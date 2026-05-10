Final NCAA Tournament projections for South Carolina softball

The day has arrived. Selection Sunday is here. South Carolina softball will soon learn where it will be heading for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Field of 64 will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Gamecocks will be having their team watch party at Hickory Tavern on Senate Street, waiting to hear their name called for a third straight season.

Before then, Softball America’s Brady Vernon released his final tournament projections on Sunday morning with the full field and all top 16 seeds. South Carolina is projected to be in the Lincoln Regional with No. 5-seeded Nebraska.

The other teams in that projected regional are Boston University and Howard, both of which received automatic bids to the tournament as conference champions.

South Carolina actually faced both Nebraska and BU earlier this season, falling 9-1 in five innings to the Cornhuskers in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Feb. 20. Prior to that, the Gamecocks won both games by a combined score of 12-3 against BU in the Carolina Classic on Feb. 13-14.

If this comes to true, the Lincoln Regional would be paired with No. 12 seed Duke in the Durham Regional.

The Gamecocks will head into the postseason with a 30-26 overall record and a 7-17 mark in SEC play, having lost their last four games.

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