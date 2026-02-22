Everything Yolette McPhee-McCuin said following Ole Miss's loss to South Carolina women's basketball

Ole Miss head coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin spoke to the media after Ole Miss’s loss to South Carolina women’s basketball following an 85-48 loss to South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s everything she said following the loss.

Opening Statement:

I just thought it was a great environment. You know, South Carolina is very good. I thought that we had some chances to do some things when the score was 24-20, and I remember there were a couple of championship plays, loose ball plays, and they came on the winning side of it and started their run, and I felt like it was a snowball effect from there. But we’re going to definitely use this opportunity to watch film like I’m really excited to see that rest up and then move forward.”

You talked about Cotie McMahon’s development throughout this year, obviously not her best night, but how do you talk to her about, hey, it was one bad game, and you move on and get ready for postseason?

“Yeah, I just don’t know, of like, a really good player that just hadn’t had a night like this. Unfortunately, this was hers. This is someone that is, like second leading scorer in the SEC, I think so. And I thought they did a good job as far as scheming, you know, I’m a big Raven Johnson fan. I thought she really did a good job. I thought the way she sat down and took the challenge was good.”

“But I thought as a team, they did a good job, like one person can’t guard Cotie, all right. And I thought that they did a good job from a schematic standpoint, saying, ‘You know what, if y’all gonna beat us, it’s gonna be someone else.’ And that’s a great opportunity for people like the other players to step up and do what they got to do. And it probably could have made the load a little easier had they done that.”

I know a lot of your focus was on your own team, but you did see Madina Okot last year when she was at Mississippi State. Does anything stick out about the way she’s grown over the last year in this new system?

“Yeah, when I saw her start making threes, I was like, sh*t, it’s over for us. I mean, like, it’s one thing to have to battle with her around the basket. When she started looking like Steph Curry, I was like, we might as well pack it up. You know, I just think they did a great job developing her confidence. I always thought she was super talented. I remember at Mississippi State, like I was scared straight about her and you know, it makes a difference when you’re around the level type players she’s around, and when you’re around championship players, like you start to move like that and embody that identity. And I think she’s doing that. She always had all of this skill. You know, it’s just really being brought out because now she’s with some really good players.”

Obviously, tough week. Having played this many games in a week, a couple of them didn’t go your way with that. How do you feel your prospects are looking for hosting NCAA Tournament games? Top 16 seed?

“Well, I hadn’t seen any other team get punished after losing to South Carolina, so hopefully we don’t, and that’s for who needs to hear it, you know? Because I’ve watched their games, you know. Okay, the score doesn’t look great, but they still beat teams by 30. So I mean, and I’m talking about people didn’t even move. So if we move, I’m going to be shocked. Obviously, the next two games are very important to us. I don’t think we can afford to drop those.

“And, you know, this is a tough environment to play. We had, I think, like 8000 people, and it was rocking in the pavilion the other day. And this is times two, and as soon as we started to make a run, they’re so like, well coached. As soon as we started to make a run, it was like a pandemonium, like I was at a concert. Now, for me, I’m used to it. I’ve been playing against Dawn since I was at [Jacksonville] so this is nothing to me, but for people like my young people that had to step up because Cotie’s off shooting night, it was a shock, and that’s the home court advantage that they have. But I’m grateful for it, because I do believe that we can make a run in March, and it will prepare us.”

How much of a toll does it take to go on a stretch like this?

“Think for us, it depends on how you look at it, you know, like if you look at that half glass empty, then you’re going to just feel sorry for yourself, if you look at it half glass full. This is really like an incredible opportunity that we had in these four games, because one, it’s just us and Tennessee that experienced it.

“The NCAA tournament will not be like this. The SEC tournament is grueling, kind of like this, but at least it’s not anybody’s home site. Yeah, it’s in South Carolina, but it’s a difference when you’re here versus where we’ll be going. And we just are going to really use this opportunity and look at film. You know, I think I look young, so maybe people think I’m young. But, you know, I remember Mississippi State losing by a large portion to UConn, and then beating them to go to the championship game that same year. This, it depends on how you want to take it, look at it. For us. We’re gonna, I’m not gonna let my team sit around and sulk. We’re gonna look at it half glass, full, a tremendous amount of film, and against a team that we know is sec champion, I think maybe, or definitely going to be a Final Four contender, plus the other games we’ve played, I like where we’re at.”

Obviously, every game is equally important, but how much weight do you kind of put into your team’s performance today, given the schedule you’ve dealt with, the lack of rest, like Cotie being held without a made field goal?

“Yeah, you know, I for me, I kind of wanted to, I felt like I really believe in my team, right? And

we have really left it out from Kentucky, but for me, I just kind of look at this as a great experience. Here’s a kid like Tianna Thompson that never, basically never, played for me and just had a blast and took 19 shots. You know what I mean, like when I have my team back. She’s not taking 19 shots, okay, but right now it’s not going her to take it because she needs to see what it feels like.”

“Okay, I have a starter out. So not only do we have a grueling week, but I have a starter out, someone that is very important to what we do. We’re not as deep as South Carolina is, but this opportunity that we’re faced with does allow us to build our debt. And so I kind of look at it like that. You know, anybody who counts us out can’t count, you know, because if y’all think that Dawn thought they was just gonna blow us out like she, first of all, she don’t even move like that. Second of all, the brand of basketball we’ve been playing like, you cannot take us lightly, and so I just think we get through these next two games, we figure out a way to win those. We reset. We go in the SEC tournament, and I feel like I made it clear about how I feel about the tournament and how grueling it is on us, and then we rest and we prepare for March. And if we get to host, great, we know what that feels like. And if we got to go on the road, we’ve beaten Oklahoma on the road, we beat Vandy on the road, like we’ve won games on the road. So it’s nothing for us. We’ll be ready to make a deep run.”

Even before today, South Carolina had two bigs shooting above 40 percent from three. How difficult is that to play against?

“You know what, this is like my first time really watching them because it always seems like I never had a chance to really watch South Carolina. They’re really, really good. And they’ve had ups and downs too. They’ve had people out, too. And Dawn is a championship coach, and I think they’re starting to play their best basketball, too. I wouldve loved to play this game at full strength because I wouldve loved to see what it would look like. Obviously, we expect to have Sirah and Jayla back when it’s time for us to go in March, and I really would have loved to see where we stood in this situation. But I think that they’re really good. I think that Raven Johnson does not get the credit that she should. I think that she is the best point guard in the country, and she makes them go, and sometimes you don’t see it in the scorebook, but what she does you can’t teach, and I think that their team is really coming along and becoming what coach expects them to be in March.”