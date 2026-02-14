Former AD Ray Tanner on current state of Gamecock men's programs: 'It is cyclical'

2025 was a difficult year for South Carolina’s big three men’s athletics programs, and that’s probably putting it lightly.

In the last calendar year, the Gamecocks ranked near or at the bottom of the SEC standings in football, men’s basketball and baseball. Football and baseball both finished second-to-last, while men’s basketball went 2-16 and finished in dead last.

This rough period started to take place during a transition period when Ray Tanner stepped down from his post as South Carolina’s athletics director in Sept. 2024. Jeremiah Donati was then hired as the new athletics director on Dec. 4, 2024, and officially started work in Columbia one month later.

For Tanner, who was responsible for hiring all three current men’s coaches, it’s tough for him to see those programs going through real struggles.

“It is cyclical. I believe that. It happens that way,” Tanner said, speaking to the media about his induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday. “There’s ups and downs. We were talking about men’s basketball this morning a little bit with one of my friends, and just a couple years ago, Lamont (Paris) won 26 games. So, did he forget how to coach? No. I mean, things happen.”

Tanner, of course, is most known for his tenure as the school’s baseball coach. He led the Gamecocks to back-to-back National Championships in 2010 and 2011. He took South Carolina to the College World Series six times in his career.

Shortly after coming up short of a three-peat in Omaha in 2012, Tanner stepped from his duties as a coach and became the university’s new AD. He was in that role from 2012-24.

Even after his time as AD ended, Tanner is still very much involved at South Carolina. He’s now the Athletics Director Emeritus and Senior Advisor to President Michael Amiridis. He’s also very active in watching all of the university’s sports, aside from just the major ones.

“I know tonight both the men and women play at the same time at 8:30. So it’s I follow it closely, and I live vicariously through what’s going on,” he said. “I love being here. You want everybody to do well and to win, and you check softball scores if you’re not there, or you see how the equestrian team is doing. That’s just what it’s all about.”

As tough as things may be, Tanner has full confidence that Donati is the right man for the job. He says the two talk periodically, even with Donati’s “pretty busy” schedule.

“I think Jeremiah is tremendous,” Tanner said. “I mean, you go out as a president of the board to hire a new athletics director, and we’re a position in the SEC that a lot of people are interested in. I’m not sure that they could have made a better hire than Jeremiah. He’s really, really brilliant.

“He has a background that’s fitting, you know, being with Chris Del Conte, and he’s one of my good friends, and that’s a great mentor. So I think that he will continue to build what’s going on here and make us better. So great choice for us.”

