebody misses a week with a minor injury. Have you been training guys up so they’re confident to step in on that phase? So for me, there is no minimum, and I’m shooting for the highest maximum that we can get going into the season.”

You have three long snappers who are trying to sort themselves out. What do you see from those guys?

“Emmet [Rhoades] has experience transferring in. He does have Saturday afternoon experience. But all three of those guys, they’ve all been getting reps. They’re all working hard. Really, through the course of the spring, my goal during spring is, let them all get just about equal reps so they can keep learning, keep competing, keep fighting for that job. And then, we’ll see how it sorts out in the fall.”

When you were in Buffalo, you had a couple guys who transitioned from other countries, who had rugby backgrounds. What was that experience like, and how is that transition in your eyes for Giwa coming up?

“I always liked working with those guys as a special teams coach because their movement skills are so, so good and so well-developed. The other thing — probably not for every position, especially in this case — but they also can kick the ball because that’s what they [do]: They handle the ball, they kick the ball. There’s a lot of times, smaller guys, like your linebacker, your running back… Worked with a running back that came over, was a high-level rugby player, they can all kick the ball. An emergency guy, a service guy, they’re comfortable doing that. So that’s always fun as a special teams coach.”