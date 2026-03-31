Everything TCU head coach Mark Campbell said after falling to South Carolina women's basketball in Sacramento Regional 4 finale

TCU head coach Mark Campbell spoke with the media after falling to South Carolina in the Sacramento Region 4 at Golden 1 Center Elite Eight contest.

Here is everything he said.

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Opening Statement

“Just want to open up and congratulate South Carolina on a really well-played game. Wish them nothing but the best as they head to Phoenix and compete for a national championship. I’m so proud of this team and this group. They took our program and our university on just another magical, special season. This one game will not define our season.”

“But what this group has accomplished, with 10 new players that came together and never played for TCU basketball in June, and 10 months later, we’re a game away from the Final Four, and just had an amazing journey together. And I could not be more proud sitting up here with these guys. But it’s hard when the journey ends.”

You have some Sacramento roots being here at Sac State. Could you just talk about your trip back here and how that felt coming back to Sacramento?

“It’s been just an awesome week, mainly getting to see the people that were at Sac State when me and my coaching staff was there. So just that part of getting to spend time. They’re obviously working this whole Elite Eight bracket. So that part’s been amazing. My family has been able to see friends and relationships that were established here.”

“We’ve been able to go to some of the local food shops and coffee shops. It’s been really, really special. It’s been a full-circle moment. I absolutely loved my time at Sac State, primarily because of the people. Just getting to bring our team back here and be on this stage at the Golden 1. Obviously we used to play the Causeway Classic here against our rival, UC Davis. So all of it has just been a really special week. It really has.”

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We talked a lot about this week about closing the gap. I know how the game went last year, but it was a game in the fourth quarter. Can you take that as a sign of progress?

“Yeah. Again, you’re not comparing one year to the next in any way, shape, or form. I think that model’s out the window. Last year’s group had a great battle against Texas. I think I would compare progress. If I gotta have that group back and you get that group for a second year, it doesn’t work that way.”

“We’ve got 10 players that are brand new, never played together, never played for our staff. And you’ve got to get that group to come together and try and make another run. So if you’re asking about progress, I would say what this team has accomplished is magical, special. They won 32 games. They were Big 12 champions. They’re a game away from the Final Four.”

“I would say the progress is elite, as well as anybody in the country. Again, I could be off on this, but I think there’s five teams in America that have won 30 games in the last two years. Four of them are in the Final Four, and I think the other fifth team is TCU. So I think the progress that has been made at TCU, I think four years ago they were 1-and-17 in the Big 12. Three years ago, they were holding open tryouts with players from the rec center. So I would say it’s been incredible what this team has accomplished. I thought it was incredible what last year’s team accomplished.”

What was going so well defensively in keeping South Carolina in check in the first half that kind of got away from you down the stretch, especially in the fourth quarter?

“I wouldn’t use the word “got away.” Your margin for error against South Carolina, UConn, Texas, UCLA is almost zero. Our kids fought and battled. It was an eight-point game heading into the fourth quarter. And with this level — the South Carolinas of the world, a bad shot, a turnover, a missed blockout, it just escalates rapidly.”

“I think we called timeout and there was three minutes into the fourth quarter and it went from eight to 20 like that. And, so, again, you’re playing a 40-minute game with a tiny margin for error. We didn’t change anything schematically. This group fought for 40 minutes. I think the biggest issue — 22 offensive rebounds against a team like them, you can’t give them that many opportunities at second shots. I think that’s the biggest takeaway from not being able to be in the fight heading down the home much stretch of the game.”