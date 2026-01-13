Former South Carolina quarterback lands with Group of Five program

Former South Carolina quarterback Air Noland has committed to and signed with Memphis, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Noland, who heads into his redshirt sophomore season, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

This will be Noland’s third stop of his college career after spending a season at both Ohio State in 2024 and South Carolina in 2025. He joins a Memphis program that will be led by first-year head coach Charles Huff.

A former four-star prospect, Noland transferred to Columbia last season and looked poised to be LaNorris Sellers‘ backup for one year before taking the reins as the starter in 2026. Things didn’t work out that way, though, as Luke Doty earned the backup quarterback job, while Noland was essentially the team’s fourth-stringer behind Cutter Woods.

Noland played in two games for the Gamecocks and completed two of three passes for 13 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Air Noland’s bio from GamecocksOnline

Left-handed quarterback who spent one year in Columbia after transferring from Ohio State… entered the transfer portal for the second time following the 2025 season.

2025 (Redshirt Freshman)

Second-year player who came to Carolina in January and went through spring drills… backup quarterback who saw limited action in blowout wins over South Carolina State and Coastal Carolina… completed 2-of-3 passes for 13 yards and rushed one time for four yards, with all stats coming against the Chants.

2024 (Freshman)

Was a member of the 2024 National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes… enrolled in January and went through spring drills… worked as a backup quarterback… did not see any game action.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga… one of the nation’s top-ranked quarterbacks and overall players regardless of position in the 2024 class… completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,140 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior… was an Elite 11 finalist and played in the 2024 All-American Bowl in San Antonio… threw for over 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns including 4,095 and 55 TDs as a junior in 2022… led Langston Hughes to a 15-0 record and the Georgia Class 6-A state championship in 2022 and to a 2021 state runner-up finish… coached by Daniel “Boone” Williams.

PERSONAL

Prentiss Air Noland was born Oct. 14, 2005… is a sports media major… May 15, 2023 was named “Prentiss Air Noland Appreciation Day” in South Fulton, Ga.