Former South Carolina baseball assistant Jim Toman dies after cancer battle

Jim Toman, a longtime assistant coach under Ray Tanner at South Carolina, died on Tuesday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 64 years old.

Tanner, who also coached Toman as an assistant at NC State in the early 1980s and then worked alongside him for seven seasons with the Wolfpack in the 1990s, shared a message on South Carolina baseball’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

“Jim, what a great ride we shared,” Tanner wrote in a statement. “I coached you at N.C. State. You became a team captain, and I knew you were destined for great things. You joined me in the dugout at State, and when we made the move to Columbia, I knew Gamecock Baseball needed you here with me.

“We spent 11 years at Sarge Frye Field. We won a lot. We carried on the proud tradition of Gamecock Baseball. I always knew how deeply you cared about our program. Gamecock Nation saw the passion and fiery competitiveness that our team witnessed every single day.”

Rest in Peace, Coach Toman. pic.twitter.com/4dmnp9dau6 — South Carolina Baseball (@GamecockBSB) August 4, 2026

Toman, who was nicknamed “Storm” for his dugout antics over the years, was a two-time captain at NC State. He’d go on to have a coaching career that spanned over the next four decades.

Toman began coaching as an assistant at FIU in 1989. After one season there, he returned to the Wolfpack in 1990 and worked under Tanner until 1996. When Tanner left to become the next head coach at South Carolina, Toman followed him to Columbia, where he’d spend the next 11 seasons with him.

Toman worked as an assistant with the Gamecocks from 1997-2007. In 2002, he was named the ABCA/Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year. During his time at South Carolina, the program made it to the College World Series three times and finished as the CWS runners-up in 2002.

In 2008, Toman left South Carolina to become the head coach at Liberty, where he’d remain through 2016. In his time coaching the Flames, he went 328-206-1 (.614) and made two NCAA Tournament appearances.

After spending two years as the associate head coach at Charleston Southern from 2017-18, Toman became a head coach once again as he took over at Middle Tennessee. In four seasons, he went 78-102-1 (.434) and did not reach the NCAA Tournament.

Over 13 years as a head coach, Toman owned a 406-302-2 (.568) overall record.

“We will miss you, Jim, but we will never forget you,” Tanner said. “Rest in peace my friend.”