Former South Carolina punter traded for first time in NFL career

Kai Kroeger has been traded for the first time in his young NFL career. The New Orleans Saints have dealt the former South Carolina punter to the Houston Texans, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

As part of the deal, the Saints and Texans will also swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in the 2028 NFL Draft.

Kroeger, who went undrafted as a rookie last year, signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent but was ultimately cut by the organization two months later. Four days later, he signed a deal with the Saints.

Kroeger became New Orleans’ starting punter in 2025 and had 56 punts travel 2,511 total yards. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt with a long of 61 yards and 18 punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

Before turning pro, Kroeger spent five seasons with the Gamecocks from 2020-24. He was a first-team All-American in 2022 and earned second-team All-American honors in 2024. In both seasons, he was also selected to the All-SEC first team.

During his college career, Kroeger played in 61 games and punted 265 times, averaging 44.6 yards per punt. He totaled 11,823 punting yards and recorded a career-long punt of 79 yards in 2022.