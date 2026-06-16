Former South Carolina All-American rewarded with first MLB call-up

Former South Carolina pitcher Brett Kerry had his contract selected by the Los Angeles Angels, the club announced Monday night.

The promotion marks Kerry’s first stint in the big leagues, making him the 62nd Gamecock to receive a call-up to an MLB team’s active roster.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Prior to Monday’s call-up, Kerry spent the entirety of 2026 season with the Salt Lake Bees, the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate in the Pacific Coast League. He pitched to a 3-3 record and 5.92 ERA across 14 appearances (including 11 starts) with the Bees this year, striking out 59 batters in 62.1 innings pitched.

Kerry put together a decorated collegiate career in his three years with the South Carolina baseball program. He earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team and was named a consensus Freshman All-American following his debut season in 2019. Two years later, D1Baseball and the National College Baseball Writers Association placed him on their All-American teams after he picked up a 5-1 record, 2.15 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched. He was also a member of the 2021 Gamecocks team that hosted an NCAA Tournament regional at Founders Park.

The Los Angeles Angels then selected Kerry with a fifth-round pick (No. 141 overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft, and he has remained with the organization since. Across stints in the Arizona Complex League, Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A, he has amassed 29 wins and a 5.22 ERA in 123 professional appearances.

Kerry is the second former Gamecock to receive his initial big-league promotion this month, as T.J. Shook had his contract selected by the Colorado Rockies on June 1. He also joins Carlos Cortes (Athletics outfielder), Carmen Mlodzinski (Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher), Jordan Montgomery (Texas Rangers pitcher), Clarke Schmidt (New York Yankees pitcher) and Christian Walker (Houston Astros first baseman) as active MLB players who previously represented South Carolina in the collegiate ranks.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!