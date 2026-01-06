Former South Carolina OL Nick Sharpe transferring to Big Ten program

After spending one season at South Carolina, offensive lineman Nick Sharpe is on the move once again. Sharpe is transferring to Michigan State, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Tuesday.

Sharpe played in nine games and made five starts for the Gamecocks in 2025. He became the first player on the team to enter the transfer portal after the season ended.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-2, 335-pound redshirt senior, is one of seven offensive linemen to depart from South Carolina and enter the portal. The others include Josiah Thompson, Boaz Stanley, Rodney Newsom, Tree Babalade, Cason Henry, Trovon Baugh, and Nick Sharpe.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

Sharpe, Baugh, and Babalade are the only ones from that group to find a new home so far. Baugh committed to Texas A&M on Monday. Babalade committed to Nebraska earlier in the day on Tuesday.

This will be Sharpe’s third stop in his college career. Before transferring to Columbia this past season, he spent four years at Wake Forest from 2021-24.

Nick Sharpe’s bio from GamecocksOnline

Fifth-year player who transferred from Wake Forest to South Carolina in January 2025… experienced player who appeared in 26 games with a dozen starts over four seasons for the Demon Deacons… injured his right ankle midway through spring drills and missed the second half of spring ball.

2024 (Redshirt Junior)

Saw action in all 12 games for Wake Forest making 10 starts… totaled 718 snaps on the offensive line and field goal unit… recorded a season-high 79 snaps against Duke… tallied 70 or more snaps in four games.

2023 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Started the only two games in which he appeared in his third season with the Demon Deacons, working against Elon and Vanderbilt… suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the year… tallied 91 snaps on the offensive line and the field goal unit… recorded 40 or more snaps in back-to-back games.

2022 (Redshirt Freshman)

Played in 11 games as a reserve guard and on special teams, helping the Deacons to their seventh-consecutive bowl game and back-to-back bowl wins with a victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl… posted 89 snaps over the course of the season… tallied a season-high 25 snaps against Louisville… logged double-digit snaps in three games.

2021 (Freshman)

Appeared in one game as a true freshman… made collegiate debut in a home victory over Duke, tallying 19 snaps in the win… redshirted.

HIGH SCHOOL

Played for Head Coach Randy Thompson at Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, N.C., graduating in 2021… earned all-conference and All-Gazette team honors as a junior… highest graded offensive lineman on his high school team as a sophomore (92 percent) and junior (94 percent)… recorded 22 tackles as a junior in 2019 as he helped the Huskies to a 9-3 season that fall… team captain.

PERSONAL

Nickolus Sharpe was born Dec. 2, 2002… graduated from Wake Forest in December 2024 with a degree in communications.