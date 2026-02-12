Former Gamecock defensive end selected as inaugural recipient for Herschel Walker Award

Former South Carolina defensive end John Abraham has been named the inaugural recipient of the Herschel Walker Award, Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert announced on Thursday.

This award honors a former collegiate or professional football player who has returned to complete their undergraduate degree.

Abraham, who played at South Carolina from 1996-99, will be formally recognized at the 89th Maxwell Awards Gala on Saturday, March 14, at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta.

More from the press release from South Carolina Athletics

Named in honor of Herschel Walker, the award celebrates perseverance, accountability, and a lifelong commitment to education. The distinction is presented to individuals whose journeys reflect the determination to finish what they started, reinforcing the enduring value of academic achievement beyond athletic success.

Abraham starred at the University of South Carolina from 1996–1999, establishing himself as one of the premier defensive players in program history before being selected in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He went on to enjoy a distinguished 15-year professional career with the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro recognition while finishing his career among the NFL’s all-time leaders in sacks.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Despite a career defined by elite performance on the field, Abraham long carried the goal of completing the degree he began as a student-athlete. In May 2025, he returned to Columbia and walked across the commencement stage, earning his bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with an emphasis in psychology and sociology. More than two decades after leaving campus for the NFL, Abraham fulfilled a personal promise to finish his academic journey.

His return to the classroom required the same discipline, structure, and resilience that once defined his play between the lines. Balancing coursework, personal responsibilities, and reflection on his career, Abraham embraced the process with humility and purpose — determined not simply to attend classes, but to complete what he started.

The Herschel Walker Award was created to spotlight stories like Abraham’s. While football careers are often measured in championships, statistics, and accolades, the Maxwell Football Club believes the sport’s greatest impact is reflected in character, accountability, and lifelong growth. Abraham’s commitment to earning his degree stands as a powerful reminder that education remains a meaningful pursuit at every stage of life.

The formal presentation of the Herschel Walker Award will take place at the 89th Maxwell Awards Gala, to be held at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Tickets are now available for purchase at https://maxwellfootballclub.org/gala-tickets. The Maxwell Football Club will also present its other national awards, ranging from high school to the professional ranks, at the event.