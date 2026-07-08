Former South Carolina assistant Terry Rooney finds next job with ACC program

Former South Carolina pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Terry Rooney will be joining Tom Walter’s staff at Wake Forest as its new recruiting coordinator, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported Wednesday.

There’s already been a lot of activity between the two schools this offseason, as four players, along with assistant coach Bill Cilento, have left Winston-Salem to join Kevin Schnall in Columbia. Cilento is the Gamecocks’ new associate head coach and hitting coach. Former Wake Forest players JD Stein, Andrew Costello, Luke Costello and Ryan Brennecke all chose to follow Cilento after he was hired.

Rooney, who spent two years at South Carolina from 2025-26, was one of three coaches to be relieved of their duties at the end of this past season. Interim head coach Monte Lee and assistant coach John Hendry were also let go, but both didn’t take long to find their next jobs at Charleston and Creighton.

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Rooney was originally hired when Paul Mainieri became the program’s head coach in June 2024. However, in his first season on the job, the Gamecocks endured their worst season as a pitching staff in program history, finishing with a 6.41 ERA in 2025.

2026 proved to be a better year statistically under his watch as South Carolina finished with a 4.81 ERA. The Gamecocks ranked ninth in the SEC as a pitching staff after finishing 15th the year before.

With Schnall now serving as South Carolina’s head coach, Matt Williams takes over the reins as the pitching coach in his second stint with the Gamecocks. He was previously on staff in 2024.