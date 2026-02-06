Former Gamecock Carlos Cortes to play for Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic

Former Gamecock Carlos Cortes will play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic next month.

Puerto Rico announced its official roster on Thursday, with Cortes listed as one of six outfielders on the team. The World Baseball Classic, which goes from March 5-17, will feature Puerto Rico in Pool A with Cuba, Canada, Panama and Colombia.

Cortes, who played at South Carolina from 2017-18, hit .274 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI in 112 career games. He made the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2017 after hitting .286 with 12 homers and 41 RBI.

Following his college career, Cortes was selected by the New York Mets in the third round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. After spending seven seasons in the minor leagues, the 28-year-old finally received his first big league call-up with the Athletics last season.

Cortes made his MLB debut on July 23, 2025, and recorded his first career hit the following day against the Houston Astros.

Cortes finished the year hitting .309 with four homers and 14 RBI across 94 at-bats. He’ll be back with the A’s for this upcoming season in hopes of making the team for what would be his first full year at the Major League level.

Puerto Rico’s first game in the WBC will be against Colombia on Friday, March 6. First pitch will be at 6 p.m. from Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

FOX will air seven games, including three Pool B games featuring the United States team, two Quarterfinals games and the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17.

All other games in the tournament will air across FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and Tubi. The full schedule and designations will be announced at a later date.

