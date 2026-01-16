Former South Carolina OT Jatavius Shivers finds new home at Big Ten school

Former South Carolina offensive tackle Jatavius Shivers has signed with Purdue, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Friday morning.

Shivers, who will head into his redshirt junior season, will have two more years of eligibility when he joins the Boilermakers. He’ll also reunite with his former Gamecock teammate Boaz Stanley, who also transferred to Purdue earlier this offseason.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman has played only sparingly during his three years on campus. All of his action has come as a reserve or on special teams. However, there were several games in which he played a significant number of snaps. The majority of his snaps came at right tackle, but he saw time at left tackle, as well.

Shivers is one of eight scholarship South Carolina offensive linemen to enter the transfer portal. Almost all of them have found new homes at this point, including Nick Sharpe (Michigan State), Trovon Baugh (Texas A&M), Cason Henry (Louisville), Tree Babalade (Nebraska), and Stanley (Purdue).

The only ones who have not yet found new schools are Rodney Newsom and Ryan Brubaker.

Jatavius Shivers’ bio from GamecocksOnline

2023 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Fourth year offensive lineman… can play four positions outside of center but has worked mostly at right tackle… has appeared in 16 career contests… entered the transfer portal in January 2026.

2025 (Redshirt Sophomore

Reserve offensive lineman who saw action in seven games… played in each of the first six contests, then in just the Coastal Carolina game over the second half of the season… most snaps came in wins over Kentucky and South Carolina State.

2024 (Redshirt Freshman)

Reserve offensive lineman who saw action in eight contests… also used late in the season as a tight end as injuries mounted at that position… played in just one of the first three contests (at Kentucky)… appeared in four-straight games against Akron, Ole Miss, Alabama and Oklahoma… did not play in the next three games… saw his most action against Alabama playing right tackle, as he logged 55 of his 132 snaps in that one contest… worked sparingly in each of the final three contests.

2023 (Freshman)

True freshman offensive lineman who joined the team in the summer… worked with the scout team… appeared briefly in the Furman contest… redshirted…. named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Villa Rica (Ga.) High School in 2023… coached by Tim Barron… the Wildcats went 4-6 in Class AAAAA in 2022… worked at both right tackle and left tackle in a run-heavy spread offense in 2021… earned Georgia Region 6-AAAAA second-team honors…. considered the 84th-best player in the state of Georgia, the 62nd-best offensive tackle in the country and No. 849 overall according to 247Sports Composite… ranked as the 80th-best player in the state, the 50th-best offensive tackle in the land and No. 819 overall by On3 Consensus… ESPN rated him the 101st-best player in Georgia and the 84th-best offensive tackle in the country.

PERSONAL

Jatavius C. Shivers was born Nov. 11, 2004… is a sociology major.