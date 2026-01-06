Former South Carolina offensive lineman reunites with former coach at Big Ten program

South Carolina’s former tree has found new roots in Lincoln, NE, as former offensive lineman Tree Babalade committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday morning, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reports.

Babalade spent three years with the Gamecocks before entering the transfer portal on December 23. He appeared in seven games during the 2025 season for South Carolina, including five starts. Across his three years with the Gamecocks, Babalade appeared in 22 games, including 15 starts. He will have two remaining years of eligibility with the Cornhuskers.

Babalade is a former four-star prospect who initially decommitted from South Carolina before signing day in 2022, before recommitting and signing with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina made a coaching change at offensive line midway through the 2025 season after firing Lonnie Teasley and promoting Shawn Elliott to the role for the rest of the season. Randy Clements, former TCU offensive line coach, took control of the position officially earlier in December. Teasley joined the Cornhuskers staff as the run game coordinator for Nebraska in December.

Fourth-year offensive lineman who has gained considerable experience over the past three seasons, appearing in 22 career games with 15 starts… has some position flexibility… was a starter at left tackle as a true freshman in 2023… redshirted in 2024… saw most of his work at right tackle in 2025… elected to enter the transfer portal following the 2025 season… given name is Oluwatosin but prefers to go by Tree.

2025 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Began the season as a backup but moved into the starting lineup at mid-season following an injury to Cason Henry… appeared in seven games, all in succession, from Game 3 against Vanderbilt to Game 9 against Ole Miss… started five-consecutive games at right tackle against Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ole Miss.

2024 (Sophomore)

Appeared in four games while keeping his redshirt… made one start… played in each of the first two contests against Old Dominion and Kentucky in a reserve role then sat out the next six games… inserted into the lineup at Vanderbilt following an injury to left tackle Josiah Thompson then was the starter at that position against Missouri… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2023 (Freshman)

True freshman who played in 11 contests, starting nine… moved into the starting lineup at the left tackle position in Week 3 and held that role for the remainder of the season… named the 247Sports’ True Freshman of the Week after posting a 90 PFF pass-blocking grade, the fourth-best among all offensive tackles in his starting debut at Georgia.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland in 2023 where he played left tackle… helped the Stags to a 10-2 record and a spot in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division championship game as a senior… coached by Bill McGregor… rated as the fourth-best player in Maryland, the 19th-best offensive tackle in the country and No. 227 overall by 247Sports Composite… considered the fourth-best player in Maryland, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 217 overall in the On3 Consensus… ranked as the seventh-best player in the state, the 11th-best offensive tackle in the nation and No. 264 on the ESPN300.

PERSONAL

Oluwatosin N. Babalade was born Sept. 13, 2004… is a psychology major.