Former Gamecock offensive lineman Trovon Baugh commits to SEC foe

Former South Carolina offensive lineman Trovon Baugh, who recently entered the transfer portal, has committed to Texas A&M, he told On3Sports on Monday night.

Baugh spent the past three seasons in Columbia and started 11 games for the Gamecocks in 2025. Before this season, he was a Freshman All-American in 2023 and saw much more of a reserve role as a sophomore in 2024.

Baugh was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 when he signed with South Carolina out of Pace Academy. He will have one year of eligibility remaining as he heads to College Station.

2024 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2023 Freshman All-American (PFF)

2023 Freshman All-SEC

2023-24 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Third-year offensive lineman who earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-America honors in his first season with the Garnet & Black in 2023… worked in a backup role in 2024 after making eight starts at right guard as a true freshman… has appeared in 23 games over the past two seasons with eight starts… expected to compete for a starting guard position again in 2025.

2024 (Sophomore)

Second-year player who appeared in 12 of 13 games primarily on special teams… only game in which he did not appear was against LSU… took his most snaps against Wofford (30), Akron (28) and Old Dominion (22)… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2023 (Freshman)

True freshman who played in 11 contests, starting eight… moved into a starting role at right guard in game 5 and held that position for the remainder of the season… named to the Freshman All-SEC team by the league’s 14 coaches and named a Freshman All-American by PFF… named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Pace Academy in Atlanta in 2023… was an All-Region selection as a senior… lined up on the right side of Pace Academy’s line getting snaps at both the tackle and guard positions…. helped the Knights to an 8-3 record and a spot in Georgia’s AAAA playoffs in 2022… coached by Nick Bach… played primarily at right guard in 2021… helped pave the way for an offense that averaged over four yards per carry and rushed for more than 1,500 yards… selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game… rated the 47th-best player in the Peach State, the 32nd-best interior defensive lineman in the country and No. 437 overall by 247Sports Composite… considered the 35th-best player in Georgia, the country’s 24th-best interior offensive lineman and No. 362 overall in the On3 Consensus… ESPN ranked him as the 37th-best player in the Peach State and the 16th-best offensive guard in the country.

PERSONAL

Trovon P. Baugh was born July 8, 2004… is a public health major.