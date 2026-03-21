Five star priority DB sets South Carolina official visit

One of the top prospects in the 2027 class, cornerback Joshua Dobson, has nailed down a date to take an official visit to South Carolina.

The Cornelius (North Carolina) Hough product announced on Saturday that he is planning to take his official visit to Columbia the weekend of June 19.

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The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is also on campus this weekend taking an unofficial visit for more face time with Shane Beamer and his staff.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Dobson is the No. 8 prospect nationally regardless of position in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He is additionally ranked as the top prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 2 cornerback in the class.

Clemson, LSU, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among numerous other Power 4 programs, are also suitors for Dobson’s services.

“South Carolina has a couple new pieces and I’d like to see what they do this season,” Dobson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons earlier this year. “I’m looking forward to them having a big year. Coach Torrian Gray is my guy. We have a real relationship and we know each other so well. The whole staff at South Carolina knows me.”

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