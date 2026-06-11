Former South Carolina interim head coach Monte Lee returning home to College of Charleston

After spending the last four seasons at South Carolina, Monte Lee is heading back to where it all began.

TheBigSpur’s Jamie Bradford reported on Thursday that Lee will be joining Chad Holbrook’s staff at the College of Charleston as the Cougars’ assistant head coach.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Lee, who played at Charleston from 1996-99 before returning as the program’s head coach from 2009-15. During his tenure, he went 276-145 and led the Cougars to four NCAA Tournament appearances and a Super Regional berth in 2014.

Lee then spent the next seven seasons at Clemson before returning to South Carolina as the associate head coach and hitting coach under Mark Kingston. He also assumed recruiting coordinator duties during the 2024 season before Kingston was dismissed at the end of the year.

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During the transition to Paul Mainieri taking over as the Gamecocks’ new head coach in 2025, Lee was the only coach retained from Kingston’s staff. He stayed in his role as the associate head coach and hitting coach, though his responsibilities as recruiting coordinator were handed off to Terry Rooney.

After South Carolina and Mainieri parted ways on March 21, Lee became the team’s interim head coach for the final 34 games of this season. During that time, he went 10-24 but won more SEC games (7) than Mainieri did in his entire year-and-a-half tenure with the Gamecocks.

Following the season, Lee, along with Rooney and assistant coach John Hendry, were relieved of their duties as athletics director Jeremiah Donati prepared to hire a new head coach, which would officially become Coastal Carolina’s Kevin Schnall on June 10.

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