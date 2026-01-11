Former Gamecock DL Zavion Hardy, once committed to USF, signs with new school in portal cycle

Earlier this week, former South Carolina defensive lineman Zavion Hardy found a new home in the transfer portal after committing to South Florida on Monday.

Six days later, Hardy had apparently changed his mind and landed at a different school in this portal cycle. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound rising redshirt junior has signed with Baylor, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Sunday morning.

Hardy’s time in Columbia was brief, spending only the 2025 season with the Gamecocks. He mainly worked with the scout team and only played briefly in the Coastal Carolina game, but he didn’t record any statistics.

He’ll have at least two years of eligibility remaining at his next step. Although that could change since he was a former JUCO product at East Mississippi Community College, pending the NCAA’s future handling of former JUCO athletes.

Zavion Hardy’s bio from GamecocksOnline

The lone junior college recruit in the December 2024 signing class… spent one season in Columbia… went into the transfer portal following the season.

2025 (Junior)

Enrolled at South Carolina in January and went through spring drills… worked with the scout team in the fall… saw brief action in one game, appearing against Coastal Carolina…did not record any statistics.

2024 (Sophomore)

Spent his second season at East Mississippi C.C. in Scooba, Miss… played for head coach Buddy Stephens… earned first-team All-MACCC honors after helping the Lions to a 5-4 record.

2023 (Freshman)

Totaled 24 tackles including 3.5 sacks in 12 games as a freshman for the Lions… squad posted a 10-3 record, won the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference (MACCC) and reached the NJCAA Division I Football Championship Game.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Howard High School in Macon, Ga. in 2023… was a two-way player for Macon’s Tattnall Square Academy as a junior in 2021, working primarily on the defensive line but also saw time at tight end… totaled 56 tackles and seven sacks, earning All-Region 1A-Private honors… also played basketball.

PERSONAL

Zavion Hardy was born Nov. 29, 2004… is a services management major.