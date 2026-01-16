Everything Vic Schaefer said following Texas' loss to South Carolina

Texas head women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer spoke with the media following No. 4 Texas’ 68-65 defeat against South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday night.

Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening Statement

“Well, I don’t think there’s any doubt (for) anybody that was in the arena tonight or on national TV, two teams just really just competing and playing their hearts out. I’m very proud of my kids. I think we’re in a tough spot, and I’m just proud of how hard they play and their focus tonight. We’ve had a couple of games where we’ve turned it over a little bit more than normal. We were averaging 9-point-something going into the LSU game. We’ve had back-to-back games where we’ve had, I think, 17 and tonight we had 22, but I can’t fault my kids tonight. They played their heart out. As always, a great environment here. When I walk off that floor tonight, I know I’ve got a hell of a team and we’d stay tomorrow and play overnight if they want to. We just came up a little short tonight. We have a thing we talk about, a poem called ‘It’s Only One Possession’, and I think each of our players could claim that. It’s only one possession. I mean, it’s a one possession game, and probably the play of the game is (Madina) Okot’s three. Other than that, it was just a heavyweight title fight, and I’m not trading my group for anybody. I love these kids, I love their fight, I love their competitive spirit, and I thought they were really tough tonight. And again, they’ve been put in a really tough position. So I’m proud of them, and we’ll go back home tonight, we’ll go to work tomorrow. We’ll get ready to play (Texas) A&M on Sunday at home, and we’ll just take it one game at a time. This team is really special. Congratulations to South Carolina, they played really well. Again, I thought we competed very well, we got them on offensive boards by four. They only got two in the second half, of course they shot it way better. 63% in the third, 50% in the fourth. So our defense wasn’t quite as solid as it was in the first and the second, but I’m proud of my kids. I hate it for them, the way it turned out, but they did all they could do.”

With a one possession win over this team in November, one possession loss tonight, what do you take overall from your two matchups against South Carolina?

“Just what it says, two really good teams, two really competitive teams full of competitive kids. Probably got two competitive coaches, too. I can look on the sheet and point to the number of things that are glaring but it’s as you said, it’s one possession. And we all know, myself included, whether it’s an out of bounds play I called and we didn’t get it in. My turnover, right? So we could all be accountable for the one possession that the game is. When you get two teams like this together that know each other so well, you’re gonna have these knockdown drag outs. And being in that environment tonight, to see these kids compete the way they did, and again for us, we’ve been on the road for the last six days, so it is what it is.”

Can you talk a little bit about your full court pressure?

“We got eight more shots than they got, but they got 13 more free throws that we got. But the press was good. For whatever reason, we talked about it at LSU, we didn’t press, like we weren’t in the press like we were tonight, and that’s been our bread and butter. It’s what makes Rori (Harmon) so unique and different as a point guard. She plays full court, 94 feet. Nobody else in the country does that. (She) runs the team, and so just for us tonight to get into the press and create some of those issues, I was just, again, proud of our energy. It just takes a lot of juice, and you get so close. We might have turned it over some, but there were some other times where I’m thinking, ‘Man, that five seconds sure takes long. It feels like seven or eight.’ So our kids are built for that, they embrace it, love being in it. Again, I’m proud of our juice on that end and how we handled that.”

Last year, (South Carolina’s) leading scorer, I think, was 12.7 points per game. This year, they got four above that. It seems like a different team. What do you see from this team that’s kind of different than last year?

“They certainly have a lot of bigs over there. They got a lot of size, but I think Raven (Johnson) is just playing really hard right now. She reminds me a lot of Rori sometimes and how she’s playing both ends and really tries to make things difficult on opponents, like Rori’s done her entire career. So I think that she’s really trying to impose her will on her teammates to play hard. When she’s playing hard on the ball like Rori, when you’re standing behind those two, you go, ‘She’s playing pretty hard, I guess I’ll play pretty hard, too.’ If you’re soft on the ball, I promise you, you’re gonna be soft behind the ball. I think Raven, I think she’s really trying to claim and own the team and how they play and their toughness. I think that permeates through their team. Tonight, I thought we did a decent job on Joyce (Edwards). She’s such a good player. And (Madina) Okot, 4-for-7, I mean that’s okay. (Ta’Niya) Latson played good tonight, her and Tessa (Johnson) both, they shot it well, 5-for-9 and 4-for-5, and Raven was 4-for-10. This game is a guard game. It’s nice to have all that size out there and we both have size, but it is a guard’s game, and you win with guard play. I felt like that first half with all the turnovers that we had, I really challenged our kids to take care of the ball and guards got to play. That size doesn’t matter if that guards can’t do anything and they can’t handle themselves. I thought our guards were much better in the second half. We played better and really executed some really good stuff down the stretch, just like we did in Vegas down the stretch there, we executed some really good stuff and we had to have it on the half court tonight. We did some really good stuff on the half court, end-lines, and out-of-bounds. In a 40 minute game for two hours, it’s one possession, literally. You can go down the list, every player can go down the list and go, ‘I had one (turnover), I had four, I had five’, and it’s just the way it is. I think the other thing too, (Madison) Booker basically played 40 (minutes). She was 39:51. Rori was 38. Jordan (Lee) getting in foul trouble probably bothered us a little bit, but I thought Breya (Cunningham) did a good job. (Bryanna) Preston came in and we played those two together, and I thought she did a good job. But, obviously, something that we don’t want to happen.”

The NCAA yesterday announced that they are moving the transfer portal window. It’s not going to open now until the day after the Championship game. Just wondering from your perspective, is that a good thing? Bad thing? What do you think, how does it impact roster management?

“Fired up. Last year, we’re in the Elite Eight, I think, when it opened, and my conscience won’t allow me to go start recruiting kids when my juice and energy and focus needs to be on these kids, right? I think we had a team in our league, they had already recruited their entire, what is now four of their starting five before we ever got done playing. So, I think it’s a great decision, and it’s just fair. All that stuff’s got a lot of different aspects to it, but I think that’s a good thing.”

How does a loss like this jump start trying to find some of that consistency going into Sunday’s game?

“Yeah, again, we didn’t play great tonight, but we played hard and we competed our tail off. I’ve got no complaints. Look, any of our faults, you blame me for. I’m obviously the coach, and I haven’t coached them well enough to teach them to make some decision where we don’t turn the ball over. I’ll wear that. These kids played their heart out. I’m good. I think the people that wanted us here, they got what they wanted, and so we played our tail off. I’m proud of our kids to come in here and play like they did against that team. We out-rebounded them on the offensive end, we got out-rebounded by a total of five. That’s a physical tough team, like they always are. I’m disappointed for my kids, I’ve got hurt for them because I know how bad they want it and this is supposed to be about them, right? The student-athlete experience. I hurt for them, but you know what? They’re kids, they’re so resilient, they’ll bounce back. Like we talked about before we came in here, it’s one game at a time. The most important game of the year is Sunday. We’ll get ready for Sunday, I know our crowd will be great, we’re playing a team that not many people that have orange and white and have a Texas over their chest like, so I’m sure it’ll be a great atmosphere and our fans will come out and support these kids. I’ve got no complaints. I wear the responsibility of having them play well and making decisions, and we didn’t do that tonight. I’ve got to coach better and teach better and at the end of the day, the buck stops here and I got great kids. I’m all in with them. Like I am all in with this group. They are great kids, but they’re pretty dang talented. We’ve had a little stretch, but we’ll be fine. We’ll be back. You haven’t seen the last of us. If we have to play them again, it’ll still be in the state of South Carolina, and that’s okay. And we’ll show up.”